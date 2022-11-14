ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chestertown, MD

chestertownspy.org

Talbot Historical Society Project Rewind: It’s All Happening at the YMCA

Project Rewind-Talbot County: Can you help identify any of these c 1958-1967 young Easton, Maryland YMCA members? At that time the YMCA was at the Calvary Methodist Church on Washington Street where the old Safeway building is now. The YMCA moved to the new PeachBlossom Road location in 1967. Thanks to the YMCA for sharing your photo collection with the Talbot Historical Society!
EASTON, MD
Cape Gazette

Former Bests' Ace building faces demolition

The former Bests' Ace Hardware building along Route 1 at Five Points is slated for demolition in the near future. Now owned by the Delaware Department of Transportation, the site is scheduled to be cleared in early 2023, said Charles “C.R.” McLeod, DelDOT community relations director. A section...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WBOC

Delaware Electric Cooperative: New Sussex County Substation to Improve Reliability for Members

GREENWOOD, Del.- Delaware Electric Cooperative says it has completed construction on a new substation in Sussex County that will improve reliability for its members. The Dorey Substation was energized in late October and will provide power to approximately 2,100 homes in the Georgetown area for decades. Located along Zoar Road, the facility was built to keep up with growing energy demand in eastern Sussex County.
GREENWOOD, DE
WBOC

Proposed Temporary Curfew Stirs Controversy in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Kids in Cambridge may soon have to be home by a set time each night. But, it's not just their parents enforcing the rules. The city is exploring a curfew. Monday night was the first reading of the proposed legislation. It would be temporary and enforced for juveniles 15 and younger. The proposed curfew would require juveniles to be home by 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and by 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
chestertownspy.org

The Chestertown Rotary Club Soup & Sip Press Release Winners 2022

The day was just right for gathering at the courtyard behind The Kitchen at the Imperial to sample crab soups and local wines. The Chestertown Rotary Club’s 5th Annual Soup & Sip crab soup competition on October 22 was the occasion, and folks from the area as well as visitors to town gathered to choose the winners.
CHESTERTOWN, MD
arizonasuntimes.com

Navy Veteran Founds Classical Catholic School to Counter Woke Education

A Navy veteran who rejects the secularist and woke education agendas prevalent in public schools and some parochial schools launched a classical Catholic school in Maryland. “We’re a military family,” Lt. Commander Ali Ghaffari, founder of Divine Mercy Academy in Pasadena, Maryland, explained to Fox & Friends Weekend Sunday. “We’ve traveled around the country seeing lots of schools, and we settled at the Naval Academy, that was my last tour.
PASADENA, MD
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Pizza in Delaware

- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Events this Weekend in Delaware and Maryland

We begin our transition away from the annual Fall Festival Season to the 2022 holiday season this week, highlighted by the annual launch of two of the region's most spectacular holiday light displays. Held in both Milton and Ocean City, these displays are a great way to get into the...
MARYLAND STATE
WMDT.com

Three juveniles arrested following morning carjacking, police chase

CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Three juveniles were taken into custody early Friday morning following an armed carjacking and police chase. Shortly after 5 a.m., officers with the Cambridge Police Department were alerted of a vehicle pursuit traveling towards Cambridge from the Wicomico County area that originally initiated from an armed carjacking in Ocean City. Surrounding law enforcement agencies from Worcester and Wicomico Counties initiated a pursuit on two involved vehicles, one of which was stopped in Wicomico County, while the second continued into Dorchester County.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
WBOC

The Biggest Concert on Delmarva in 2023 Could be in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Oceans Calling is returning to Ocean City in 2023, Mayor Rick Meehan has confirmed. With no Firefly Music Festival in Dover in 2023, Ocean City officials say it's important to knock next year's festival out of the park. The dates for next years Oceans Calling have...
OCEAN CITY, MD
chestertownspy.org

WAF Art Exhibit and Demos at Easton Library

The Working Artist Forum (WAF) will exhibit paintings from December 1, 2022 through January 30, 2023 at the Easton Branch of the Talbot County Free Library. Please stop to see this show where you might find a small painting that is a perfect gift during the holiday season. This unique...
EASTON, MD
Cape Gazette

Wall around Biden’s North Shores home is finally being built

Nearly a year after it was originally planned to be completed, the wall around President Joe Biden’s North Shores home is under construction. The Cape Gazette first reported on the wall a little more than a year ago. In September 2021, the Department of Homeland Security, with the Secret Service as the subagency, awarded a $455,000 contract to install security fencing at the president’s beach home. At the time, the contract called for the job to be completed by the end of 2021.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE

