News Channel Nebraska
OPD investigates afternoon shooting that left one dead
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in the metro area are investigating a shooting that resulted in a homicide Wednesday afternoon. The Omaha Police Homicide Unit is investigating a homicide that happened in the area of 2700 N 48th St. Omaha Police Department said officers responded to a shooting that happened just...
News Channel Nebraska
High speed on ramp causes crash, one dead
OMAHA, Neb. -- A Bellevue teen died in a personal injury crash on an on-ramp in Omaha Tuesday night. The Omaha Police Department said that around 11:30 p.m. they were called to the accident on the on-ramp of I, L, Q to Interstate 80 East (Ramp A on the picture).
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man arrested for drugs and guns
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was arrested after drugs and guns were reportedly found in his home. The Lincoln Police Department said their Gang Unit was watching an apartment in the 4600 block of Bancroft on Tuesday around 5:00 p.m. They reportedly had a signed search warrant for the apartment.
News Channel Nebraska
High school bathroom reportedly set on fire in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a fire that was set off in a high school bathroom. LPD said an officer was alerted by security staff at Northwest High School that a fire was seen in a bathroom on the second floor around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Omaha Police investigate fatal early Tuesday crash
Omaha Police are investigating after a 27-year-old man died in a crash overnight Tuesday in the area of 37th and Dewey.
iheart.com
Omaha Police Chief Says Ames Ave. Shooting Not Random
The investigation continues after one person dies and seven others are injured in a weekend shooting in Omaha in a case that leads to statements from the Mayor and Police Chief. Officers were called to the area of 33rd and Ames Avenue early Sunday morning and found two victims suffering...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man reports his vehicle stolen
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man in Lincoln reportedly had his car stolen early Tuesday morning. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the 1400 block of Cedar Cove Rd. at 2:45 a.m. on Tuesday for a report of five men checking doors and possibly getting into unlocked vehicles in the parking lot.
Omaha Police investigate after 16-year-old dies in crash late Tuesday
Omaha Police are investigating after a 16-year-old died in a crash late Tuesday. The unrestrained driver was declared dead at the scene by Omaha Fire Department medics.
iheart.com
Omaha Police officer under investigation resigns
(Omaha, NE) -- An Omaha Police officer accused of vandalizing his neighbor's vehicle resigns from the force. The Omaha Police Department says on Monday, officer William Klees resigned in advance of his internal affairs interview, which was scheduled for Monday. The department says his resignation is accepted and that it will provide documentation to the Crime Commission, seeking a revocation of his law enforcement certificate. "Officer Klees has completely disrupted the peace and sense of safety for Ms. Valentine. His actions are not indicative of the values of the hard-working women and men of the Omaha Police Department. His conduct is unbecoming of an officer and warrants his removal from the OPD." - Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man arrested after 3-year-old found in burning car
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When an Omaha man’s car caught fire, his keys were locked inside. That’s not the shocking part. In a bizarre and sad story that unfolded Sunday night on Saddle Creek Road and California Street in Midtown, a car was stopped on the road. There was a lot of smoke. Someone called 9-1-1.
News Channel Nebraska
More information released for weekend accident in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department released an update on an accident that put two males in the hospital on Nov. 12. LPD said the the driver of a 2005 Ford Escape that hit a 2005 Chevy Malibu was a 17-year-old boy. The driver of the Malibu was a 27-year-old man that was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries and is currently in critical condition. The teen was also taken to a nearby hospital but reportedly had minor injuries.
News Channel Nebraska
Assortment of drugs found inside man's car in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man in Lincoln was taken into custody after officers found several types of drugs inside his vehicle. The Lincoln Police Department said investigators with the Narcotics Task Force went up to a vehicle in an alley between E St. and F St. after they saw the vehicle involved in a traffic infraction around 10:20 p.m. on Monday.
News Channel Nebraska
Officer reportedly assaulted by teen in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An officer was assaulted by an 18-year-old that reportedly attempted to sneak backstage of a concert. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to the Pinnacle Bank Arena around 10:00 p.m. on Nov. 12 after an officer was reportedly assaulted. Officials said there were other officers...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha woman questioned after knife attack
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha woman is being questioned for a stabbing Monday morning. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to 4118 N 105th St. around 4:30 a.m. on Monday for a reported cutting. Officers said they found the victim, a 60-year-old man, with a stab wound and...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man convicted of first-degree murder in robbery gone wrong
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Monday, a Lancaster County jury found Deontae Rush guilty of first-degree murder. The Omaha man could spend the rest of his life in prison, for the shooting death of a Lincoln man. In February of 2021 Deontae Rush shot and killed 33-year-old James Shekie in Shekie’s...
News Channel Nebraska
Equipment reported stolen from LPD recruit officer
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln Police Department recruit officer reported having his equipment stolen on Nov. 11. LPD said officers were dispatched to the 5600 block of S 31. St. on Nov. 11 around 10:30 p.m. for a reported larceny from a vehicle. Officers said the victim was a 28-year-old...
News Channel Nebraska
OPD upgrades assault case to homicide after head injury victim dies
OMAHA, Neb. -- A 62-year-old man who was injured on Oct. 31 has reportedly died in Omaha. The Omaha Police Department said that 62-year-old Daniel Price had suffered a head wound, rendering him unresponsive and sending him to UNMC. Police said that Price succumbed from his injuries Saturday evening around...
News Channel Nebraska
Embattled OPD officer resigns
OMAHA, Neb. -- A police officer has resigned after being criminally cited for criminal mischief while off duty. The Omaha Police Department said that Officer William Klees has resigned Monday in advance of his internal affairs interview which was scheduled for Monday. OPD said his resignation is accepted and the...
News Channel Nebraska
Construction site equipment reportedly stolen in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A construction site reported that some of their equipment was stolen over the weekend in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to a construction site near 56th St. and O St. on Monday around 10:00 a.m. for a reported theft. Officers said they talked...
klkntv.com
Lincoln teen arrested, one remains hospitalized after DUI crash, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A teen was arrested after a crash early Saturday morning left one hospitalized in critical condition, Lincoln Police say. A Ford Escape rear-ended a Chevy Malibu around 2:15 a.m. at the intersection of 70th and O Streets, according to police. Lincoln Fire & Rescue had...
