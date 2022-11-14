ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dengarden

People Are Freaking Out That This Woman Painted Her Wooden Cabinets Mustard Yellow

By Haley Mast
Dengarden
Dengarden
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vvqra_0jANH2yp00

Was this the best choice?

Design style changes as decades pass by, the once popular shag carpet is rarely sought after in homes, the classic covered carport are no longer included in architectural designs for new home builds, lamp fixtures have become more slim, sleek, and modern in recent years.

Of all the design elements that have changed over the years some things have not budged and peoples views on them surely haven't either. Take real wooden cabinets for example. One TikToker @emilyjanelathan posted a video showing off her beautiful dark hardwood cabinets and moments later rolled a deep yellow paint onto them, and to put it lightly the viewers freaked out.

View the original article to see embedded media.

We totally get the feeling of impulsive redesign , but some things can’t be undone which had left her TikTok viewers freaking out over her decision. The color she did choose is a deep mustard color which is a close shade of brown, the woman mentions in her caption she loves wooden cabinets but thought hers are “a bad shade of early 00s brown”.

Most of the comments on her video are bummed about her painting decision. One commenter @ujvariiiii jokingly said “Not to be dramatic but I would get a divorce”. Another viewer @bakebritish wrote “No, wood is beautiful. would have been better with nicer handles”. While most of the commenters were against her painting decision she did have some support, with @sarah731 saying “I think the yellow with the wood top is really pretty”.

What are your opinions on the transformation?

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

Comments / 0

Related
Dengarden

Woman Makes Dream Work Bench Out of Ikea Cabinets

So when I say that we could probably find some sort of use for Ikea cabinets in just about any project that is done, I mean it. There have been a ton of great dupes and creative ways to use these cabinets, some of which has been featured on the site, but I always like to add new ones to that list! ...
Tyla

Man with no jaw falls in love and shares his incredible story

A man who was born with no jaw has fallen in love and has shared his incredible story to help inspire others. Joseph Williams, from Chicago, was born with otofacial syndrome, an extremely rare condition that causes a person to be born without a mandible (lower jaw or jawbone) and therefore without a chin.
CHICAGO, IL
intheknow.com

Toddler finds a photo of another toddler who looks just like him at Walmart

This toddler spotted an ad featuring a toddler that looks just like him at a Walmart, prompting a hilarious moment of confusion!. Jacque Williams (@_jacquewilliams) is a parent and TikToker who shares adorable videos of her sons Carter and Caden. Jacque was shopping with her boys in Walmart recently when Carter had a glitch in the matrix moment and spotted a photograph of a boy who looked just like him. In the hilarious video, Jacque unsuccessfully attempts to explain to Carter that the photo is not actually of him.
Tyla

Man praised after refusing to move when he blocked family's view at Disney World

A man has been met with support from the internet after explaining why he refused to move for a family with children while watching a fireworks display at Disney World. With Disney World being the place of wonder and magic that it is (for the most part, anyway), it's natural for visitors to want to try and soak up every single experience the theme park offers while visiting.
FLORIDA STATE
Ingram Atkinson

After being ‘dead’ for 5 days, woman comes back to life perfectly fine

What would you do if you found a loved one in a dire situation?. A neighbor in 2012 found Li Xiufeng, a 95-year-old Chinese woman, motionless and unresponsive in her bed. On his usual journey to bring her breakfast, the neighbor had stopped by, but by the time he tried furiously to shake her, it was already too late. He reasoned that Li must have died from her wounds because she had fallen and struck her head the week before.
Tracey Folly

Woman infuriated after coworker cleans fried rice and sweet and sour sauce off her computer keyboard: 'Not his business'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a coworker, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Some people would be upset if a coworker spilled fried rice and sweet and sour sauce on their workstation and computer keyboard. However, I once worked with a woman who became incensed when a coworker cleaned her workstation instead.
Dengarden

Dengarden

New York, NY
5K+
Followers
642
Post
817K+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiration, Comfort, Upkeep, and Repair. Because Happy Home + Happy Garden = Happy You!

 https://dengarden.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy