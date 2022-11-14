Read full article on original website
RideApart
Rieju Introduces The Aventura Legend 500 Adventure Bike At EICMA
Hopping onto the bandwagon of enduro-style adventure bikes, Spanish motorcycle manufacturer Rieju has just introduced a new 500cc model called the Aventura Legend 500. Although built on a rather simple platform, and one that’s accessible to novice riders, the Aventura Legend comes equipped with some pretty impressive features. Before...
RideApart
Moto Morini Showcases Off-Road Focused X-Cape ADV-R At EICMA 2022
It’s been exactly one year since Italian motorcycle manufacturer Moto Morini unveiled the X-Cape 650 at EICMA 2021. The mid-size adventure bike is built around a basic and robust platform and features all the hallmark characteristics you’d expect to find in an ADV-enduro machine. As such, it’s more biased for road use than it is for off-road riding.
RideApart
Spec Showdown: Suzuki V-Strom 800DE Vs. Honda XL750 Transalp
Better late than never, right? At least, that’s how Suzuki and Honda feel when it comes to the middleweight adventure category. For years, the twin-powered Yamaha Ténéré 700, KTM 790/890 Adventure, and Aprilia Tuareg 660 contended for segment supremacy. Big Red and the House of Hamamatsu may arrive fashionably late, but both join the brewing battle royale armed with brand-new powerplants.
RideApart
Benelli Unveils The Highly Anticipated TRK 800 Adventure Bike
A new adventure bike from Benelli has been unveiled and will compete in the middleweight class against the likes of the Yamaha Tenere 700 and Aprilia Tuareg 660. The TRK 800, recently unveiled in all its glory, will rank above the TRK 702 series and come equipped with more advanced gear than the smaller displacement TRK models. The bike is anticipated to enter the global market in 2023, although exact launch information is not yet known.
1963 Split-Window Corvette With Rare Options And Great History
And it is for sale at OK Classic's Auction this weekend…. The 1963 Corvette coupe was a sensation when it was released. Its hidden headlights, sharp-edged styling, and dramatic "fastback" roofline with a split rear window made it unlike anything else on the road in those days. In the decades sense, it's become an icon of automotive design. This beautiful Corvette being offered by OK Classic’s Auction this weekend.
RideApart
KTM Claims 25.1-Percent Stake In MV Agusta After €30M Investment
While the entire motorcycle industry gathered at Milan, Italy’s Fiera Milano Rho for EICMA 2022, MV Agusta played hooky, skipping out on the annual gathering. Despite its truant ways, the Schiranna manufacturer still stole the show with its limited-edition Superveloce 1000 Serie Oro retro racer. MV Agusta’s Milan showroom played host to the unveiling’s glitz and glamor, but the real action took place behind the scenes.
RideApart
Italian Manufacturer SWM Introduces The Custom V1200 Cruiser At EICMA
Italian motorcycle manufacturer SWM is mostly known for its enduro and dual-sport models. With limited operations outside of Italy, the company’s products are available in select European markets, and until recently, focused mostly on small to mid-displacement two-wheelers. At EICMA 2022, however, SWM made it clear that it wanted to expand its horizons.
Toyota shows new Prius hybrid with more power, range, style
The new Toyota gas-electric Prius hybrid not only comes with more power, acceleration and driving range. It’s also more stylish, scrapping the rather stodgy angular body for a sleekly futuristic look. Simon Humphries, senior general manager of Global Toyota design who unveiled the car in Tokyo on Wednesday, stressed that the company was still defying the skeptics who keep asking how much longer the Japanese automaker will stick with hybrids in a rapidly electrifying industry. “Simply because the Prius is an eco-car within everyone’s reach. In order to achieve carbon neutrality, everyone in the world must participate. We need...
insideevs.com
Take A Peek At Yamaha’s New YDX-MORO Electric Mountain Bikes
Yamaha has long been a pioneer in the pedal-assist electric bike segment, and continues to be an innovator, even today, wherein a vast selection of electric bike is already available in the market. Indeed, some of the biggest players in the e-bike game, such as Giant, have turned to Yamaha to supply their electric motors. That said, Yamaha continues catering to the highly competitive eMTB segment with the new YDX-Moro.
RideApart
Ariel Motor Company To Unveil Ace Black Edition At Motorcycle Live 2022
Are you planning to attend Motorcycle Live 2022? It runs from November 19 through 27 at the NEC Birmingham in England, and will feature the latest and greatest new bikes from a wide variety of your favo(u)rite manufacturers. That includes world premieres, such as the extremely limited-edition Ariel Ace Black Edition.
RideApart
Hardnine Choppers Presents Custom Indian Scout Rogue At EICMA 2022
Indian treaded into the club-style, performance cruiser segment with its 2022 Indian Scout Rogue. While the model’s quarter fairing, mini-apes, single-seat, 19-inch front wheel, and blacked-out color scheme adhere to the Sons of Anarchy motif, the Rogue mostly conforms to the standard Scout template. To push the variant's performance...
Classic Car Hunt Uncovers Two Icons
Old school Firebirds are probably the coolest classic cars that you can find on the American automotive market. A combination of great performance and unforgettable looks made the car a legend to car people everywhere. However, even the best cars of the 1960s are subject to the aging process of all cars. This particular example has somehow been kept in pretty good condition despite having only been built while the Firebird was in its first generation.
RideApart
2022 Yamaha MT-10 SP First Ride Review: The Gold Standard
Roll on: air surges, injectors spray, electrodes spark. Bang! Kick up. Second gear: scenery blurs, bars buzz, front wheel lifts. Kick up. Third gear: full tuck, shift weight, clench tank. Brake! Pop up, knee out, eyes ahead. Tip-in: trail brakes, tag apex. Roll on, rinse, repeat. This is what it’s like to ride Yamaha’s MT-10.
RideApart
QJ Motor Introduces The SRV 700 Middleweight Cruiser
QJ Motor, a brand of the Qianjiang group, entered the European market in 2022 with a lineup centered on three roadster models. However, the Chinese manufacturer has a lot of additional resources that might increase the variety dispersed in the old continent, as we witnessed in EICMA 2022, when it arrived with more than 30 distinct machines.
RideApart
KTM Parent Company To Take Over CFMOTO Distro In Five European Countries
In the back half of 2022, news of KTM’s imminent distribution of MV Agusta motorcycles in multiple worldwide markets sparked interest across the motorcycle world. Since it’s early days, of course, all anyone can do is speculate—none of us knows what’s going to happen just yet (although we’re obviously hoping the news is good for customers).
RideApart
Royal Enfield Shows Off Limited-Edition Classic Collectible 1:3 Scale Model
Each year, Royal Enfield hosts its Rider Mania event in India, which is an event for Enfield enthusiasts from all over to come together and have a great time with their favorite bikes. In 2022, it runs from November 18 through 20, on the sunny shores of Goa—and this year, Enfield is also presenting attendees with the chance to purchase an extremely cool bit of swag.
RideApart
The Swytch Conversion Kit Turns Any Bike Into An E-Bike In Minutes
We’ve talked about a number of e-bike conversion kits recently, and it’s clear to see why these kits are a sensible gateway drug into the wonderful world of e-bikes, especially for those not yet willing to commit to the sometimes hefty cost of a new electric bicycle. This new electric kit called the Swytch is perhaps one of the more straightforward and reliable ways of transforming a standard bike into an e-bike.
RideApart
Shoei Opticson Heads-Up Display Helmet To Receive Limited Release In Japan
In April, 2022, we first laid eyes on Shoei’s Opticson heads-up display helmet prototype. The helmet maker brought the prototype lid to the 2022 Osaka Motorcycle Show, so that attendees could get an up-close-and-personal look at it from multiple angles. For those unfamiliar, the Shoei Opticson prototype HUD helmet...
RideApart
Artist Flycat Adds Edgy Urban Camo To BMW CE-04 Electric Scooter
Quite often, custom motorcycle builders characterize certain models as a perfect canvas for their artistic expressions. When it comes to the BMW CE-04 electric scooter, that description couldn’t be more fitting. In the brand’s Light White color option, the e-scoot presents creatives with a literal blank canvas, and Italian artist Flycat is more than willing to lend his urban-informed stylings to the vehicle.
boatingmag.com
Sea-Doo Introduces Limited Edition RXP-X APEX 300
Model offers one-of-a-kind look, hydraulic steering damper and must be ordered by November 30th. Sea-Doo teased a hotrod version of their RXP-X 300 speedster earlier this year, putting F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo in the saddle for a high-speed romp around Miami. As summer waned, we got our own turn at the controls.
