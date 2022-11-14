ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWL-TV

What they're saying nationally about the Saints loss to the Steelers

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints lost their second straight game to Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday to drop to 3-7 on the season. The Saints were unable to score in the second half after tying the game at 10 just before halftime. Here is what some of the...
Citrus County Chronicle

Mayfield has urgency to perform well in return for Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield is running out of time to make a good impression as the Carolina Panthers' quarterback. The No. 1 overall pick in 2018 needs to stack some quality performances together to offset his poor play earlier this season before becoming an unrestricted free agent in March.
