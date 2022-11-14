Packers Reportedly Hire Recently Fired NFC North Coach On Monday

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers © Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Green Bay Packers and Matt LaFleur are adding a familiar face to their coaching staff.

Just weeks after being fired by the Detroit Lions, the Packers have recently brought on longtime NFL assistant Aubrey Pleasant to join LaFleur in Green Bay.

Pleasant, who served as the defensive backs coach in Detroit, will reportedly work with LaFleur on the Packers' offense "to give them a perspective from the other side of the ball."

"The Packers have brought on longtime NFL assistant coach Aubrey Pleasant, per sources. He joined the Packers last week, shortly after he was fired as defensive coach of the Lions. He previously worked with Packers coach Matt LaFleur in Washington and with the Rams," Rob Demovsky tweeted Monday.

According to Demovsky, Pleasant previously worked with LaFleur during stints in Washington and with the Rams.

During that time, and for most of his coaching career, Pleasant has worked on the defensive side of the ball.

Should his role as Green Bay's offensive consultant continue until the end of the season, it'll mark Pleasant's first full-time role on offense since 2013 when he served as an offensive assistant for Washington.

While certainly noting the small, one-game sample size, Pleasant is off to a great start in Green Bay.

The Packers scored a season-high 31 points against Dallas this past Sunday in Pleasant's first game on LaFleur's staff, tallying their second-most yards (415) gained in a game this season.

Green Bay, now 4-6, will host the Tennessee Titans in Week 11 with hopes to climb back into the NFC North divisional race.