ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers Reportedly Hire Recently Fired NFC North Coach On Monday

By Cameron Flynn
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ymqxg_0jANG6u200

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers

© Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Green Bay Packers and Matt LaFleur are adding a familiar face to their coaching staff.

Just weeks after being fired by the Detroit Lions, the Packers have recently brought on longtime NFL assistant Aubrey Pleasant to join LaFleur in Green Bay.

Pleasant, who served as the defensive backs coach in Detroit, will reportedly work with LaFleur on the Packers' offense "to give them a perspective from the other side of the ball."

"The Packers have brought on longtime NFL assistant coach Aubrey Pleasant, per sources. He joined the Packers last week, shortly after he was fired as defensive coach of the Lions. He previously worked with Packers coach Matt LaFleur in Washington and with the Rams," Rob Demovsky tweeted Monday.

According to Demovsky, Pleasant previously worked with LaFleur during stints in Washington and with the Rams.

During that time, and for most of his coaching career, Pleasant has worked on the defensive side of the ball.

Should his role as Green Bay's offensive consultant continue until the end of the season, it'll mark Pleasant's first full-time role on offense since 2013 when he served as an offensive assistant for Washington.

While certainly noting the small, one-game sample size, Pleasant is off to a great start in Green Bay.

The Packers scored a season-high 31 points against Dallas this past Sunday in Pleasant's first game on LaFleur's staff, tallying their second-most yards (415) gained in a game this season.

Green Bay, now 4-6, will host the Tennessee Titans in Week 11 with hopes to climb back into the NFC North divisional race.

Comments / 21

payer
2d ago

Why don't you let QB Rodgers call his own plays on the field. I bet he reads defenses in real time better than the head coach.

Reply(4)
15
The Ranster Drinker
2d ago

Doesn't matter who the coaches are. Aaron Rodgers is a talented 🤮 PUKE 🤮. The Diva can do no wrong in his eyes he is nothing but a rich prick.Everything is everyone else's fault he is perfect hahahaWHAT A JOKE !! SUFFER OUT THE REST OF THE SEASON MR ROGERS👉😩👈

Reply(5)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back Died On Sunday At 50

A former National Football League running back has tragically passed away at the age of 50. Brent Moss, best known for his time at the University of Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, according to multiple reports out of Madison. The former Big Ten football star played professionally from 1995-2001. He...
MADISON, WI
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Athlon Sports

Look: Tony Dungy Sends Another Complaint To NFL Officiating

NFL officials have faced a lot of scrutiny this season, some of it from a surprising source. Former Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Tony Dungy seems to have appointed himself the unofficial referee auditor in 2022. Dungy has taken to Twitter seemingly every week to point out ...
The Spun

Former MLB All-Star Outfielder Released On Monday

A former Major League Baseball outfielder has officially been released on Monday afternoon. The Chicago Cubs signed outfielder Jason Heyward to a big free agency contract, but it never worked out like they hoped it would. Now, several years later, the Cubs are officially cutting ties with the former All-Star...
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes reacts to killing of 3 Virginia football players by ex-Cavalier

Another act of senseless violence occurred yet again on Sunday night after it was reported that a former running back on the Virginia Cavaliers roster shot three Cavaliers dead, and wounded two others in an unfortunate encounter. University president James E. Ryan confirmed that Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry were the ones who lost their lives in the tragic incident.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes' Mom Is Praying For Chiefs Star

The NFL World was praying for Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster on Sunday afternoon. Kansas City's wide receiver took a serious blow to the head and appeared to get knocked out in the first half of Sunday's game. The Chiefs topped the Jaguars, though Smith-Schuster didn't return to the contest.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Vikings Signed Veteran Tight End On Monday Afternoon

The Minnesota Vikings are on top of the NFL world following Sunday's momentous 33-30 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills. Following the epic Week 10 win, Minnesota added some organizational depth Monday afternoon by signing tight end James O’Shaughnessy to the practice squad. A fifth-round pick in 2015, O’Shaughnessy...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WISN

Packers release WR Amari Rodgers after fumble problems

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers released wide receiver Amari Rodgers just days after his fourth fumble of the season. On Monday, coach Matt LaFleur said that Rodgers would no longer be fielding punts after his fumbling problem. Rodgers had seven fumbles since the beginning of last year. That was the second most in the NFL.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes surprised kids with 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' screening

Leading the way for the Kansas City Chiefs during their latest three-game winning streak has been Patrick Mahomes. The former league MVP continues to break records with his incredible play on the field. Mahomes has shown a superhero-like of effort this season, pushing the team to several comeback wins. Recently, Mahomes got to play the superhero role in a different way.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Peyton Manning reveals stance on becoming NFL commissioner

Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning has no desire to succeed Roger Goodell as NFL commissioner. "I’m not qualified, in my opinion," Manning said on the subject while speaking with Mike Florio for an edition of the "Pro Football Talk PM" podcast. The former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos...
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
22K+
Followers
1K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy