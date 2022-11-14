ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hannibal, MO

World's first surviving septuplets are about to turn 25: Here's what they've been up to

By Mike Kilen, Des Moines Register
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa – After the world’s first surviving septuplets graduated from high school 6½ years ago, did their necessary press conference for Hannibal-LaGrange University in Missouri, where five of the seven McCaugheys took up the small Baptist university’s offer for free college tuition, they figured they did their part and could go on and live their life out of public view.

But now the McCaughey septuplets will be – check your time-sure-does-fly meter – 25 years old.

Four of the seven are married – and it’s five of eight counting their older sibling, Mikayla. There are four children among the eight, with another on the way.

Alexis, Brandon, Joel, Kelsey, Kenny, Natalie and Nathan and are now grown-ups and talk like it, wistfully recounting their wonder years side by side, and how much they miss one another.

With jobs, spouses, growing families and other duties, they can herd in one place at one time only a couple of times a year, usually at the holidays.

“When we are all together, it’s just the best time,” said Kelsey Morrison, who married Kevin Morrison in June 2020 and lives in Hannibal, Missouri. “Those times are even more sacred now. They are so incredibly sweet with all our significant others and kids.”

In those times, you can’t wipe the smile off mom Bobbi’s face. The adjustment period is long over because “the girls went to college six years ago and never came back, even for summers,” she said. It’s the continuation of a new phase – waiting for them all to come home to visit. Their donated 4,833-square-foot home in Carlisle was sold in 2018 to a nonprofit, Ruth Harbor, that supports young mothers. Parents Kenny and Bobbi now host their children in a country home outside of Runnells, in the southeastern corner of the state.

150 feet of facial hair: Beard chain in Wyoming bar breaks previous Guinness World Record

'World's Dirtiest Man': Amou Haji dies at 94, reportedly 'not long after' his first bath in 60 years

“I love it when everybody gets back home; it doesn’t happen often," Bobbi said. "It’s crowded and noisy. I love seeing the driveway full of cars and grandkids riding bikes.”

They pick up right where they left off.

Bezos to give billions away: Billionaire and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos says he plans to give most of his fortune to charity

Kenny said immediately the boys start horsing around and everyone reverts to their roles. The girls sing.

“One thing we do, and it sounds ridiculous,” said Natalie, describing how they reprise their roles as fifth-graders sitting in the back seat with their parents hauling them from school and band practice, where each played a different instrument.

“We played a song in band, ‘Crazy Cat’ and all had our parts. On the way home we would sing the sounds of our parts. We do that now when we get together.”

An Army sergeant and a hospital worker

The McCaughey children are grown up and think of simpler times, while their parents are proud of what they’ve become.

As promised since childhood, Brandon went off to the U.S. Army, where today, he's a sergeant. He married Alana, and has a child, Ellie. He remains an influence on his siblings.

Natalie graduated from Hannibal-LaGrange with a degree in exercise science and met her husband, Shawn, while running on the cross country and track teams. She began to work as a patient care technician at a regional hospital. That’s when the pandemic hit.

She suddenly was feeding, giving baths, changing bedding and brushing teeth for double the number of patients, 20 at a time, wearing an N95 mask, often in the COVID unit, in the middle of a crisis.

“People don’t understand, but going through it was a very intense and emotional thing,” she said.

A new respect for their parents: 'Don’t know how they did it'

Kenny also says he sometimes feels “on my own.” After having so many siblings, it feels as if “no one has my back and you kind of feel vulnerable ... But we do all get on a group chat to see what everyone is up to,” he said.

He married Synthia two years ago after they met at an Ankeny church. He was already well into the career he long ago chose – building. He returned to his first love of cabinet making six months ago, taking a job at Waukee Cabinet Works, and bought and remodeled what he calls his “dream home” in Dallas Center.

The couple is expecting a baby boy Nov. 28, and his name will be Kenny V.

“It’s hard to believe I will be 25, and my baby is going to be a boy," he said. "Kenny V, me, my dad, grandpa and great grandpa, all Kennys. When he’s born, grandpa wants to take a picture of the four of us together.”

More: Meet some of Iowa's most famous siblings, from the Sullivans to the McCaughey septuplets

It’s hard for him now at 25 with a child on the way to believe his parents were just four years older when they had eight kids.

“I tell people that I don’t know how they did it. That would be crazy,” he said. “When we were first born, they had help, but after that, I never thought how they were able to be sane.”

But the influence of those years is not lost on the siblings.

“All of us are hard workers. My parents gave us that growing up,” Natalie said. “We worked for everything we have. It’s also by the grace of God what we have.”

Two in IT, another works with children and an Iowa dream

All in the family are proud of the one some label the smartest of the bunch, Joel. He and Nathan both graduated from Hannibal-LaGrange with degrees in computer information systems. Joel works in IT at Emerson Electric in Marshalltown and lives at home, while Nathan has his own apartment and works in IT with Wellmark.

Nathan and sister Alexis were born with cerebral palsy. Natalie said she's especially proud of Nathan: "Watching him be so independent and live in his own place and drive to work and provide for himself has been really cool to watch.”

Alexis has also followed her dream, working with children at Altoona Kids World child care company after earning her liberal arts degree at Hannibal-LaGrange. She lives with her parents and hopes to be a special-education teacher.

People don’t know them as much anymore, but occasionally they get a standard question.

“Do you have siblings?”

“Actually quite a few,” Kelsey tells them. “I’m a septuplet.

The media experience helped her in college, where she sidelined her career in music – the only one to shift from her childhood dream – to enter public relations after a professor noticed her skills in front of people.

She joined the campus news station as an anchor and reporter and especially loved it when she was behind the camera instead of in front of it. Kelsey said she worked in public relations for a year but is now a receptionist in a medical office as careers in her field in the Hannibal area dwindled during the pandemic.

She dreams of one day moving back to Iowa and hopes other siblings will also return and all live a short drive away.

Septuplets parents: Back to 'the two of us'

Dad is still dad. He always showed a sort of reserved pluck, a talk-about-the-crops-and-weather Iowan who grew up in these parts, watched his kids have some of the same teachers he had, and now is taking up hobbies, riding his motorcycle and disc golf, which he learned from his sons-in-law.

“The girls have chosen pretty decent husbands. I love ‘em, too, and we all get along pretty good,” he said. “I didn’t have to hold a shotgun as they proposed. They all did the decent thing and asked me if I could marry my daughters. But I had them all nervous.”

After all the graduations, the weddings and the grandkids' births, life has been quieter as Bobbi continues work in the Des Moines school district as a special-education associate while Kenny remains on an as-needed basis for the metal coating company where he spent much of his working life.

The couple does a lot more together now.

“Kenny and I can do some things we haven’t done in a long time. Life goes full circle," she said. "You start out doing things without kids and then eventually you get back to doing things without kids. Like going camping, just the two of us.

“But it’s hard when they don’t need you as much anymore. We don’t get to tell them what to do anymore unless they ask us, though there are still times when they call and want to talk about things or the boys ask their dad how to fix their cars.”

“There is probably as many things to pray for now as they are older as when they are little, just different things as they are raising their own families. Now we are praying for the same things that people prayed for us. It just changes. It doesn’t stop.”

It’s likely most of the group won’t celebrate their 25 th birthday together, so it does change – and it doesn’t stop.

One day soon they will break out in song together and all sing their seven parts.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: World's first surviving septuplets are about to turn 25: Here's what they've been up to

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Luay Rahil

The richest man in Iowa

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
ADEL, IA
97X

Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Iowa” and Residents Are Pissed

Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
KEOKUK, IA
KCAU 9 News

Iowa hospital recipient of emergency rural health care grant

GRINNELL, Iowa (WHO) — At UnityPoint Grinnell Regional Medical Center the Des Moines office of USDA Rural Development was on hand to present in person one of 17 grants for healthcare projects across Iowa. UnityPoint Grinnell was awarded two grants close to $1 million. Statewide $8.4 million in grants went to a total of 13 […]
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa GOP blacklists TV station from election night event

In what’s become a trend of Republicans stiff-arming mainstream media outlets, the Iowa Republican Party last week denied a Cedar Rapids TV station entrance into the GOP’s election night party in downtown Des Moines. KCRG-TV is the ABC affiliate in Cedar Rapids.  It’s a fine news operation that provides quality coverage in eastern Iowa.  On […] The post Iowa GOP blacklists TV station from election night event appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
K92.3

Costco Unlike Another in the Midwest Opens in Iowa this Week

In September of this year, we shared that Costco was planning to erect another store here in Iowa. The news damn near broke the internet. Clearly, everyone -- at least everyone in Iowa -- loves buying in bulk. That Costco is set to open this week, Thursday, November 17 at...
ANKENY, IA
iheart.com

Iowa Could See Record Cold Temps Friday

(Des Moines, IA) -- A cold front sliding into Iowa is expected to send temperatures down to record territory, for the maximum daily temp. The predicted high for Friday, November 18th is 21-degrees, which would break a record for a daily high set in 1881. The normal high for this time of year is around 47-degrees.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Have you seen this missing Urbandale teen?

URBANDALE, Iowa – Police in Urbandale are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenager. Tuesday morning, the Urbandale Police Department said 15-year-old Conner Burbank voluntarily left his home and has not returned. Efforts to locate him have not been successful. According to the UPD, Burbank was last known to be in the […]
URBANDALE, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Hawkeyes Assistant Nominated for National Award

Iowa football's defensive coordinator Phil Parker has been nominated for the Broyles Award, which is given to the best assistant in the country. After what he's done with the Hawkeyes' defense year after year, it's about damn time. This is what the Broyles Award website had to say regarding why...
IOWA CITY, IA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Fareway's newest Iowa grocery store now open

Boone, Iowa-based Fareway Stores Inc. is growing in its home state. The grocery retailer held a ribbon cutting ceremony and opened its doors on Wednesday for its new store located at 302 West Walnut Street in Ogden, Iowa. “We are excited to open this new downtown Ogden store and want...
OGDEN, IA
KBOE Radio

AREA STUDENTS NAMED TO IOWA ALL-STATE BAND, ORCHESTRA, AND CHORUS

The Iowa High School Music Association (IHSMA) unveiled the names that made the cut for Iowa All-State Band, Orchestra, and Chorus. The students who made the cut will perform today through Saturday at the Iowa All-State Music Festival. Our listening area was well-represented, and the names of the students from our area can be found below.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Iowa’s anti-hazing laws are not among the nation’s toughest

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — Education and sports are designed to build camaraderie but the alleged assault case involving hazing within the Roland-Story School District has some parents wondering if their child’s place of learning is becoming a place of pain. “I want answers and I want us all to come together. It’s that simple,” said […]
IOWA STATE
kttn.com

Woman from Iowa injured after motorhome crashes on Interstate 35

The Highway Patrol reports a Lucas, Iowa woman sustained minor injuries when the motorhome in which she was a passenger struck a ditch in Cameron on Thursday morning, November 17th. Emergency medical services took 67-year-old Paula Mason to Cameron Regional Medical Center. No injuries were reported for the driver, 76-year-old...
CAMERON, MO
WHO 13

Costco prepares to open in Ankeny

ANKENY, IOWA — ANKENY, Iowa- This week marks the opening of the second Costco store. This new store will be the fourth one in Iowa, and the largest Costco in the state. To run this 190,000 square foot store Costco needed to hire right around 300 people. To do that they even sent a recruiting […]
ANKENY, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines' low-income areas offered slower internet for higher costs

Reproduced from an analysis by The Markup of AT&T, CenturyLink, Verizon, and U.S. Census data; Note: "Slow" internet defined as less than 25 Mbps download speed; Income determined by median household income of area in which customers live; Chart: Axios VisualsA new investigation by The Markup reveals rampant disparities when it comes to internet service in marginalized communities in major cities in the U.S., including Des Moines.Driving the news: People in lower-income, historically redlined neighborhoods are routinely paying the same price for slower internet service as people in upper-income areas pay for high-speed internet, the analysis found.Why it matters: Digital discrimination puts populations...
DES MOINES, IA
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa man killed in crash on slick, snowy highway

MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was killed Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Mahaska County. It happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Highway 23. According to the Mahaska County Sheriff's Office, Morgan Sanders, 22, of rural Fremont, was heading north when he...
MAHASKA COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

UPDATE: Missing Altoona Police K-9 has been found

UPDATE: The Altoona Police Department said K-9 Zeke has been found. The department made an update to its Facebook post at 11:16 p.m. Sunday thanking everyone who shared the information and offered encouragement. More information about what happened is expected to be released by Altoona Police later Monday. ORIGINAL POST: INDIANOLA, Iowa — The Indianola […]
ALTOONA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Man Robs Downtown Des Moines Bank

(Des Moines, IA) Des Moines police are looking for a bank robbery suspect. Police say a man entered a U.S. Bank downtown saying he had a gun yesterday evening. They say he told employees he had a gun and asked for money. They say the man then fled on foot. No arrests have been made, but officers have a description of the suspect.
DES MOINES, IA
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

680K+
Followers
72K+
Post
359M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy