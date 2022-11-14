It is time to grow Hastings, reduce taxes, get additional funds for Hastings and Adams County, promote jobs, FUTURE development and so much more is at stake. It is time to vote in favor of Hastings future development. The time is now and our Planning Commission overwhelmingly support the new plan to approve the Racino and future development. I am tired of driving to Grand Island and Kearney to shop while Hasting’s withers away. Time to grow in so many, many ways! Our City Council should vote in support of our Planning Commission and the support of lowering our taxes to the max, job creation, future development and so much more by supportingthe Racino now. As a retired doctor spoke against development and growth he should be the first to know that just as in humans cities too need development and growth to prosper. Support the opportunity to do just that. Yes on Racino! Now!!!
