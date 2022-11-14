ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hastings, NE

Comments / 2

Dennis Coats
2d ago

It is time to grow Hastings, reduce taxes, get additional funds for Hastings and Adams County, promote jobs, FUTURE development and so much more is at stake. It is time to vote in favor of Hastings future development. The time is now and our Planning Commission overwhelmingly support the new plan to approve the Racino and future development. I am tired of driving to Grand Island and Kearney to shop while Hasting’s withers away. Time to grow in so many, many ways! Our City Council should vote in support of our Planning Commission and the support of lowering our taxes to the max, job creation, future development and so much more by supportingthe Racino now. As a retired doctor spoke against development and growth he should be the first to know that just as in humans cities too need development and growth to prosper. Support the opportunity to do just that. Yes on Racino! Now!!!

KSNB Local4

Hastings Casino moves forward but opposition still remains

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - After the Hastings Planning Commission voted to recommend the passage of casino plans, the City Council took that recommendation and passed the measure by a vote of 6 to 2. Those opposed to the casino got their chance to make their case to the council. Even...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Weekend review confirms results of Grand Island school board race

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A weekend review of the Nov. 8 election in Hall County appears to confirm that two write-in candidates beat two incumbents for two seats on the Grand Island School Board. Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet Monday released the final unofficial results of last week’s...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
themindencourier.com

Kearney County 2022 General Election Results

The 2022 General Election was held November 8 and 56.94% of Kearney County registered voters cast their vote. Unofficial results for the General Election follow. REPRESENTATIVE IN CONGRESS DISTRICT 3: Adrian Smith (R) 2,052; David J. Else (D) 344; Mark Elworth Jr. (Lmn) 123. GOVERNOR/LT. GOVERNOR: Pillen/Kelly (R) 1,976; Blood/Davis...
KEARNEY COUNTY, NE
Kearney Hub

Target may be coming to Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND — A redevelopment plan for Grand Island’s Conestoga Mall was approved by the Regional Planning Commission Monday. It will go before Grand Island City Council on Nov. 22. Woodsonia Realty of Omaha is planning a $220 million renovation of the mall property, which is owned by...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Cleaning company and meatpacking company respond to allegations

GRAND ISLAND, Neb.-- Cleaning company PSSI and meatpacking giant JBS are commenting after allegations of illegally employing minor children. A lawsuit filed by the Department of Labor in Nebraska Federal Court accuses PSSI of putting children between the ages of 13 and 17 to work in very hazardous work situations. These children, according to the court filing, have been working overnight cleaning shifts at the JBS meat packing plant in Grand Island and two plants in Minnesota.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island Casino Resort looking to fill remaining openings

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Casino Resort is already in the hiring phase, as officials held a job fair at the Nebraska Department of Labor on Tuesday. People could fill out an application and directly talk to their potential supervisor about the role they were inquiring for.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Sidney School Board recognizes Career Pathways teacher

The Sidney School District board of education recognized Career-Pathways teacher Tess Plummer for an award she received at a conference held recently in Kearney, Neb. In September, business and community leaders from the region met in Sidney for the "E3" workshop. "Energizing Entrepreneurial Ecosystems (E3)" is an effort to develop a network of resources in Sidney to drive opportunity through sustained investments in entrepreneurships and community improvement. During the two-day visit, visitors were offered a tour of Sidney High School, including developing occupational and entrepreneurship classrooms.
SIDNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Former Hall County officer fights lung cancer

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Friends, family, and community members gathered to support a Grand Island serviceman. They all came to Platt-Duetsche in Grand Island for Pilo Casarez’s fundraiser event. Pilo worked as a corrections officer for Hall County for 13 years, and is fighting stage four-lung cancer. The...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Hub

Lincoln man sentenced to jail, probation for attempted assault

KEARNEY — A Lincoln man has been sentenced to 90 days in jail and four years of probation for attempted first-degree assault. According to court records, Drew Bolling, 21, was recently sentenced in Buffalo County District Court to serve 90 days in the Buffalo County Jail and four years of intensive supervised probation. He was given one day credit for time already served. He was approved for work release. Bolling must also pay $12,585.16 in restitution to the victim.
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Grand Island Police investigating liquor store robbery

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police are investigating after three males reportedly robbed a liquor store and took off with thousands of dollars. Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Y&N Liquor, 409 N. Broadwell Ave., Suite 4, in reference to the robbery. Capt. Jim Duering said the employee told officers three males, who had their faces covered, entered the store and one brandished a handgun.
NebraskaTV

GIPD release photos of liquor store robbery suspects

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police have released pictures of the suspects involved in an armed robbery at a liquor store over the weekend. Police said they are looking for more information involving three men involved in the robbery at Y&N Liquor, 409 N. Broadwell Ave., Suite 4, early Saturday morning.
knopnews2.com

Armed robbers steal around $4,000 from Grand Island business

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating an armed robbery early Saturday morning. It happened just before 12:30 a.m. at Y & N Liquor on Broadwell Avenue. According to GIPD, an employee told officers that three younger-aged men wearing masks entered the store, brandished a handgun and...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Kearney woman accused of setting fire with baby in home

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney woman is facing felony charges and is accused of setting fire to a bedroom in her apartment and endangering her baby. Court records show Amanda Celestino, 35, is charged with First Degree Arson, Child Abuse and Criminal Mischief Intentional Property Damage. A hearing on the case is pending in Buffalo County Court.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Charges dropped against former Kearney probation officer

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Prosecutors have dropped charges against a former Kearney probation officer accused of having a relationship with a client and then lying about it. According to officials, 32-year-old Mara Stamp had been charged in Buffalo County Court with felony tampering with evidence and misdemeanor false reporting in a criminal matter. The charges against her were dropped Monday, but court records did not make clear why.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

In The Kitchen With Joe: ‘Stockmen’s Bar & Grill’

AMHERST, Neb. (KSNB) - When Nancy Gallaway took over as owner of ‘Stockmen’s Bar & Grill’ three and a half years ago, she fulfilled a dream. “It’s been everything that I’ve imagined,” said Gallaway. “I am a part of a great community and I get to be a part of some amazing experiences. Birthdays, Anniversaries, Weddings, we all become family here and I truly cherish that.”
AMHERST, NE

Comments / 0

