ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maplewood, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox9.com

Identity released of Plymouth teen found fatally shot in car

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Hennepin County Medical Examiner released the identity of a Plymouth teen who was found fatally shot in a car on Monday evening. The incident occurred around 5:56 p.m. on Monday after officers responded to a report of a shooting near the 9700 block of 37th Place North in Plymouth.
PLYMOUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police arrest 2 suspects in murder of Yaseen Johnson, 17; 1 still at large

PLYMOUTH, Minn. – Plymouth police are looking for help in finding a suspects connected to that city's latest homicide, after two other suspects were taken into custody.Hans Madave, 19, remains wanted in connection with the shooting death of 17-year-old Yaseen Johnson.Johnson was found shot to death in a car in a parking lot of an apartment complex in Plymouth Monday evening."The initial witness reports led out officers to believe that there were two suspects who fled the scene after the shooting occurred," said Plymouth Director of Public Safety Erik Fadden.Police arrested two people -- one on Thursday, the other Friday...
PLYMOUTH, MN
willmarradio.com

More than 150 former Minneapolis Police Officers collect workers comp after death of Floyd

(Minneapolis, MN) -- More than 150 former Minneapolis police officers have collected a combined nearly 26 million dollars in worker's compensations settlements since George Floyd's death. That comes out to around 167-thousand dollars per officer. The hundreds of officers left the force in the years following Floyd's death, claiming post-traumatic stress disorder and collected disability benefits.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Uptown neighborhood group looks to give police access to home security cameras to expedite crime investigations

MINNEAPOLIS -- Some people living in Minneapolis' Uptown neighborhood want to partner with the city to make their neighborhood safer."I now routinely when I wake up each morning check my security footage," said Dave Whorton.It's a pattern Whorton has fallen into, after reviewing his security camera footage and witnessing a robbery."Two people walking home down 27th street where there were three men that approached them, kind of accosted them, ran up on them, took them at gunpoint down the alley. You know that was a moment where I just said we got to have help," Whorton said.Whorton says he and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Be Careful – New Carjacking Scam in Minnesota More Common

We have had new snow falling in the last day. Things tend to get a bit slippery when that happens and along with that comes some possible fender benders. Yes, most of them (if they happen) are probably legit fender benders. But there is a new scam going on in the metro area. This could move to more of outer Minnesota as well.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
Limitless Production Group LLC

Man arrested at Eagan Gardens Apartments after threatening neighbor with a gun

Photograph of Eagan Police Department SWAT BearcatLimitless Production Group LLC/Will Wight. EAGAN, MINNESOTA - At around 4:26 PM on Friday, November 11, 2022, the Dakota County dispatchers received a 911 call for a male subject attempting to break into the caller's apartment at the Eagan Gardens apartments. According to scanner traffic from the Dakota County dispatchers, the caller described the subject as a tall, white male living below them. The male subject threatened to break into the caller's apartment and said he was going to kill them with a gun. The male subject is said to own a gun, but it was unknown if he had the gun on him when attempting to break into the caller's apartment.
EAGAN, MN
KARE 11

Icy roads blamed for crash that killed Minneapolis woman

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota State Patrol said a 56-year-old Minneapolis woman was killed Monday night when her car left the road and crashed into a bridge. Officials said the woman was driving a 2007 Toyota Carola on Monday night around 10:15 p.m. She was driving west on the ramp toward Hiawatha Avenue from I-35W North when troopers said she lost control.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
krwc1360.com

Possible Scam Swirling in Monticello

Officials with the City of Monticello are notifying residents of a possible scam that seems to be circulating in that community. Officials posted on the city’s Facebook page this week that reports have surfaced that someone claiming to be an employee of the City of Monticello has been calling residents saying that have a permit from the city to enter their property.
MONTICELLO, MN
Bring Me The News

Man shot in stomach after argument in St. Cloud

A Minneapolis man is in a stable condition after he was shot in the stomach during an argument at an apartment in St. Cloud. St. Cloud PD says the incident was reported just before 10 p.m. Saturday at an apartment in the 1400 Block of 9th Avenue South, with the 31-year-old victim calling 911 to say he had been shot.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
B105

B105

Duluth, MN
7K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

B105, plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy