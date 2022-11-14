Read full article on original website
Photo's released of vehicle believed to be connected to Randall Smith murder
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police in partnership with the Minnesota BCA are asking for the public's assistance finding a vehicle that they believe to be connected to the murder of restaurant manager and beloved activist Randall Smith. Smith was found Nov. 17 2021 shot to death in his parked car...
Wanted Minnesota Man Attempts Deal With Police Over Kids Christmas Presents
There was an unusually heavy police presence in the city of North Branch Minnesota on Sunday, so the department took to its Facebook page to explain they were looking for a resident with multiple warrants. The man they were looking for is 38-year-old Jacob Tibbetts. Tibbets was wanted in Chisago...
fox9.com
Identity released of Plymouth teen found fatally shot in car
PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Hennepin County Medical Examiner released the identity of a Plymouth teen who was found fatally shot in a car on Monday evening. The incident occurred around 5:56 p.m. on Monday after officers responded to a report of a shooting near the 9700 block of 37th Place North in Plymouth.
Police arrest 2 suspects in murder of Yaseen Johnson, 17; 1 still at large
PLYMOUTH, Minn. – Plymouth police are looking for help in finding a suspects connected to that city's latest homicide, after two other suspects were taken into custody.Hans Madave, 19, remains wanted in connection with the shooting death of 17-year-old Yaseen Johnson.Johnson was found shot to death in a car in a parking lot of an apartment complex in Plymouth Monday evening."The initial witness reports led out officers to believe that there were two suspects who fled the scene after the shooting occurred," said Plymouth Director of Public Safety Erik Fadden.Police arrested two people -- one on Thursday, the other Friday...
Police: Shots fired during attempted armed carjacking near Hudson
Police in Wisconsin are investigating an alleged attempted carjacking near Hudson on Sunday evening. The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office says that shots were fired during the incident, which was reported just before 8:40 p.m. at County Highway N and U.S. Highway 12 in Hudson Township. According to police, the...
willmarradio.com
More than 150 former Minneapolis Police Officers collect workers comp after death of Floyd
(Minneapolis, MN) -- More than 150 former Minneapolis police officers have collected a combined nearly 26 million dollars in worker's compensations settlements since George Floyd's death. That comes out to around 167-thousand dollars per officer. The hundreds of officers left the force in the years following Floyd's death, claiming post-traumatic stress disorder and collected disability benefits.
Uptown neighborhood group looks to give police access to home security cameras to expedite crime investigations
MINNEAPOLIS -- Some people living in Minneapolis' Uptown neighborhood want to partner with the city to make their neighborhood safer."I now routinely when I wake up each morning check my security footage," said Dave Whorton.It's a pattern Whorton has fallen into, after reviewing his security camera footage and witnessing a robbery."Two people walking home down 27th street where there were three men that approached them, kind of accosted them, ran up on them, took them at gunpoint down the alley. You know that was a moment where I just said we got to have help," Whorton said.Whorton says he and...
Be Careful – New Carjacking Scam in Minnesota More Common
We have had new snow falling in the last day. Things tend to get a bit slippery when that happens and along with that comes some possible fender benders. Yes, most of them (if they happen) are probably legit fender benders. But there is a new scam going on in the metro area. This could move to more of outer Minnesota as well.
Police make arrest in connection to death of Rogers High School student
PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Plymouth Police say an 18-year-old was arrested in Golden Valley on Wednesday, Nov. 16 in connection to the shooting death of high school student Yaseen Johnson. Two other men, a 19-year-old from Plymouth and a 19-year-old from New Hope, were identified by police as "people of...
Man arrested at Eagan Gardens Apartments after threatening neighbor with a gun
Photograph of Eagan Police Department SWAT BearcatLimitless Production Group LLC/Will Wight. EAGAN, MINNESOTA - At around 4:26 PM on Friday, November 11, 2022, the Dakota County dispatchers received a 911 call for a male subject attempting to break into the caller's apartment at the Eagan Gardens apartments. According to scanner traffic from the Dakota County dispatchers, the caller described the subject as a tall, white male living below them. The male subject threatened to break into the caller's apartment and said he was going to kill them with a gun. The male subject is said to own a gun, but it was unknown if he had the gun on him when attempting to break into the caller's apartment.
Icy roads blamed for crash that killed Minneapolis woman
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota State Patrol said a 56-year-old Minneapolis woman was killed Monday night when her car left the road and crashed into a bridge. Officials said the woman was driving a 2007 Toyota Carola on Monday night around 10:15 p.m. She was driving west on the ramp toward Hiawatha Avenue from I-35W North when troopers said she lost control.
No charges, case closed in August suicide and lockdown at Eden Prairie Scheels store
No charges will be filed, and the case is closed in the Aug. 22 suicide at Scheels that resulted in the death of a 19-year-old man and a lockdown of the Eden Prairie Center, according to a statement released Monday by the Eden Prairie Police Department (EPPD). The police report of the investigation compiled by [...]
Wanted man to police: I'll hand myself in if my kids can have a good Christmas
A police appeal to find a man wanted for multiple felony warrants took a turn on Facebook when the suspect responded in the comments, and tried to negotiate his surrender in return for a good Christmas for his kids. The unusual exchange took place on the Facebook page of North...
Convicted Minnesota Murderer Flips Off Court At Sentencing (video)
On one hand, no pun intended, maybe he thought he had nothing to lose by flipping off the court but on the other hand, I think if I was in his position I might be on my best behavior hoping for maybe a little leniency in my sentence. I guess if he was a deep thinker, he wouldn't be in the situation he's in.
krwc1360.com
Possible Scam Swirling in Monticello
Officials with the City of Monticello are notifying residents of a possible scam that seems to be circulating in that community. Officials posted on the city’s Facebook page this week that reports have surfaced that someone claiming to be an employee of the City of Monticello has been calling residents saying that have a permit from the city to enter their property.
Elk River Man Charged With Solicitation of a Child
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - An Elk River man has been caught in a solicitation of a child sting out of Stearns County. Forty-five-year-old Kyle Barton has been charged with three felonies involving sexual conduct with a child. According to the charges, an undercover officer with the Central Minnesota Human...
Plymouth Police investigating juvenile found dead in car
Plymouth Police are asking for the public’s help to identify suspects who may have shot a teenage boy while in his car Monday night. If you have any information, call (763) 509-5177.
Some fear another wave of MPD departures with arrival of reform-minded Moriarty
Mary Moriarty’s election as Hennepin County attorney could lead to another wave of Minneapolis police retirements and resignations, some current and former officers say. The post Some fear another wave of MPD departures with arrival of reform-minded Moriarty appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Man shot in stomach after argument in St. Cloud
A Minneapolis man is in a stable condition after he was shot in the stomach during an argument at an apartment in St. Cloud. St. Cloud PD says the incident was reported just before 10 p.m. Saturday at an apartment in the 1400 Block of 9th Avenue South, with the 31-year-old victim calling 911 to say he had been shot.
MPD forensic scientist Nicole Lenway testifies against ex-boyfriend charged with trying to have her killed
MINNEAPOLIS — Speaking softly and tearing up, Nicki Lenway recounted the moment in April she was shot as she walked up to FamilyWise, a supervised parenting center on University Avenue in Minneapolis to pick up her 5-year-old son. "I heard someone running behind me and I heard gunshots. I...
