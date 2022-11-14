ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Looper

The Piece Of Chicago P.D. Stunt Equipment That Causes Tracy Spiridakos To Get Welts

Tracy Spiridakos has played several personas throughout her career (via IMDb). Among her many accomplishments, her most significant role has arguably been as detective Hayley Upton on "Chicago P.D.," where she has appeared in over 100 episodes and other titles within the Dick Wolf-created "One Chicago" shared universe. Out of everything she has had to do in the franchise and after all the experience she has gained over the years, there is still one piece of equipment that continues to be a pain to work with for the actress.
Looper

Sophia Bush Admitted She Struggled To Leave The Heaviness Of Chicago PD Behind

The "One Chicago" franchise rarely disappoints fans and among its many shows in the lineup, "Chicago P.D." is one of the most popular the shared TV universe has to offer. The series has a lot of likable characters, including Detective Erin Lindsay (Sophia Bush), whose efforts on the show had a bigger impact on the actress that played her than some fans may realize.
ComicBook

Another Chicago Med Star Just Left the Series

NBC's beloved One Chicago franchise is losing yet another star this year. During Wednesday night's new episode of Chicago Med, Asjha Cooper's character, Vanessa Taylor, announced that she had plans away from the hospital, effectively writing her off of the series. Following the episode's airing, Variety confirmed that Cooper had officially left the series and Wednesday represented her last episode of Chicago Med.
FanSided

Is Wendy Seager coming back for Chicago Fire season 11?

Wendy Seager (Andy Allo) was a deceptively big part of Chicago Fire season 10. She gave Severide (Taylor Kinney) someone to bounce ideas off of, and she presented something of a reminder that Severide’s relationship with Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) was on the rocks. Things have gotten better for...
FanSided

Jesse Spencer has lined up first major post-Chicago Fire role

Chicago Fire alum Jesse Spencer has lined up his first major role since exiting NBC’s firefighter drama after 10 seasons as Matt Casey. Spencer is about to return to his Australian roots with a starring role in the Disney Plus Australia original series Last Days of the Space Age hailing from David Chidlow. The new eight-part dramedy is set against the backdrop of 1979 Western Australia and tells the story of three families in a tight-knit coastal community who find their marriages, friendships, and futures put to the test.
Deadline

‘Chicago Med’ Says Goodbye To Asjha Cooper

NBC’s Chicago Med is saying goodbye to Asjha Cooper, who played Dr. Vanessa Taylor for two seasons. Vanessa arrived at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center in search of a job opportunity but she found much more. Mainly, she reconnected with her birth mother Maggie Lockwood (Marlyne Barrett), whom she told in tonight’s episode about her plans to take a new job in the Philippines. She’s found her calling. When viewers last saw Vanessa, she and Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) were busted for buying drugs that were in short supply at the hospital illegally. This season, Chicago Med has been struggling with low...
Popculture

'Magnum PI' Season 5 Premiere Date Revealed, But Not on CBS

NBC finally set a premiere date for Magnum P.I. Season 5. Yes, you read that right. After four seasons on CBS, the Jay Hernandez-starring Magnum P.I. revival is now airing on the peacock network. CBS canceled the series in May, but NBC swooped in and renewed the show for two, 10-episode seasons on June 30.
TVLine

Chicago Fire Boss Teases Brett's First Post-Casey Date With...?

Breaking up is hard to do, and moving on from the heartache of it has been even more difficult for Chicago Fire‘s Sylvie Brett ever since she split up with her boyfriend Matt Casey in the Season 11 premiere. The decision to end their relationship was a tough one for Brett, who told Casey that the timing just wasn’t right, even though the two love each other. Following the breakup, the paramedic has put her focus solely into work and helping her friend Violet deal with her own tragic loss. But Brett will soon attempt to take a small step forward,...
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Callen Drops a Major Hint About Hetty’s Return in New Teaser

Well, it should be getting near time for Hetty Lange to come on back to NCIS: Los Angeles but that’s not guaranteed yet. Who will help us get some clarity about this matter? None other than Special Agent G Callen, played by Chris O’Donnell. He’s working on his wedding to Anna Kolcheck, played by Bar Paly. We get a little more information about Hetty thanks to this teaser. Linda Hunt plays Hetty on the show.
TV Fanatic

1000-lb Sisters, Darcey & Stacey, Six More Shows Get Early 2023 Premiere Dates at TLC

TLC is ringing in the new year with eight returning fan-favorite series, the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned cabler revealed on Monday. Starting things off is 1000lb Best Friends, which returns for its second season Wednesday, January 4 at 10 pm ET/PT. "BFFs Vannessa, Meghan, Tina and Ashely return with heart, humor...
FanSided

Is Lucy leaving NCIS: Hawaii?

Lucy Tara got an opportunity that she couldn’t turn down in NCIS: Hawaii. Does that mean she’s leaving the team? Is Yasmine Al-Bustami leaving the show?. Most TV shows will give characters an opportunity to do something amazing for their careers. The characters then end up giving up the opportunities because it would mean coming out of the show for a while. Shows can’t always do that due to contracts for the actors.
The Independent

Grey’s Anatomy confirms date for Ellen Pompeo exit

Grey’s Anatomy has confirmed the date for Ellen Pompeo’s departure from the series.The actor has played the leading role of Meredith Grey for all 19 seasons of the hit ABC medical drama, which first aired in 2005.On Thursday (10 November), it was revealed that the show will return next year with Pompeo’s Grey leaving on 23 February, 2023.Her final episode will be titled “I’ll Follow the Sun,” and show Grey departing to move to Boston, US with her family for a new job.In a teaser for the episode, Grey is seen walking the halls of Grey Sloan Hospital on her...

