Democrat Adrian Fontes delivered his first remarks since being projected as the winner in the Arizona Secretary of State races. Fontes said his goal as secretary of state is to end partisanship when it comes to election administration. "As secretary of state, I represent all Arizonans, regardless of whether or not you voted for me. I am going to have your best interest in mind as a voter," he said. Fontes' opponent, Republican Mark Finchem, has not yet conceded the race.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO