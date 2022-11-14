ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, WA

Overnight lane closures on southbound I-5 in Kent Monday–Tuesday

 2 days ago
Construction work on I-5 between Military Road and SR 516 (Kent-Des Moines Road) in the Kent area will require closing up to four lanes of southbound I-5 and the SR 516 ramp to southbound I-5, beginning at 9:30 p.m. on Monday night, Nov. 14, 2022.

Southbound I-5 lane closure information:

  • 9:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14 – lane closures begin
  • 11:59 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14 – one lane open to travel
  • 6 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 – all lanes open to travel

SR 516 ramp to southbound I-5 closure information:

  • 11:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14. to 5 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15

Drivers will follow a signed detour and should plan for an additional 15 minutes of travel time.

The lane closures will allow contractor crews to re-stripe the roadway in areas where pavement markings have faded.

This work is part of the SR 509 Completion Project.

