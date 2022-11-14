ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windows Central

NVIDIA responds to RTX 4090 melting cable problems

By Sean Endicott
Windows Central
Windows Central
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HkTb2_0jANCvFe00

What you need to know

  • Some NVIDIA RTX 4090 graphics cards have caused power connectors to melt.
  • NVIDIA is investigating the situation but hasn't shared much as of yet.
  • The company has said that it uses two different 16-pin adapters, which could be related to the problem.

The NVIDIA RTX 4090 has an issue that causes some power adapters to fail and melt. The situation first appeared on Reddit in late October, but we haven't had official confirmation as to what causes the problem. While not confirmed by NVIDIA, the 16-pin connector of the RTX 4090 appears to be at fault.

The RTX 4090 has a massive power draw, even when compared to the best graphics cards . All that power (450W stock / 500W+ overclocked) goes through a single connection. With that much power going through a single point, issues such as a slightly bent wire or a loose connection can cause serious problems.

NVIDIA provided a small update on the situation over the weekend (via Tom's Hardware ). "We continue to investigate the reports, however we don’t have further details to share yet. NVIDIA and our partners are committed to supporting our customers and ensuring an expedited RMA process for them," said the GPU maker to KitGuru .

One of the theories is that the adapter's angle limits how much it can be bent without causing an issue. CableMod has an adapter for the RT 4090 that allows you to connect to it at a right angle.

Another theory is that there are two different types of cables used in various RTX 4090 GPUs. Gamers Nexus tore down several of the graphics cards and Tom's Hardware looked at their review unit to try to see what was going on.

Neither of the above theories have been confirmed by NVIDIA though. What has been confirmed is that NVIDIA has two different sources for the power adapters within the RTX 4090, as reported by Igor's Lab (via Tom's Hardware ). One of the adapters is from Astron, while the other is from NTK. Both adapters are made to meet NVIDIA's specs, but they feature different designs.

Igor's Lab explained that the NTK adapter, which is in Zotac and Gigabyte cards, is less likely to fail after being plugged in and removed several times. The outlet argued that since the Astron power adapter has rigidly soldered pads that it creates a point of failure.

Notably, while NVIDIA confirmed that it uses two different types of power adapters, it did not place the blame on either Astron or NTK. The GPU maker seemingly needs to investigate things further before sharing what it believes to be melting some GPU power connectors.

Comments / 1

Related
TechSpot

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080

Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. The new GeForce RTX 4080 is clearly an impressive product, delivering on average 111 fps at 4K across...
Tom's Hardware

AMD Radeon RX 7900 Series Deep Dive

AMD's upcoming RX 7900 series graphics cards will be the first RDNA 3 GPUs to ship, and they're taking aim at Nvidia's soon-to-launch RTX 4080. Here are the full specifications and details of the future 7900 XTX and XT cards.
dexerto.com

Best Warzone 2 settings on PC for higher FPS

If you’re dropping into Warzone 2 on PC, it will be crucial to get your settings right, to optimize for the highest FPS possible, while still keeping the game looking good and enemies visible. Here are the best graphics settings to use in Warzone 2.0. Much like the original...
TechRadar

Nvidia’s own RTX 4090 graphics card has now apparently suffered a melting cable

Nvidia’s RTX 4090 Founders Edition has become the latest Lovelace flagship model to fall victim to a melted adapter cable, at least as reported by a user on Reddit. Previously, we’d only seen reports of this happening to third-party RTX 4090 graphics cards, meaning those made by Nvidia’s partners, as opposed to the Founders Edition made by Nvidia itself, which had previously not had a documented incident of cable melt.
notebookcheck.net

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 announced with four Cortex-A715 performance cores, Wi-Fi 7 and hardware level raytracing support

Qualcomm has officially launched the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (SM8550-AB) mobile AP for high-end smartphones. It aims to right the wrongs of its predecessor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which was hamstrung by Samsung's inferior 4LPX node. This time, it uses an objectively better TSMC N4P node, the same process used by Apple's A16 Bionic. Qualcomm says the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered device will be launched by the end of 2022.
hypebeast.com

LG Unveiled a Rubbery Stretchable Display and Twitter Reportedly Asked Laid-Off Employees To Come Back in This Week's Tech Roundup

This week, the tech world was once again eclipsed by Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover. The CEO built upon his plans for a paid verification system, with the company’s announcement that it would be split into two tiers: the paid version as well as an “official” label. Elsewhere at Twitter, the company reportedly asked for some of the employees it recently fired to come back.
Engadget

Qualcomm's new Snapdragon platform is built for slim augmented reality glasses

If companies are going to make augmented reality glasses you'd actually want to wear, they'll need chips that are powerful but won't require a large battery on your head. Qualcomm thinks it can help. The company has unveiled a Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1 platform that's built with slim AR glasses in mind. The multi-chip design reportedly delivers 2.5 times the AI performance of the company's XR2-based reference design while using half the power. You could have eyewear that intelligently detects objects in the room while remaining slim and light enough to use for hours at a time.
notebookcheck.net

MediaTek Dimensity 9200 mobile ray-tracing targeting 30 FPS when playing Arena Breakout

MediaTek's latest Dimensity 9200 SoC will begin shipping on flagship smartphones by early next year to succeed last year's Dimensity 9000. The latest design is notable for integrating hardware-accelerated ray-tracing on a mobile platform. The feature should be especially appealing on gaming-centric smartphones like the upcoming Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate which was announced alongside the Dimensity 9200 last week.
Ars Technica

Razer doubles its latest Blade laptop’s USB speeds with a firmware update

Owners of the latest Ryzen 6000-based version of Razer's 14-inch Blade laptop are getting a significant update soon: The company confirmed to The Verge that a BIOS update for the laptop would add USB 4 support to its USB-C ports, doubling the transfer speeds from 20Gbps to 40Gbps and adding support for high-bandwidth, Thunderbolt-compatible external accessories like external GPU docks.
notebookcheck.net

"Laughable" RTX 4080 stock levels hinted at launch while the RX 7900 XT and XTX supply could be much better vs the RTX 4090

We reported earlier that the launch stock for the GeForce RTX 4080 could be substantially less than the RTX 4090. The information came to us courtesy of Tom from the Moore’s Law Is Dead YouTube channel. Reviews for the RTX 4080 went live yesterday, and the card is scheduled to go on sale today (November 16). To expound on the actual RTX 4080 inventory situation on launch day, the leaker has now shared some more information from his retail sources.
Windows Central

Windows Central

298
Followers
2K+
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Windows Central is the next-generation destination for news, advice and buying recommendations on the Windows ecosystem, products, and accessories.

 https://www.windowscentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy