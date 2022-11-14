Alaska Airlines' Special 'Make-a-Wish' Flight Touches Our Hearts

We are in tears over this.

Being faced with serious illness is every persons and family's nightmare. But when the patient is a child, it's even more gut-wrenchingly painful. Overcoming illnesses takes more than just medicine. It requires a village of effort, dedication, determination and love.

You'll need to grab a tissue before watching this clip from the @alaskaair TikTok account. Their Make-a-Wish flight for one special little girl has us all teary-eyed!

What a wonderful idea when Alaska Airlines partnered up with Make-a-Wish Foundation to make dreams come true. After a courageous and brave battle with cancer, Make-a-Wish celebrated her clean bill of health with a trip to Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Maeve's parents are pilots, and her Uncle Joey was the 1st Officer on this special flight. This one will pull definitely put a lump in your throat and tug pretty strongly at your heartstrings.

TikTok viewers love Maeve and Uncle Joey. You can even hear his voice shake during his announcement. User @andrea.as.an.author says, "I'm not crying, you're crying." Yup, we are, too! We were blubbering after the first 10 seconds. Another fan, @wishillinois writes, "Brb I’ve got to go find some tissues, Have the best time in Disney!"

Commenter @amandahodson6 states, "Thank GOSH she’s healthy, ugh I was gonna be in tears the rest of the night. Still crying though somehow." We're shedding tears of joy for Maeve and entire family.

Make-a-Wish Foundation is an incredible organization that helps makes dreams come true. The hope and fantasy they offer to a critically ill child becomes the strength they need when faced with the battle of their lifetime, literally.

