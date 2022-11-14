ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overwatch 2's next new hero will be a support

By Brendan Lowry
What you need to know

  • Overwatch 2 Commercial Leader Jon Spector has confirmed in a developer Q&A that the game's next new hero after the upcoming tank character Ramattra will be a support.
  • If the hero is like other supports, players can expect the new character to provide effective healing and potent utility in battle.
  • The character is expected to release during Overwatch 2 Season 4, which will likely go live in mid-to-late 2023.

New characters are the lifeblood of Blizzard Entertainment's popular hero shooter Overwatch. Even though the release of Overwatch 2 saw three new heroes — the damage hero Sojourn, the tank hero Junker Queen, and the support hero Kiriko — arrive, there are still plenty of additional new characters coming in the future, too. Recently, the developers revealed the upcoming tank hero Ramattra , and now, Overwatch 2's Commercial Leader Jon Spector has also announced what kind of character the next hero after him will be in a developer Q&A.

According to a report from Inven , Spector confirmed that the next new Overwatch 2 hero will be a support. Nothing is known about this support hero's identity or kit yet since Spector didn't reveal more during the Q&A, though if the character functions similarly to other supports, we're sure that they'll be able to provide teammates with healing and some unique form of utility.

Overwatch 2's next tank hero Ramattra, slated to launch alongside Season 2 on December 6. (Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

Something interesting to note is that by the time this hero releases, two tanks ( Junker Queen , Ramattra) and two supports ( Kiriko and the unknown support) will have been revealed and added to the game before the introduction of a new damage character. This will undoubtedly be disappointing for players that prefer sticking to the damage role, although Blizzard is likely prioritizing other roles since the DPS roster is larger than the tank and support lineup.

As for when the new support hero is coming out, all signs currently point to a Season 4 arrival in mid-to-late 2023. This is because Blizzard previously confirmed that a new character would release every other season, which is a pattern that will take effect once Ramattra goes live along with Overwatch 2 Season 2 on December 6. The developers could change their plans, though, so we won't know anything for sure until we get an official announcement.

Overwatch 2 is available now on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PS4, PC, and Nintendo Switch. It's arguably one of the best Xbox shooters available, and since it's free-to-play, it doesn't cost anything to check it out. Alternatively, players can purchase the Overwatch 2: Watchpoint Pack that provides access to Season 1's Premium Battle Pass, 2,000 Overwatch Coins, and a bundle of unique Legendary skins.

