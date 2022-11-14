Read full article on original website
13abc.com
Organizations to offer free drive-thru Thanksgiving dinner to Ottawa and Sandusky Co. residents
ELMORE, Ohio (WTVG) - Local organizations are offering a free drive-thru Thanksgiving dinner for all Ottawa and Sandusky County residents on Thanksgiving Day. On Nov. 24, dinners will be served between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Woodmore High School located at 633 Fremont St. in Elmore, Ohio. According to...
WTOL-TV
Local fitness instructor advises exercise for youth in the winter
TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio now has the highest rates of child obesity in the country, according to ProMedica Obesity Medical Director Dr. Kanchan Pillai. "Factors that contribute to the obesity epidemic are environmental and cultural," she said. The other most important factors are decreased activity and increase in screen time."
Grocery stores lower their prices for Thanksgiving
TOLEDO, Ohio — With Thanksgiving only eight days away, grocery stores are lowering their prices for the holiday sale. WTOL 11 went to a few local stores to see what the best prices are and where. We looked into the prices for stuffing, potatoes, pumpkin pie and of course, turkey.
City of Monroe Forcing Museum of Horror Owner To Change Sign
Nate Thompson is literally living his dream. He recently announced his museum of Horror which has a permanent home in Downtown Monroe. But apparently, the city is a little concerned with the font used in his sign, as they gave him notice that effective immediately he had to change. It's...
Local shelters raising awareness for National Hunger and Homelessness Week
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — As the holidays approach, people take time to consider what they're thankful for. Some choose to donate to others. The Bethany House in Toledo is asking you to think of them and other local shelters this week. Over the weekend, people 'filled the truck' with...
13abc.com
The Grand Lodge Food Pantry hosts food distribution for Toledo area families in need
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Grand Lodge Food Pantry supports Toledo area families in need with its food distribution on Thursday. The food distribution will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the TPPA building located on 1947 Franklin Avenue. Attendees must be 18 years of age or older...
13abc.com
47th annual Holidays at the Manor returns next month
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 47th annual Holidays at the Manor is returning to Wildwood Preserve Metropark next month. Holidays at the Manor returns from Dec. 3 to Dec. 11 with free tours of more than 30 holiday displays created by volunteers. Hours for the event are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Sad kernel: Shirley’s Popcorn to close Lima store
LIMA — The fresh smell of butter and salt on newly popped popcorn is a warm and friendly greeting when going to watch a new movie. A company that decided to expand its territory is now closing stores in Lima and Findlay. Shirley’s Popcorn, a staple in the Northwest...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Toledo, Ohio
Toledo is one of Ohio’s larger cities and straddles the Ohio-Michigan state border in northwest Ohio. Perched on the banks of Lake Erie, the city was founded in 1837 and flourished as a vital link between Lake Erie and the manufacturing plants of Ohio during the 20th century. Toledo...
13abc.com
Toledo issues Water Boil Advisory for multiple neighborhoods [MAP]
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Toledo has issued a Water Boil Advisory for multiple neighborhoods as a precaution to protect public health. While Toledo Water Distribution does not have evidence at this time that the water system is contaminated, because of a disruption there is a possibility of contamination. The only way to be certain that water quality has been maintained is by testing the water, which is underway.
Lucas County collecting unwanted fall items to keep them out of trash
TOLEDO, Ohio — Starting with Halloween, the fall and winter holiday season kicks into high gear. And that means people are producing more and different types of waste than they do the rest of the year. That's one reason November has been declared "Correct Recycling Month" by Toledo Mayor...
sciotopost.com
Here Comes the Boom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight
SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
UPDATE: Missing south Toledo man located
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 12, 2021. UDPATE: Per a Twitter post from Toledo police, Cole has been located. Toledo police are asking the public for help locating a missing adult. In a Facebook post, Toledo police...
putnamsentinel.com
Hilty Home to close
PANDORA – A plan to close Hilty Home Skilled Nursing & Assisted Living Services in Pandora by the end of the year has been announced by the Mennonite Home Communities of Ohio (MHCO). For the foreseeable future the Hilty Pre-school and Childcare and Independent Living services will continue to be operated by MHCO at the Pandora location.
bgindependentmedia.org
Local citizens honored for showing the Spirit of Wood County
Wood County recognized local citizens who are building an agricultural legacy, who brought industrial development to Bowling Green, and who feed the hungry and clothe the poor. The seven people recognized Sunday during a ceremony in the courthouse atrium were Gary Harrison of Montgomery Township, Jonathan Jakubowski of Bowling Green,...
WTOL-TV
Portions of Toledo area under boil water advisory, around 18,000 affected
A precautionary water boil advisory has been issued for portions of the Toledo area due to possible contamination. Testing is underway.
thevillagereporter.com
Butler Woman Joins Ohio’s “Saved By The Belt” Club
Defiance – Butler resident Melissa A. Willibey joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club today after her safety belt saved her from sustaining life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred on county Road 2 and State Route 34 in Williams County on August 5, 2022. Ohio State Highway...
14-year-old missing from Maumee
MAUMEE, Ohio — 14-year-old Maumee teen Oliver Brush is missing, according to the Maumee Police Division. He was last seen on Tuesday at 10 p.m. Those with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact the Maumee Police Division at 419-897-7040. MORE FROM WTOL 11:
SB Nation
Toledo and Bowling Green gave football fans peak MACtion on Tuesday night
On Tuesday night, Toledo and Bowling Green gave football fans peak MACtion. In the Battle of Interstate 75, the Mid-American Conference rivals squared off at the Glass Bowl, on the Toledo campus. Toledo entered the game with a 7-3 record, sitting atop the MAC West division. Bowling Green, sitting in second place in the MAC East division behind Ohio, needed a win to secure bowl eligibility.
South Toledo Save A Lot robbed at gunpoint Saturday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — A Save A Lot grocery store was robbed at gunpoint on Saturday. The incident happened at Save A Lot located on Airport Highway in South Toledo around 8:45 p.m. Toledo Police responded at 8:45 p.m. to a robbery at the store. Upon arrival, an employee reported an unknown male wearing all black approached him with a handgun while he was working behind the register.
