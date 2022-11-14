ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate several shootings, one deadly

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating three shootings that injured three people and killed another overnight Sunday. The first shooting happened at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and North Tonti Street around 9:12 p.m. Sunday. Police say a man was taken to an area hospital...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

They drugged and robbed him the night he was found dead - so why no murder charges?

METAIRIE, La. — Bob Arthur began to worry when his 40-year-old son Shawn broke off his wedding engagement just before Christmas 2016. Bob and his wife, Linda, lived in Belton, Mo., hundreds of miles from Shawn's apartment in Metairie. They grew even more concerned when Shawn, who had come to the New Orleans area to work as a water technician, didn’t show up for an appointment on Feb. 25, 2017. He was depressed by the breakup, Bob said, and was supposed to meet with an attorney that day so he could move back home to Missouri.
METAIRIE, LA
brproud.com

Woman injured in shooting outside of Ascension Parish gas station

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A woman was injured in a shooting outside of an Ascension Parish gas station Tuesday evening, authorities say. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, a woman was struck by gunfire at a gas station on Highway 73, near I-10 and deputies say she somehow made her way to a hospital where she received medical care for her injuries.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

NOPD officer on leave after shooting near Caesars Superdome

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An officer with the New Orleans Police Department has been placed on administrative leave after shooting a suspect near the Caesars Superdome on Tuesday (Nov. 15) morning. We’re told the shooting happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday when police say the suspect was “occupying space” near...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Deadly Lafourche intersection will see change after WDSU investigation

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — The family of 19-year-old Alexis Blair Crimiel, who was killed at a dangerous intersection in Lafourche Parish, is desperate to tell their story. "It is people like you that we need,” John Cherry, her mother's fiancé, said in an interview with WDSU. “We are just everyday people; it is the people like you that have a voice that can take our voice and let everyone hear it."
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy