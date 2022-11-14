Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Child crossing the street to school is struck by a car, NOPD investigates
NEW ORLEANS — A child crossing the street on their way to school in Uptown New Orleans this morning was struck by a passing vehicle says police. It happened at about 8:16 a.m. this morning at the International School of Louisiana in the 1400 block of Magazine Street. “Initial...
brproud.com
Man found dead on New Orleans train tracks had been shot multiple times, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A homicide investigation began on Wednesday (Nov. 16) after New Orleans police say a man originally appearing to have been struck by a train was found with multiple gunshot wounds. The New Orleans Police Department announced the location of the unidentified man’s body shortly after...
WDSU
Tulane police investigate after woman fondled near Tulane University Medical Center
NEW ORLEANS — The Tulane Police Department is investigating a fondling case reported to the agency on Wednesday morning. According to Tulane police, the woman was walking on the neutral ground at 127 Elks Place when she says a man groped her from behind. The woman said the suspect...
WWL-TV
NOPD: Man found dead after having been struck by train had also been shot
NEW ORLEANS — A man who was initially believed to have died after being struck by a train was found to have suffered gunshot wounds as well, and the incident is now being investigated as a homicide, New Orleans Police said Wednesday. According to the police department, officers responded...
NOPD gives update on off-duty officer who was shot during armed robbery
The New Orleans Police Department will announce new details on Wednesday (Nov. 16) surrounding a shooting of an off-duty police officer in Mid-City back in October.
NOPD search for Armed Robbery Suspect
In the Seventh District a security camera recoded the suspect entering a business in the 9500 block of Chef Menteur Highway where he allegedly committed an armed robbery.
NOLA.com
In shooting of off-duty New Orleans police officer, Crimestoppers tip leads to arrest
A New Orleans man was arrested Wednesday in the shooting of off-duty officer Louis Blackmon III, who was wounded Oct. 13 during a robbery in Mid-City. Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson credited the public for leading investigators to Henry Vicknair, 33. A tip to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans Inc. led to his identification and arrest, Ferguson said.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate several shootings, one deadly
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating three shootings that injured three people and killed another overnight Sunday. The first shooting happened at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and North Tonti Street around 9:12 p.m. Sunday. Police say a man was taken to an area hospital...
They drugged and robbed him the night he was found dead - so why no murder charges?
METAIRIE, La. — Bob Arthur began to worry when his 40-year-old son Shawn broke off his wedding engagement just before Christmas 2016. Bob and his wife, Linda, lived in Belton, Mo., hundreds of miles from Shawn's apartment in Metairie. They grew even more concerned when Shawn, who had come to the New Orleans area to work as a water technician, didn’t show up for an appointment on Feb. 25, 2017. He was depressed by the breakup, Bob said, and was supposed to meet with an attorney that day so he could move back home to Missouri.
NOPD officer shoots suspect outside Superdome
A cop fired at least one shot this morning near the Superdome in New Orleans. NOPD said, “An officer-involved shooting incident… occurred this morning in the 1500 block of Poydras Street.”
Four people shot in five hours in New Orleans
It was a violent Sunday night and early Monday morning in the Crescent City. Around 9:00pm, bullets were flying in the St. Roch neighborhood. “The NOPD is investigating an Aggravated Battery by Shooting
I-10 reopens at High Rise heading to New Orleans East
A tractor trailer flipped on its side at the foot of the High Rise on the I-10 headed out toward New Orleans east. The truck is blocking all lanes. The interstate is closed.
Multiple shot, 2 killed in violent night across New Orleans
Multiple investigations are underway after a violent night in New Orleans saw multiple people shot, two people killed, and police searching for answers on Monday (Nov. 14). Here's what we know so far.
brproud.com
Woman injured in shooting outside of Ascension Parish gas station
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A woman was injured in a shooting outside of an Ascension Parish gas station Tuesday evening, authorities say. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, a woman was struck by gunfire at a gas station on Highway 73, near I-10 and deputies say she somehow made her way to a hospital where she received medical care for her injuries.
Man pulled from car, beaten and carjacked, the NOPD says
Detectives have released pictures of three suspects accused of beating a man and stealing his car outside his Algiers home late Friday (Nov. 11) night.
NOLA.com
Triple shooting at edge of Treme leaves 1 dead, New Orleans police say
A man is dead and two more people are hospitalized after a triple shooting at the edge of the Treme neighborhood, New Orleans police said early Monday. The gunfire was reported at 12:20 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of North Claiborne Avenue (map). A 41-year-old man was taken to...
brproud.com
NOPD officer on leave after shooting near Caesars Superdome
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An officer with the New Orleans Police Department has been placed on administrative leave after shooting a suspect near the Caesars Superdome on Tuesday (Nov. 15) morning. We’re told the shooting happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday when police say the suspect was “occupying space” near...
WDSU
Deadly Lafourche intersection will see change after WDSU investigation
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — The family of 19-year-old Alexis Blair Crimiel, who was killed at a dangerous intersection in Lafourche Parish, is desperate to tell their story. "It is people like you that we need,” John Cherry, her mother's fiancé, said in an interview with WDSU. “We are just everyday people; it is the people like you that have a voice that can take our voice and let everyone hear it."
New Orleans ATF branch announces Crime Gun Unit for local police agencies
Officials with the New Orleans Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives will announce a new unit geared toward fighting violent crime in New Orleans and the surrounding areas on Wednesday (Nov. 16).
Brass tubing for City Park carousel stolen, suspect photo released
The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a man who is accused of stealing brass tubing that was made specifically for the carousel at City Park.
