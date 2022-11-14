Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
5 Baton Rouge Restaurants That are Open on Thanksgiving DayM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
5 Places to Pickup a Complete Thanksgiving Dinner in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Family Still Looking For Answers In Unsolved Thanksgiving ShootingStill UnsolvedBaton Rouge, LA
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 11: Southern Lab Marlon Brown
BATON ROUGE - We are entering round 2 in the high school football playoffs, and a team looking to repeat is the Southern Lab Kittens. Led by the play of their quarterback Marlon Brown. The first year starter has shown a lot of progress throughout the year, and his 4 TD performance against River Oaks earned him this week's Fans Choice Player of the Week.
Delta adds flights for LSU fans traveling to Atlanta for SEC Championship
BATON ROUGE - Delta Airlines is adding flights connecting Baton Rouge and Atlanta on the weekend of the SEC Championship game. The new flights will make it easier for LSU fans to make the trip for the game on Dec. 3, where the Tigers will take on the Georgia Bulldogs.
WATCH: A look back at LSU's slow start to the 2022 season (and how fans reacted)
BATON ROUGE - LSU's season-opening loss to Florida State feels like a lifetime ago. So much has changed in the two months since that game, you may have forgotten that it ever happened at all. Since then, Coach Brian Kelly went from starting his tenure at LSU with a defeat at the hands of a non-conference opponent, to beating 'Bama and claiming an SEC West title.
SEC announces kickoff time for LSU's regular season finale
COLLEGE STATION, Tex. - LSU will close out the regular season at night in College Station. The SEC announced Monday that the Tigers will take on the Texas A&M Aggies at 6 p.m. Nov. 26. #SECFB ???? ?????????????? ????. ?? https://t.co/thM2orvo3I pic.twitter.com/2AGwDpETYR. — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) November 14, 2022.
Former U High football star has successful surgery after Virginia shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A former high school football star from Baton Rouge was among several college football players shot at the University of Virginia on Sunday. Three people died, and Michael Hollins was one of two students wounded in the attack. Family members said Hollins, a University Laboratory School...
Ten students may face criminal charges after football game brawl
PLAQUEMINE- Ten students may face criminal charges following a fight on the football field Friday night at Plaquemine High. Social media video showed players and fans flooding the field. One woman is seen punching a man near the 50-yard line. A different video shows what appears to be that same man, still on the ground, as the same woman starts going toward another adult.
La. musician's collaboration with LSU Golden Band earns Grammy nomination
BATON ROUGE - A Lake Charles-based musician and the Golden Band from Tigerland earned a Grammy nomination for their unprecedented collaboration. WBRZ spoke with Sean Ardoin just last week, where he explained the new album 'Full Circle' is the first of its kind. "It's the first time that an artist...
Shake Shack's first Baton Rouge location opens Monday
BATON ROUGE - Shake Shack, the wildly popular burger chain based out of New York, has opened its first restaurant in the capital area. In August, the company announced its first-ever Baton Rouge restaurant on Bluebonnet Boulevard, just outside the Mall of Louisiana. The new location officially opened Nov. 14.
Crash near I-10/I-110 split Tuesday morning bogs down morning commute
BATON ROUGE - A crash in the westbound lanes of I-10 near the Mississippi River Bridge snagged the Tuesday morning commute. The crash happened shortly after 5:00 a.m. As of 6:30 a.m., one of the two lanes that had been blocked for an hour reopened, but backups remained past the College Drive exit.
Can't make it down to the river to see the Brookhill shipwreck? A BR engineering firm mapped it in 3D
BATON ROUGE - With the Mississippi River water line hitting record lows, many have been drawn to the lower banks to investigate what's been revealed, including the Brookhill Ferry shipwreck. Some people, however, may not have had time to make it down to the other side of the levee. No...
Outage reported off Corporate Boulevard early Monday morning leaves over 1,000 without power
BATON ROUGE - A power outage reported along Corporate Boulevard left over 1,000 customers without power Monday morning. The outage spread on both sides of the roadway, near The Reserve and The Enclave at Cedar Lodge, and near the Cottonport Bank and the Gates at Citiplace Apartments. The Entergy website...
Missing Baton Rouge teen found safe
BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for a 17-year-old girl who disappeared nearly a week ago. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Angelique Renard was last seen Nov. 10 but did not say where she was last spotted. Renard is said to be 5'6" and weigh about 114 pounds. Anyone...
Outage in Assumption Parish 'likely' caused by lightning striking main line
ASSUMPTION PARISH - More than 7,500 Entergy customers in Assumption Parish were without power Monday night after lightning reportedly struck a main line. According to the parish police jury, lightning struck a main line shortly before 9 p.m., causing 7,607 households and businesses to be out of power. Entergy crews...
One dead after truck crashed into stopped 18-wheeler on shoulder of I-12 Monday morning
BATON ROUGE - One person died in a crash between an 18-wheeler and a truck on I-12 east just after the split early Monday morning. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday on I-12 east. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a semi-truck was pulled over on the right shoulder of the road when a truck veered off the Interstate and hit the semi.
Suspect leapt over railing after chase ended in crash on Intracoastal Bridge
PORT ALLEN - A man fleeing law enforcement was hurt after he jumped over the railing of the Intracoastal Bridge following a brief pursuit Wednesday night. The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the chase unfolded on LA 1 shorty before 7 p.m. Authorities said the suspect survived the fall and was taken to a hospital with what appeared to be some broken bones.
Driver and dog rescued from SUV that slid into canal
BATON ROUGE - A driver and their dog were saved by firefighters Monday evening when their car slid into a canal. The Baton Rogue Fire Department said the SUV was found in a canal along Blount Road. The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.
Reports of nearby gunfire trigger lockdown at McKinley High, large police response
BATON ROUGE - Police officers swarmed multiple streets near McKinley High after gunshots were reported nearby Tuesday afternoon. The gunfire was reported around 2 p.m. in the area of McKinley Street and Grant Street, just off Highland Road. It did not appear that anyone was hit, authorities said. Photos showed...
Deputies arrest two tied to perfume thefts in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS - Two people were arrested Tuesday when a deputy spoiled their plan to steal more than $2,000 worth of perfume. Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said a deputy was patrolling the Juban Crossing shopping area when they recognized a vehicle tied to a crime in October. The deputy said...
Arson at vacant house began to spread to adjacent home before fire crews arrived
BATON ROUGE - An arson at a vacant house along North Acadian Thruway on Tuesday threatened a neighboring home before firefighters were able to put out the flames. Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department arrived at the home at 1329 North Acadian Thruway shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday. When firefighters arrived, the vacant home was "fully engulfed," and the flames had begun to spread to the neighboring house.
Volunteers say cleaning blighted area is about more than just litter
BATON ROUGE - Members of Keep Tiger Town Beautiful, a group dedicated to cleaning blighted areas in and around Baton Rouge, spent part of Saturday cleaning up trash and litter between two businesses on Siegen Lane. It's something they do every day for at least two hours. East Baton Rouge...
