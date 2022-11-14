BATON ROUGE - LSU's season-opening loss to Florida State feels like a lifetime ago. So much has changed in the two months since that game, you may have forgotten that it ever happened at all. Since then, Coach Brian Kelly went from starting his tenure at LSU with a defeat at the hands of a non-conference opponent, to beating 'Bama and claiming an SEC West title.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO