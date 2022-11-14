ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

wbrz.com

Fans' Choice Player of the Week 11: Southern Lab Marlon Brown

BATON ROUGE - We are entering round 2 in the high school football playoffs, and a team looking to repeat is the Southern Lab Kittens. Led by the play of their quarterback Marlon Brown. The first year starter has shown a lot of progress throughout the year, and his 4 TD performance against River Oaks earned him this week's Fans Choice Player of the Week.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

WATCH: A look back at LSU's slow start to the 2022 season (and how fans reacted)

BATON ROUGE - LSU's season-opening loss to Florida State feels like a lifetime ago. So much has changed in the two months since that game, you may have forgotten that it ever happened at all. Since then, Coach Brian Kelly went from starting his tenure at LSU with a defeat at the hands of a non-conference opponent, to beating 'Bama and claiming an SEC West title.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

SEC announces kickoff time for LSU's regular season finale

COLLEGE STATION, Tex. - LSU will close out the regular season at night in College Station. The SEC announced Monday that the Tigers will take on the Texas A&M Aggies at 6 p.m. Nov. 26. #SECFB ???? ?????????????? ????. ?? https://t.co/thM2orvo3I pic.twitter.com/2AGwDpETYR. — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) November 14, 2022.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wbrz.com

Ten students may face criminal charges after football game brawl

PLAQUEMINE- Ten students may face criminal charges following a fight on the football field Friday night at Plaquemine High. Social media video showed players and fans flooding the field. One woman is seen punching a man near the 50-yard line. A different video shows what appears to be that same man, still on the ground, as the same woman starts going toward another adult.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
wbrz.com

Shake Shack's first Baton Rouge location opens Monday

BATON ROUGE - Shake Shack, the wildly popular burger chain based out of New York, has opened its first restaurant in the capital area. In August, the company announced its first-ever Baton Rouge restaurant on Bluebonnet Boulevard, just outside the Mall of Louisiana. The new location officially opened Nov. 14.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Missing Baton Rouge teen found safe

BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for a 17-year-old girl who disappeared nearly a week ago. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Angelique Renard was last seen Nov. 10 but did not say where she was last spotted. Renard is said to be 5'6" and weigh about 114 pounds. Anyone...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Outage in Assumption Parish 'likely' caused by lightning striking main line

ASSUMPTION PARISH - More than 7,500 Entergy customers in Assumption Parish were without power Monday night after lightning reportedly struck a main line. According to the parish police jury, lightning struck a main line shortly before 9 p.m., causing 7,607 households and businesses to be out of power. Entergy crews...
wbrz.com

Suspect leapt over railing after chase ended in crash on Intracoastal Bridge

PORT ALLEN - A man fleeing law enforcement was hurt after he jumped over the railing of the Intracoastal Bridge following a brief pursuit Wednesday night. The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the chase unfolded on LA 1 shorty before 7 p.m. Authorities said the suspect survived the fall and was taken to a hospital with what appeared to be some broken bones.
PORT ALLEN, LA
wbrz.com

Driver and dog rescued from SUV that slid into canal

BATON ROUGE - A driver and their dog were saved by firefighters Monday evening when their car slid into a canal. The Baton Rogue Fire Department said the SUV was found in a canal along Blount Road. The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Arson at vacant house began to spread to adjacent home before fire crews arrived

BATON ROUGE - An arson at a vacant house along North Acadian Thruway on Tuesday threatened a neighboring home before firefighters were able to put out the flames. Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department arrived at the home at 1329 North Acadian Thruway shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday. When firefighters arrived, the vacant home was "fully engulfed," and the flames had begun to spread to the neighboring house.
BATON ROUGE, LA

