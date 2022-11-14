ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plenty of challenges for the WVU rifle team

West Virginia’s rifle team has finished sixth and fourth respectively in the last two NCAA Championships, (the 2020 nationals were canceled due to COVID) and faced something of a rebuilding process this year, as the team had to meet the challenges of TCU, Kentucky and Alaska, among others, who have moved to the top of the heap in the college ranks.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Fairmont Senior, Independence meet again on playoff stage

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont Senior and Independence may be separated by more than 150 miles and may have gone decades without ever meeting on the gridiron. But this Friday, the two high schools face one another in the Class AA playoffs for the third season in a row.
FAIRMONT, WV
Cheeks scores 21, Robert Morris beats WV Wesleyan 111-56

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Enoch Cheeks' 21 points helped Robert Morris defeat West Virginia Wesleyan 111-56 on Wednesday night. Cheeks added six assists and four steals for the Colonials (2-1). Josh Corbin scored 20 points and added three steals. Chris Ford recorded 12 points and finished 5 of 7 from the field.
MOON, PA
Two key areas need to improve if WVU basketball is to be better in 2022-23

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Mountaineer men’s basketball program enjoyed a run of unprecedented success in Bob Huggins’ first 14 years as the head coach of his alma mater. West Virginia went to the NCAA Tournament 10 times in that span — it would have made the tourney in 2020 as well with a 21-10 record if COVID hadn’t forced the cancellation of the postseason that year — with five trips to the Sweet 16 and one to the Final Four in those 10 NCAA ventures.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Bridgeport (West Virginia) Police leaders work to improve protection, communication with residents

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Police Chief Mark Rogers said he has practiced humility during his first four months in the post and has tried to maintain a normal approach. “I’m always making sure that we’re doing everything we can to keep the public’s trust and to do the best job that we can possibly do day-to-day. It’s not about power, but responsibility,” the Harrison County native said. “I bear responsibility not only for myself but also for everyone else that works with me. It’s something I don’t take lightly. I try to do the best that I can.”
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Monongalia County Commission hears concerns about local West Virginia owned roads

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Two Monongalia County residents brought concerns about roads to the Monongalia County Commission at its regular meeting Wednesday morning. Taryn Moser said she wanted to bring attention to U.S. 119 from Walmart to the intersection with Gladesville and Halleck roads. She raised concerns about people ignoring speed limits and increasing pedestrian and bicycle traffic using the road.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
Huskies fall to Miners in 1A West Region I championship

FROSTBURG — The No. 2 Northern Huskies made a run to the 1A West Region I championship game, but their season came to an end last Wednesday as the top-seeded Mountain Ridge Miners posted a 3-0 sweep in three tight sets to win the Region I title. Mountain Ridge...
FROSTBURG, MD
Monongalia County Sheriff's detectives looking for armed suspect in Morgantown, West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Monongalia County Sheriff’s detectives are searching for a Morgantown man wanted on a charge of first-degree murder. Chance Austin Williams, 23, whom the sheriff's office says should be considered armed and dangerous, was last seen on foot in the area of White Avenue/Marilla Park Tuesday. As of that afternoon, his location was unknown, according to a release from the sheriff's office.
MORGANTOWN, WV
First United acquires First Mortgage Group

OAKLAND, Md. (WV News) – First United Bank & Trust, a solely owned subsidiary of First United Corporation, has announced the acquisition of First Mortgage Services Group (FMSG), an independent mortgage company headquartered in Cumberland, Maryland. Since 1997, FMSG has originated nearly $900 million in consumer mortgages, including primary...
CUMBERLAND, MD
Valley Falls State Park Foundation receives $10,000 in LEDA funding to build new outside classroom, pavilion

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Del. Guy Ward, R-Marion, and officials from Valley Falls State Park shared their excitement with the Marion County Commission Wednesday morning over a new outdoor classroom and pavilion that’s set to be built at the park thanks in part to Local Economic Development Assistance (LEDA) funds obtained through the state Legislature.
Man arrested on burglary charges

OAKLAND — On Nov. 11, deputies served an arrest warrant on Jason Edward Davis, 50 years old, Keyser, W.Va., after he was extradited back to Maryland from Potomac Highlands Regional Jail. Davis was served with the arrest warrant charging him with Second Burglary, Fourth Degree Burglary, Theft of $1,500...
KEYSER, WV
Calendar of Events for Thursday

21st Annual Arts for the Holidays 2022, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., 3379 Marshville Road, Salem. Take a drive in the country to discover eight juried artisans offering their handmade holiday gifts and art.
SALEM, WV
Man accused of murdering his stepfather says "I didn't do this"

KINGWOOD – In interviews with police captured on their body cameras, Zachary Craig Saunders denied bludgeoning his stepfather to death in March 2021. “I'm not an idiot. I'm not going to come up here and tell a detective I'm going to beat somebody and then do it,” Saunders said in one interview, referring to times he had complained to deputies about what he said were attempts by his mother, stepfather and sister to harm him and his family.
KINGWOOD, WV

