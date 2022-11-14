Read full article on original website
Related
Families living in cul-de-sac near Doncaster are to terrified to go out after TEN burglaries in 18 months with only ONE resulting in a conviction
Families in a cul-de-sac in South Yorkshire have spoken of how they are too frightened to step out of their homes at night after being repeatedly targeted by thugs and thieves. Oak Grove in Armthorpe, near Doncaster, and streets in its proximity have been targeted ten times over the past...
BBC
Daniel Booth jailed for raping woman found in Portsmouth car park
A man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for raping a woman in Portsmouth city centre last summer. Daniel Booth, who was 18 when he committed the offence, was sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court after a trial. The now 20-year-old, of Beresford Road, pleaded not guilty to the...
BBC
Worthing paedophile Jordan Croft jailed after blackmailing teenagers
A man who admitted targeting girls as young as 12 online and blackmailing them into "sexual slavery" has been jailed for 18 years. Jordan Croft, from Worthing, West Sussex, admitted 65 offences relating to 26 girls and women aged between 12 and 22 at Lewes Crown Court in August. He...
BBC
Jason D'Aguilar murder: Killer sniggered when shown CCTV
A man who beat a football fan to death in an unprovoked attack sniggered when he was shown CCTV of the attack. Jason D'Aguilar was repeatedly kicked and punched after the UEFA Euro 2020 England v Croatia match in Birmingham in June 2021. West Midlands Police said one of his...
BBC
Three charged after boy attacked in Warwick
Three youths have been charged over an attack that left a teenager with life-changing injuries to his face. Police said he was attacked in a field at the back of St Michael's Hospital in Warwick on 15 October. Two boys, aged 15 and 16, will appear before Warwick Crown Court...
Shocking moment gang of men jump out of a BMW on the busy A55 through North Wales and launch attack on white van driver
Dramatic video footage has captured the 'astonishing' moment a group in a BMW chase a van along the A55 before attacking the vehicle. The group threw items at the van, blocked its path and even got out in the middle of the busy carriageway to kick the vehicle. The shocking...
Woman in her 20s is 'raped near Costa Coffee' in retail park as police arrest man, 25, over attack
A woman in her 20s was allegedly raped near a Costa Coffee in a retail park. Police have arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of rape after the alleged attack this morning. Costa Coffee on Regent retail park in Salford was cordoned off as an investigation took place. Forensics officers...
BBC
Man sentenced for shopping basket upskirting at Bournemouth Co-op
A man who placed a phone in a shopping basket to film up schoolgirls' skirts has been given a suspended sentence. Graham Smith, 62, from Christchurch was caught when the strategically placed device was spotted in a Bournemouth Co-op store in December. He pleaded guilty to recording an image beneath...
BBC
Driver jailed again after causing second road death
A disqualified and uninsured driver who killed a care worker while driving drunk has been jailed for nine years. Matthew Plimmer was on the wrong side of the road when he hit the car of Jessica Drury in Nottinghamshire. The 25-year-old died at the scene in Southwell Road, Oxton, on...
BBC
Man jailed for raping women at student halls
A former Army reservist has been jailed for 11-and-a-half years for raping three women in university halls and student flats in Scotland. Lewis Grant targeted victims from southern Scotland to Stirling, over a nine-year-period. Grant, 28, raped a student in her halls in Musselburgh, before raping two more women while...
BBC
Fraudster tenant jailed for trying to sell Cambridge house
A tenant who tried to sell the house he rented has been jailed. Andrew Smith's "brazen crime" was identified when a prospective buyer for the three-bed house in Argyle Street, Cambridge, organised a property survey, Cambridgeshire Police said. It said less than two weeks after moving in, Smith put the...
BBC
Motorcyclist killed in bike club feud in Plymouth, court hears
A van driver killed a motorcyclist when he smashed into him on a main road in a motorbike club feud, a court heard. Bandidos motorbike club member Benjamin Parry, 42, is accused of hitting David Crawford, 59 and dragging his body for a long distance under his vehicle. Mr Parry...
BBC
Man admits killing parents in Gloucestershire homes
A man has admitted stabbing both his parents to death after absconding from a psychiatric hospital. William Warrington, 42, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of his father Clive, 67, and mother Valerie, 73, by reason of diminished responsibility. The divorced pair were found dead on 2 March at two separate...
BBC
CCTV images released in Bristol nightclub rape inquiry
Police have released images of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the rape of a woman in a nightclub. The victim, in her 30s, was attacked in the Lakota Club in St Pauls, Bristol, in the early hours of 1 June. She was approached by an...
BBC
Bristol: 'Predatory' rapist attacked woman after night out
A "predatory" rapist has been given a hospital order after he attacked a woman in Bristol. Gabriel Nomafo, 28, followed the 21-year-old after she was separated from friends following a night out in the city centre in March 2019. Nomafo, of no fixed address, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court...
BBC
Maidstone crash: Man charged with attempted murder after crash
A man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after two men were struck by a car on Saturday. The crash happened just before 00:30 GMT in Station Road, Maidstone, Kent Police said. Two men were taken to hospital, one of whom has head injuries and is in...
BBC
Man accused of murders in 1993 after new DNA data
A "prolific burglar" has gone on trial accused of murdering elderly siblings nearly 30 years ago following new DNA techniques, a court has heard. Danville Neil, 65, is accused of killing Anne Castle, 74, and her brother William Bryan, 71, during a break-in at their flat in Bethnal Green, east London, in August 1993.
BBC
Aberdare: Assault-accused teacher had no autism experience, court told
A teacher accused of taking a severely autistic boy's ear defenders away has told a court he frequently went without them at school. Laura Murphy, from Aberdare, Rhondda Cynon Taf said she had seen other staff members remove the boy's ear defenders. Ms Murphy, 33, and teaching assistant Mandy Hodges,...
BBC
Woman charged after boy allegedly assaulted in Brislington
A woman has been charged with assault after a 12-year-old boy suffered a head injury on the banks of the River Avon. The alleged incident happened in Brislington on 26 March this year. Fay Johnson, 32, of Yate, South Gloucestershire, has been charged with assault causing actual bodily harm. Police...
BBC
Katie Kenyon: Man claims he accidentally killed woman, jury told
A man accused of murdering a woman then burying her in a makeshift grave, said he killed her accidentally when he threw an axe at a tree, a jury has heard. Andrew Burfield, 51, allegedly killed 33-year-old Katie Kenyon, from Padiham, Lancashire, on 22 April. He is then accused of...
Comments / 0