Related
Cart.com Integrates FedEx Supply Chain Tech to Innovate Its Merchants
Merchants using Cart.com’s eCommerce tools will now be able to track the entire online retail process with its integration with FedEx Dataworks, a supply chain and data management platform. The partnership was announced in a Wednesday (Nov. 16) press release and will give Cart.com merchants access to a wider...
The pandemic taught the logistics industry to see the whole supply chain — and to fix its broken links
The weak points in our supply chains are now clear at the macro level. The fixes, however, will be piecemeal.
foodlogistics.com
Microsoft Platform Designs Supply Chains for Agility, Automation, Sustainability
Microsoft debuted the Supply Chain Platform, designed to help organizations maximize their existing supply chain investments with an open approach, bringing the best of Microsoft AI, collaboration, low code, security and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications to a composable platform. The launch also includes the Supply Chain Center, which acts as a “command center” that works with existing supply chain data and applications.
Supply Chain Digitization Platform Inxeption Expands to Germany
B2B supply chain digitization platform Inxeption has launched operations in Frankfurt, Germany, to enhance its service to customers in Europe and to complement its presence in Southeast Asia and India. The company has also named a senior vice president of international business development in Europe: Sebastian Stahl. Before joining Inxeption,...
freightwaves.com
Why trucking fleets are expanding amid a freight slowdown
Shain Ferriss started his trucking company in 2013 with one truck. Today, Ferriss’ fleet, called Greenmiles, has about 25 power units. As a freight recession looms, it’s not the best market for a small fleet like Greenmiles, which mostly hauls frozen or refrigerated meat. Ferriss wants to get...
Gizmodo
PepsiCo, Nestlé, Coca-Cola, and Other Major Brands to Blunder Plastic Sustainability Goals
Corporate giants vowed change, but are falling short on their promises. Some of the biggest companies on Earth are all but certain to shoot past agreed upon targets to make plastic packaging more sustainable by 2025, according to a report published Wednesday. Beginning in 2018, hundreds of the world’s largest...
freightwaves.com
White Paper: Shippers and carriers look for greater flexibility in shipping contracts
Record levels of market volatility the past few years have sparked discussions — and innovations — around traditional contract terms in the logistics industry. The annual RFP was once considered the only option for contracting freight. Now, however, various tech-savvy companies within the industry have created a pathway for shorter, more responsive contracts.
itechpost.com
The Rise Of Artificial Intelligence: Will Robots Replace People?
Artificial intelligence has become one of the most evolving technologies in recent times. The technology is now widespread and has reached an astonishing global value of $22.6 billion by the year 2020. Adoption rates of artificial intelligence are also quickly growing, which makes it easier for both businesses and the average consumer to take advantage of these technologies. This led to a further increase in value, rising to $327.5 billion in 2022.
Universal Robots Reaches 1,000 Employees
ODENSE, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Universal Robots, the largest company in a fast-growing Danish robotics hub, has become the cluster’s first organization to reach 1,000 employees – one of only a few Danish companies founded in this millennium to hit this milestone. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005830/en/ Universal Robots is the world’s leading manufacturer of collaborative robots - or cobots. The fast-growing company just hired its 1000th employee. (Photo: Business Wire)
Why Web3 is the future of the internet
As society continues to integrate technology into every aspect of life, emerging Web3 tech drives the creators and innovators who envision the future of a decentralized internet.
Tech Times
How Technology Influences The Growth Of A Business
Innovation has changed how businesses operate by allowing smaller enterprises to compete on an equal footing with bigger ones. Small firms employ a variety of technology, including mobile phones and servers, to get an upper hand in the industry. For easier integration and to allow the possibility of future development,...
freightwaves.com
Transport executives pool funds to launch roadside health care network
A dozen executives, most from the transport industry, have pooled their funds to form a company that will build a health care network with facilities located in or adjacent to truck stops along the Interstate Highway System. Interstate Health Systems said in a document reviewed by FreightWaves that it plans...
jhconline.com
Building resiliency in the healthcare supply chain
November 16, 2022 – From Jesse Schafer’s vantage point as a senior manager of business continuity at the Mayo Clinic, supply chain resiliency is keenly needed in healthcare. “It’s a complex issue too difficult to solve individually,” he said. “There are cultural, operational, and economic barriers.”
freightwaves.com
FreightWaves integrates with GoodShip’s freight analytics and procurement platform
Today, FreightWaves announced a SONAR data integration with GoodShip, a digital freight procurement and analytics platform that allows shippers and carriers to measure and optimize contract freight networks more easily and accurately than ever before. GoodShip, founded by Convoy veterans Ryan Soskin and David Tsai, raised a $2.4 million pre-seed round earlier this year.
freightwaves.com
Case Study: Learn how TA Services uses McLeod MPact to pinpoint rates, forecast trends, and accelerate training
Having a better understanding of pricing is something transportation providers need to push to every level of their organization involved in negotiation. MPact makes it possible for McLeod customers to push instant, up-to-date understanding of current market rates and trends to anyone in their company, right when they need it.
TechCrunch
Attabotics raises another $71M to grow its vertical robotic warehouse solution
It’s a familiar story for anyone in the fulfillment space. Amazon’s success in warehouse robotics has effectively created its own industry. Many have followed in the company’s footsteps with Kiva-style robots, but Calgary-based Attabotics believes it has built out a new paradigm for the category. The company builds densely packed vertical storage structures that utilize robots and AI to find and fetch items.
freightwaves.com
Plus highly automated driving solution draws rave reviews at ATA 2022 MCE
Truck drivers, industry executives and fleet owners responded with enthusiasm to the PlusDrive highly automated driving solution on display during last week’s American Trucking Associations 2022 Management Conference & Exhibition (MCE), where self-driving tech company Plus offered ride-and-drives showcasing its path-breaking commercially available product. “The experience was like no...
freightwaves.com
Viewpoint: How carriers can address emerging risks to improve CX in the last mile
This commentary was written by Eduardo Lopez-Soriano, vice president at UPS Capital. The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of Modern Shipper or its affiliates. The e-commerce boom of the last decade paired with ongoing supply chain disruption has caused...
9to5Mac
Apple chip production reportedly coming to the US as company diversifies its supply chain
Apple is set to move a key aspect of iPhone production to the United States, according to a new report from Bloomberg. Apple will reportedly begin sourcing at least some of its Apple Silicon processors from an upcoming TSMC factory currently being built in Arizona. Tim Cook revealed these plans...
ZDNet
Your supply chain is probably a mess, Microsoft says it has the answer
Microsoft has announced the Microsoft Supply Chain Platform, a combination of its artificial intelligence, collaboration, low-code, security and Software as a Service (SaaS) applications. The set of Microsoft applications and platforms include Dynamics 365, Microsoft Teams, Power BI, Power Automate, Power Apps, Azure Machine Learning, Azure Synapse Analytics, Azure IoT,...
