After suffering the first loss of the Kyle Neptune era, the No. 16 Villanova Wildcats will return home today to face the Delaware State Hornets at 6:30 p.m. ET. Villanova comes back to the Finneran Pavilion with a 1-1 record following a wire-to-wire win over La Salle and a disappointing road loss to Temple. While falling to the rival Owls for the first time in 10 years was troubling, a new-look ‘Nova team will have the perfect opportunity to respond against Delaware State.

VILLANOVA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO