NJ Teacher Behind Inappropriate Pictures Tries Setting The Record StraightBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series WinIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment.Rooted ExpeditionsPhiladelphia, PA
The Pullman Restaurant & Bar finally opens in Bryn MawrMarilyn JohnsonBryn Mawr, PA
Governor Abbott Confirms He Bussed Migrants to PhiladelphiaTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
vuhoops.com
2023 forward Jordann Dumont opens up on Villanova commitment
Sometimes you just know when something is the right fit. Maybe it was fate, maybe it was destiny, but after some early bad luck for Villanova on the 2023 recruiting trail, the Wildcats eventually came across 6-foot-8 forward Jordann Dumont. There was instant chemistry, from both sides. “It happened pretty...
vuhoops.com
State of the Nova Nation: Villanova’s Rocky Road
The State of the Nova Nation podcast releases new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday. The podcast is also available for free on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify (a bit later in the day)! You may also listen to the newest episode at the very bottom of the post. Episode Description:...
vuhoops.com
Tuesday’s Arizin: Daily links for Nov. 15
Happy Tuesday! Here are your links to start the day:. The Villanova women's basketball team checks in at No. 24 this week in the Associated Press Top 25. This is the program's first Top 25 ranking since 2018. The BIG EAST Conference today announced that Villanova senior forward Maddy Siegrist...
vuhoops.com
Second half turnaround saves Villanova from Delaware State, 60-50
After a tough loss to Temple, Villanova got off to a slow start against the Delaware State Hornets. At first, it appeared to be more of the same, as Villanova fell behind and was quiet from the three-point line, missing all 16 of their three-point attempts in the first half.
vuhoops.com
Villanova Basketball 2022-23 game preview: Three things to watch against Delaware State
After suffering the first loss of the Kyle Neptune era, the No. 16 Villanova Wildcats will return home today to face the Delaware State Hornets at 6:30 p.m. ET. Villanova comes back to the Finneran Pavilion with a 1-1 record following a wire-to-wire win over La Salle and a disappointing road loss to Temple. While falling to the rival Owls for the first time in 10 years was troubling, a new-look ‘Nova team will have the perfect opportunity to respond against Delaware State.
vuhoops.com
Villanova remains upbeat, focused on regrouping after Temple loss
Well, that is not how we all pictured that going right?. After an impressive victory over Big 5 rival La Salle, Villanova dropped their second contest of the year on the road at the hands of the Temple Owls, 68-64. “Temple is a great team,” said fifth-year senior Brandon Slater....
vuhoops.com
Villanova vs. Delaware State Chat, Stats, Streaming, Odds, and more
Villanova Wildcats (1-1) vs. Delaware State Hornets (1-1) Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details. Villanova looks to return their winning ways as they host Delaware State on Monday night. This is your game thread for discussion. Have fun...and remember, we cannot condone the posting of illegal...
Camden basketball, No. 1 recruit D.J. Wagner could face serious penalties for possible recruiting violations
The powerhouse Camden High School boys basketball team, led by No. 1-ranked national recruit D.J. Wagner, could face serious and wide-ranging penalties when it appears before an investigative committee from the state’s governing body for high school sports next month, NJ Advance Media has learned. The public school stands...
Villanovan
Augustinians of Villanova: Father Francis Caponi
“I grew up in the Philadelphia area,” Father Francis Caponi, O.S.A., said. “It’s so nice to be back, close to my family, especially as my nieces and nephews grow up.”. This week, Fr. Francis offers Villanovans a glimpse into his life as an Augustinian at Villanova in...
Star-Studded Camden HS Basketball Team In Recruit Scandal: Report
Camden High School's basketball team is accused of recruiting non-city residents to play on its star-studded team, NJ Advance Media reports. The team could be stripped of its 2022 state title and banned from post-season play in 2023, if they're found guilty of any wrongdoing, the outlet said, quoting an anonymous source.
Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgeon on Jordan Davis' recovery
Dr. John Minnich joined Angelo Cataldi and the 94WIP Morning Show on Tuesday to discuss the high ankle sprain of Eagles rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis.
snntv.com
Phillies buy 13 acres next to BayCare Ballpark
CLEARWATER (SNN-TV) - The Philadelphia Phillies aren’t getting a World Series ring, but the team is getting a piece of property next to its training facility in Clearwater. The team paid $22.5M for the retail development. According to the commercial real estate firm Avison Young, an affiliate of the...
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Breakfast Spots in Philadelphia
- If you are traveling in Philadelphia and looking for the best breakfast spots, you've come to the right place. Read on to find out which spots are worth a visit! This list includes Red Owl Tavern, Cafe La Maude, and The Dutch Eating Place. These spots serve up fresh, healthy food.
Philadelphia Thai Spot Named Among Best In America
A Thai restaurant in Philadelphia was named among the best in the US. A report by Eat This, Not That says Thai Kuu in Chestnut Hill has authentic fare to boot, calling it the best Thai restaurant in all of Pennsylvania. The restaurant was founded in 2011 by owner, Atchara,...
Philadelphia Fire Lt. Anthony Patterson Dies
Longtime Philadelphia firefighter Anthony Patterson has died, this department said. Patterson served the PFD for nearly 16 years and died last week while off-duty. Details surrounding his death were not being announced. "In fire school his nickname was 'Hightower' because he was so tall," Jen Leary writes on Twitter. "Definitely...
The richest person in Philadelphia
The number of billionaires on Forbes' 36 annual list of the world's wealthiest increased dramatically to an unprecedented 2,755—660 more than a year ago. Altogether, they are worth $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion on the 2020 list.
Philadelphia gas stations a target for shootings and carjackings
It's like a scene right out of a movie, except disturbing and violent crimes are playing out in real-time on the streets of Philadelphia.
Control of PA House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs
Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
Democratic challenger Cerrato takes 37-vote lead over incumbent state Rep. Stephens
After Montgomery County elections officials tallied more votes Wednesday afternoon, Democrat Melissa Cerrato gained a 37-vote lead over incumbent Republican state Rep. Todd Stephens in the race for the 151st state House district, according to unofficial results. Montgomery County spokesperson Kelly Cofrancisco told WHYY News that all of the district’s...
NBC Philadelphia
This Is Why the Flags Are Coming Down on Philly's Ben Franklin Parkway
You might be noticing less color along the Ben Franklin Parkway. The City of Philadelphia plans to remove old worn and tattered flags from countries around the world along the iconic drive between LOVE Park and Eakins Oval. "We recognize that flags in such conditions are no longer a fitting...
