ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villanova, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vuhoops.com

2023 forward Jordann Dumont opens up on Villanova commitment

Sometimes you just know when something is the right fit. Maybe it was fate, maybe it was destiny, but after some early bad luck for Villanova on the 2023 recruiting trail, the Wildcats eventually came across 6-foot-8 forward Jordann Dumont. There was instant chemistry, from both sides. “It happened pretty...
VILLANOVA, PA
vuhoops.com

State of the Nova Nation: Villanova’s Rocky Road

The State of the Nova Nation podcast releases new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday. The podcast is also available for free on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify (a bit later in the day)! You may also listen to the newest episode at the very bottom of the post. Episode Description:...
VILLANOVA, PA
vuhoops.com

Tuesday’s Arizin: Daily links for Nov. 15

Happy Tuesday! Here are your links to start the day:. The Villanova women's basketball team checks in at No. 24 this week in the Associated Press Top 25. This is the program's first Top 25 ranking since 2018. The BIG EAST Conference today announced that Villanova senior forward Maddy Siegrist...
VILLANOVA, PA
vuhoops.com

Second half turnaround saves Villanova from Delaware State, 60-50

After a tough loss to Temple, Villanova got off to a slow start against the Delaware State Hornets. At first, it appeared to be more of the same, as Villanova fell behind and was quiet from the three-point line, missing all 16 of their three-point attempts in the first half.
VILLANOVA, PA
vuhoops.com

Villanova Basketball 2022-23 game preview: Three things to watch against Delaware State

After suffering the first loss of the Kyle Neptune era, the No. 16 Villanova Wildcats will return home today to face the Delaware State Hornets at 6:30 p.m. ET. Villanova comes back to the Finneran Pavilion with a 1-1 record following a wire-to-wire win over La Salle and a disappointing road loss to Temple. While falling to the rival Owls for the first time in 10 years was troubling, a new-look ‘Nova team will have the perfect opportunity to respond against Delaware State.
VILLANOVA, PA
vuhoops.com

Villanova remains upbeat, focused on regrouping after Temple loss

Well, that is not how we all pictured that going right?. After an impressive victory over Big 5 rival La Salle, Villanova dropped their second contest of the year on the road at the hands of the Temple Owls, 68-64. “Temple is a great team,” said fifth-year senior Brandon Slater....
VILLANOVA, PA
vuhoops.com

Villanova vs. Delaware State Chat, Stats, Streaming, Odds, and more

Villanova Wildcats (1-1) vs. Delaware State Hornets (1-1) Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details. Villanova looks to return their winning ways as they host Delaware State on Monday night. This is your game thread for discussion. Have fun...and remember, we cannot condone the posting of illegal...
DOVER, DE
Villanovan

Augustinians of Villanova: Father Francis Caponi

“I grew up in the Philadelphia area,” Father Francis Caponi, O.S.A., said. “It’s so nice to be back, close to my family, especially as my nieces and nephews grow up.”. This week, Fr. Francis offers Villanovans a glimpse into his life as an Augustinian at Villanova in...
VILLANOVA, PA
snntv.com

Phillies buy 13 acres next to BayCare Ballpark

CLEARWATER (SNN-TV) - The Philadelphia Phillies aren’t getting a World Series ring, but the team is getting a piece of property next to its training facility in Clearwater. The team paid $22.5M for the retail development. According to the commercial real estate firm Avison Young, an affiliate of the...
CLEARWATER, FL
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Breakfast Spots in Philadelphia

- If you are traveling in Philadelphia and looking for the best breakfast spots, you've come to the right place. Read on to find out which spots are worth a visit! This list includes Red Owl Tavern, Cafe La Maude, and The Dutch Eating Place. These spots serve up fresh, healthy food.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Philadelphia Fire Lt. Anthony Patterson Dies

Longtime Philadelphia firefighter Anthony Patterson has died, this department said. Patterson served the PFD for nearly 16 years and died last week while off-duty. Details surrounding his death were not being announced. "In fire school his nickname was 'Hightower' because he was so tall," Jen Leary writes on Twitter. "Definitely...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Philadelphia

The number of billionaires on Forbes' 36 annual list of the world's wealthiest increased dramatically to an unprecedented 2,755—660 more than a year ago. Altogether, they are worth $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion on the 2020 list.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Control of PA House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs

Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy