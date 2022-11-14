ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Country Club Hills, IL

Landscape fire partly damages Marcus Theater in Country Club Hills

By Alexandra Kukulka, Chicago Tribune
 2 days ago
Landscape fire partly damages Marcus Theater in Country Club Hills Chicago Tribune/TNS

The Country Club Hills Fire Department responded to a bush fire Friday night outside of the Marcus Movie Theater.

Firefighters responded to a call of a landscape fire at the Marcus Theater, in the 4100 block of West 167th Street, which they extinguished before it reached the building, said Deputy Chief Scott Stegenga. The building was “melted a little,” which will require a paint job, he said.

“It was nothing major at all,” Stegenga said.

The theater was not shut down or evacuated, he said, because the fire did not reach the building. No one was injured, he said.

Fire officials have not determined the cause or intent of the fire, Stegenga said, but it appears to be accidental.

