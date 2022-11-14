ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kim Coles Reunites With Queen Latifah, Talks Possible 'Living Single' Reunion (Exclusive)

If you've been waiting for updates on a possible reunion of the Living Single cast, get in line! Kim Coles is way ahead of you. ET spoke with the comedian on Saturday at theGrio Awards' first-ever ceremony and gala at the Beverly Hilton, where she was among many of the night's stars honoring Norman Lear, Tyler Perry, Patti LaBelle and more.
Jennifer Hudson Wants This Grammy Winner to Appear on Her Talk Show: 'That Would Be Cool'

There's one special Grammy winner who has an open-door invitation to The Jennifer Hudson Show. Jennifer Hudson, 41, revealed her dream guest in an interview with Entertainment Tonight at theGrio Awards. After already hosting big names on the show like American Idol judges Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson, Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph, Earvin "Magic" Johnson, and Kelly Rowland, there's one singer she's really hoping to interview.
Soul Train Awards 2022: Rejoice With Gospel Singer Tamela Mann And These Note-Worthy Records

Over the years, gospel singer, songwriter, and actress Tamela Jean Mann has become a powerhouse in the genre after first displaying her talents singing with fellow Soul Train Awards nominee Kirk Franklin and his choir, The Family. For over three decades, the Texas native has been blowing out hits and racking up the awards and recognition deservingly bestowed upon her.
Ice-T Laughs Off Being ‘Canceled’ For Appearing On 'SNL' With Dave Chappelle

Ice-T is not taking accusations seriously that he will be canceled after making a cameo on SNL with Dave Chappelle. Appearing as a guest on Saturday Night Live (November 11) Ice-T faced criticism for sharing the stage with Chappelle, who’s been accused of trans and homophobia in recent years.
Nick Cannon Expecting Baby No. 12, Second Child with Model Alyssa Scott

See how Ryan Reynolds trolled Cannon after the news. After hearing the news, Ryan Reynolds took to Twitter to lovingly troll Cannon. Retweeting a headline about the announcement, he added, "We're gonna need a bigger bottle." The comment is seemingly a reference to Reynolds' Aviation Gin, after Cannon joined the...
Watch Adam Lambert and Jennifer Hudson Sing Tricky Classic Opera Duet: 'This Key Is Really High!'

"Neither of us won American Idol, and look at us now," Hudson told Lambert after their duet performance of "Nessun dorma" alongside former Idol pianist Michael Orland on The Jennifer Hudson Show Two of the strongest vocalists in American Idol history have joined forces for an impressive duet! In a clip from Wednesday's episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, Adam Lambert and host Jennifer Hudson bonded over their shared love for "Nessun dorma," a well-known song from Giacomo Puccini's classic opera Turandot, before performing the song alongside a pianist they both...
Bruce Springsteen to Take Over Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show’ With Four Musical Appearances

The Boss is taking over NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” with a string of late-night musical appearances. Bruce Springsteen will make his first of four stops in New York’s 30 Rock starting Monday, Nov. 14, through Wednesday, Nov. 16, plus one special appearance on Nov. 24, for the show’s Thanksgiving episode. Fans can also tune in to watch Springsteen as the show’s lead and musical guest, cracking his headline-making jokes alongside host Jimmy Fallon. Springsteen has stopped by the show before, with his latest appearance being in 2020, but it marks the first time that he will be a...
50 Cent Set To Host ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ Alongside Ross Mathews

50 Cent will be taking over a popular morning talk show when he hosts The Drew Barrymore Show alongside Ross Mathews. The show’s normal host, the 47-year-old actress, will be taking a leave of absence while she recovers from COVID-19. “I’ve got covid and lucky the cat,” the Golden Globe winner wrote on Instagram on Thursday (Nov. 10). “Im good and will be back soon. In the meantime @helloross and @50cent are taking over. So only good news to report!!!!! Maybe some other special surprises too!” The Power executive producer hasn’t spoken specifically on the hosting opportunity, but did wish the mother...
Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest Dressed As These Two Pop Stars for Halloween: Exclusive

Halloween is just around the corner, and Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are gearing up for for the ultimate spooky daytime show special. Live with Kelly & Ryan shared exclusively with Billboard on Thursday (Oct. 27) a photo of the duo dressed as Billie Eilish and Harry Styles, with Ripa rocking the “Happier Than Ever” singer’s signature oversized, monochromatic outfit while Seacrest channels the “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” star in a fluffy pink coat. Live’s Multiverse Halloween: The Best in the Universe will air on Halloween (Oct. 31) and feature over 75 costumes and multiple secret celebrity guest cameos, creating fresh...
Soul Train Awards 2022: Get Cozy with The Baritone Sounds Of R&B/Soul Star Giveon

If Giveon isn’t already in rotation of your favorite r&b playlist, the sultry records below will have you hitting the add button immediately. He rose to prominence with his collaboration with Drake on their 2020 single, "Chicago Freestyle,” but songs like "Heartbreak Anniversary" and "Like I Want You," would prove he could hold his own weight.
Summer Walker Responds To Her Grammy Snub

Summer Walker is responding to her Grammys snub for the second year in a row after the 2023 nominations were unveiled on Tuesday (Nov. 15). Walker's 2021 album, Still Over It, did not make the nominees list for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards and she responded to the news on social media.
Mary J Blige wows crowds at Boardwalk Hall

Mary J. Blige performed in concert Saturday, Oct 29th to a sold-out audience at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. It was an exciting, action-filled show which had the audience dancing the entire night as Blige danced and sang her way from side to side on the stage in front of a dazzling background with pyrotechnics.

