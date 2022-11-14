Read full article on original website
Movement Elder, Political Prisoner Mutulu Shakur Finally Granted Parole
Incarcerated Black liberation movement elder Dr. Mututu Shakur has been granted an early release from prison amid declining health. The post Movement Elder, Political Prisoner Mutulu Shakur Finally Granted Parole appeared first on NewsOne.
2Pac’s Stepfather Mutulu Shakur Granted Compassionate Prison Release
Mutulu Shakur, the stepfather of late rap icon 2Pac, has been granted a compassionate release from prison after serving 36 years behind bars. According to The Intercept, the 72-year-old, who was diagnosed with bone marrow cancer and is said to only have months left to live before succumbing to his condition, will spend his last days living in Southern California. The U.S. Parole Commission, which previously denied Shakur’s request for release, noted his stellar prison record, as well its belief that he’s no longer a danger to society. “We now find your medical condition renders you so infirm of mind and...
HipHopDX.com
Sheff G Says Parole Board Denied His Early Release
It looks like an early release from his two-year prison bid is not in the cards for 2021 HipHopDX Rising Star Sheff G. The Brooklyn drill rapper was handed down the sentence in October 2021 after pleading guilty to criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. In a post to his Instagram Story on Wednesday (November 16), he let fans know that he wouldn’t be coming home any earlier.
Scott Peterson is moved off California's death row
Peterson is moved off death row two years after the California Supreme Court overturned his death sentence for killing his pregnant wife in 2002.
Louisiana begins moving child inmates to notorious Angola prison’s former death row unit
Eight incarcerated young people have been moved from troubled detention facilities across Louisiana to a former death row unit on the grounds of Louisiana State Penitentiary, the “first phase” of the state’s “youth transfer” process to the notorious prison known as Angola, among other facilities.The West Feliciana Center for Youth at Angola – the site of a former plantation fuelled by slave labour that is now among the largest maximum security prisons in the US – stands near the gates to the sprawling prison complex.Four children from the Acadiana Center for Youth at St Martinville and four others from...
‘SuperFly’ Actor Kaalan Walker Sentenced To 50 Years To Life In Prison For Rape
An actor who appeared in the 2018 version of the 1972 blaxploitation movie SuperFly has been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison. According to NBC Los Angeles, Kaalan Walker, a 27-year-old rapper, has been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison after being accused of raping several women. The charges were related to attacks on three teenage girls and four young women that date back to 2013.
New images show harrowing scenes from inside New York's notorious Rikers Island jail, including prisoners in filthy and life-threatening situations
Images from inside New York's Rikers Island jail show dire scenes, including a prisoner left to sit in feces and another confined in a shower stall.
The Cruel Killing by the Youngest Woman on Death Row
Christa Pike is the youngest female to ever be sentenced to death in the U.S. A heads up, this case is quite gruesome — the things this young lady did are absolutely shocking and particularly heinous, which is likely why this was a death penalty case.
Keyshia Cole Took Son Out of Donda Academy After Ye Claimed to ‘Shoot the School Up’
The deleted tweet from Ye was in response to fellow rapper Boosie chastising Ye for recent antics. In the since-deleted Twitter post, Ye wrote:. “DON’T SPEAK ON ME LIL BOOSIE SPEAK TO ME YEAH LITTLE NERD ASS ME COME SMACK ME OR COME SHOOT ME IM THE ONE THAT GOT BULLIED BY THE ENTIRE BLACK CELEBRITY COMMUNITY NOW IM BACK TO SHOOT THE SCHOOL UP”
Oklahoma to execute death row inmate after Supreme Court denied last-minute appeal
The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday denied a last-minute appeal filed by Oklahoma death row inmate Benjamin Cole, paving the way for him to receive a lethal injection on Thursday. Cole, 57, was convicted and sentenced to death for killing his 9-month-old daughter Brianna Cole by forcibly bending the infant...
Popculture
Another Rapper Arrested on Federal Racketeering Charges
Battle rapper Tsu Surf is facing time behind bars after he was arrested at a home in northern New Jersey last week. The rapper, whose real name is Rahjon Cox, is among 10 people who were recently indicted on racketeering charges for their alleged involvement in a New Jersey-based Crips gang known as the Silverbacc Gorillas, or "SBG."
Federal authorities say an inmate in Georgia's most secure prison impersonated a billionaire movie mogul and stole at least $11 million: report
Federal authorities believe that 31-year-old Arthur Lee Cofield Jr. was able to steal the funds despite being held in a high security jail in Georgia.
HipHopDX.com
Young Dolph: Suspect Accused Of Ordering Rapper's Murder Charged
Memphis, TN - Young Dolph’s murder investigation has resulted in charges against a fourth suspect in connection with the rapper’s death. According to FOX13 Memphis, Hernandez Govan, 43, was indicted on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder by a grand jury on Thursday (November 10).
Autopsy Reports Reveal Master P’s Daughter Tytyana Miller Died From Accidental Fentanyl Intoxication
Earlier this year, Tytyana Miller, the daughter of hip-hop mogul Master P, died under the suspicion of a possible drug overdose. Details have now been released that reveal her cause of death. According to The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, the 25-year-old Miller passed away from accidental fentanyl intoxication. The...
Execution date set for ‘one of most mentally ill prisoners in Texas history’
Officials have set an execution date in early 2023 for a man on death row described by critics as “one of the most mentally ill prisoners in Texas history,” the final step in a conviction process with documented instances of racism.In 2005, at age 21, Andre Thomas, a Black man, was sentenced to death for the murder of his estranged wife, Laura Boren, a white woman, their son Andrew, as well as Ms Boren’s daughter Leyha.According to his attorneys, Thomas who began hearing voices in his head at age 9, committed the murders in the midst of documented psychosis,...
During a shocking courtroom demonstration, Harvey Weinstein's attorney removed his jacket and told an accuser he would not 'go any further'
Accuser Lauren Young had just testified that ex-Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein stripped naked in front of her.
HipHopDX.com
Nipsey Hussle's Family Locked In Custody Battle With Rapper's Ex Over 13-Year-Old Daughter
Nipsey Hussle‘s brother is reportedly still fighting over custody of the late rapper’s daughter, Emani. According to RadarOnline, his brother, Sam Asghedom, has filed a third status report as part of Nipsey’s probate case. Asghedom explained that the only delay in closing the court case involves Nipsey’s ex, Tanisha Foster.
thecomeback.com
Brittney Griner terrible prison conditions revealed by former inmate
After the appeal of her nine-year prison sentence was denied last month, Brittney Griner has begun serving her prison sentence in a high-security Russian penal colony after she was convicted on drug charges when she mistakenly brought prescription hashish oil into Russia. She is expected to face harsh treatment and conditions in what is basically legalized slavery, and one former Russian prisoner shared her experience.
Detroit rapper on the run after $5M fraud charge
One-half of the Detroit rap group Deuces Wild is on the run from the U.S. Department of Justice after the female duo was charged in a multimillion-dollar financial scheme. Both female rappers – Sameerah “Creme” Marrel and Noelle Brown – face up to a decade in prison after the U.S. Department of the Treasury said they defrauded the IRS of over $5 million through an elaborate tax plot.
DJ Akademiks Says He Would Testify Against Lil Baby If He Goes to Court After It’s Only Me Disses
DJ Akademiks says if Lil Baby were to ever go to court, he would testify against the Atlanta rapper. The blogger has come out to say this after his name appeared in two diss lines on Baby's new album, It's Only Me. On Monday (Oct. 17), DJ Akademiks hit up...
