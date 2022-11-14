Mutulu Shakur, the stepfather of late rap icon 2Pac, has been granted a compassionate release from prison after serving 36 years behind bars. According to The Intercept, the 72-year-old, who was diagnosed with bone marrow cancer and is said to only have months left to live before succumbing to his condition, will spend his last days living in Southern California. The U.S. Parole Commission, which previously denied Shakur’s request for release, noted his stellar prison record, as well its belief that he’s no longer a danger to society. “We now find your medical condition renders you so infirm of mind and...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO