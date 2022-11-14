Read full article on original website
Ronaldo appears to be snubbed by Bruno Fernandes as Portugal meet ahead of World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to have been snubbed by fellow Manchester United player Bruno Fernandes as the Portuguese team met ahead of the World Cup.The star received a frosty reception as he met the midfielder in the dressing room, who seemed to give him the cold shoulder.It comes in the aftermath of a controversial interview with Piers Morgan, where the 37-year-old complained about Erik ten Hag and the club in general.Ronaldo will captain the national squad in the World Cup 2022 in Qatar as the footballer with the most caps and goals in the country’s history.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he feels ‘betrayed’ by Manchester UnitedErik ten Hag admits selection dilemma over who will replace suspended Bruno FernandesCristiano Ronaldo says Man United doubted daughter was sick during pre-season absence
Australia's $800million FIFA World Cup problem: Staggering figures prove just how far Aussies lag behind their French opponents as first game in Qatar looms
If you needed proof of the massive David versus Goliath challenge facing the Socceroos at the FIFA World Cup, look no further than a quick comparison of pay packets the Aussie players take home compared to the star-studded French side they are aiming to upset. Australia were dealt a cruel...
Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Cancelo involved in bizarre training ground incident with Portugal
Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Cancelo were involved in a bizarre training ground incident after linking up with Portugal for the World Cup. After recent events, you could forgive any Manchester United players for being a little hostile with Ronaldo, but you wouldn’t expect a player from rivals Manchester City to behave in this way.
2022 World Cup Group C Preview: Messi, Argentina Are on a Mission
Robert Lewandowski’s Poland and an underestimated Mexico stand in the way, but they’ll be hard-pressed to stop the GOAT and his team from reaching the last 16.
Ultimate World Cup guide 2022 for new soccer fans, casuals and beginners: Your cheatsheet for the FIFA tournament in Qatar
The FIFA World Cup is one of the most popular and most-watched events across the entire sports calendar. Taking place every four years, the World Cup pits the best soccer nations against one another to crown a champion of the sport. While most players play for their club teams throughout...
2022 FIFA World Cup best bets, odds, bracket picks, draw, predictions: Soccer expert fading France in Qatar
The 2022 FIFA World Cup will likely be the final opportunity for Lionel Messi to lead Argentina to their first world title since 1986. Messi won his first major international trophy with Argentina in 2021, lifting the Copa America after securing a 1-0 victory over Brazil in the final. Before last year's triumph against Brazil, Messi reached three Copa America finals and one World Cup final, losing each time.
Spain coach Luis Enrique to stream during World Cup in Qatar
MADRID (AP) — Spain coach Luis Enrique will be doing some live streaming to interact with fans between games at the World Cup. The coach announced that he has “become a streamer” and will update supporters on the Spain team is doing in Qatar. “Streamers of the...
Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and the World Cup stars with one last shot at glory
First there was the Mexican goalkeeper Antonio Carbajal. Then, after a long wait, Lothar Matthaus joined him in an exclusive club. A second Mexican, Rafael Marquez, became a third member. There is a case for saying Gianluigi Buffon had beaten him to that, though an unused squad member in 1998 only actually took the field in four World Cups. But, after only three footballers played in five World Cups in the tournament’s first 90 years, there could be three in three days. One is Andres Guardado, a reminder never to underestimate Mexico’s capacity to take hardy perennials to multiple...
Danilo reveals Juventus has made him a better defender
Juventus star Danilo has admitted he became a better defender when he joined the club. The Brazilian has been at the Allianz Stadium since 2019, when he moved to the club in exchange for Joao Cancelo. The deal has favoured both clubs, with Cancelo also delivering some fine performances at...
In the mag: Stars of the World Cup! Messi and Ronaldo’s last dance, Neymar and Mbappe’s big chance and the birth of Jude Bellingham and Brennan Johnson. PLUS Nike Cage, Micah Richards, Fabio Grosso, Joshua Kimmich AND a mysterious World Cup curse
Get your hands on the latest issue of FourFourTwo magazine – available in print or on iPad and iPhone – from Wednesday, November 16
Messi & Ronaldo: Destination Mundial | Part 4: Leo and Diego
Turning out in his home province at a major tournament for Argentina, Lionel Messi was introduced as "the best in the world" by the stadium announcer at Santa Fe's Estadio Brigadier General Estanislao Lopez. The response was polite applause. Fair enough: perhaps the locals were nervous following a lacklustre opening...
Every FIFA World Cup 2022 Kit, Ranked
Secure the Stella and strap in for a wild ride: the World Cup is nearly here. The beautiful game’s biggest stage is back (albeit six months later than die-hards and hooligans might have hoped), and, with it, billions of fanatics watching in awestruck wonder as mega-star athletes from the like of Real Madrid and Manchester City carry their nations on their backs to global footballing conquest.
Watch Best Moments of Lionel Messi in Argentina’s Friendly Win Over UAE (Video)
Lionel Messi and Argentina will kick off their 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament on Tuesday against Saudi Arabia. Still, before that occurs, the South American nation had a friendly matchup versus the United Arab Emirates. Messi played 90 minutes in the 5-0 win over the UAE and the Paris Saint-Germain...
World Cup 2022 odds: Messi, Neymar, Mbappe lead Golden Ball futures lines
The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off at the end of this week, which means soccer futures bettors are looking for fun ways to make money!. One of those bets would be the Golden Ball, the award presented to the best player in the tournament. Will the 2014 Golden Ball...
World Cup top goal scorers all-time: Complete list of Golden Boot winners in FIFA men’s tournament history
The Golden Boot race for the competition's top scorer is set to provide a fascinating sub-plot to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo taking part in what looks set to be their final major tournament. The duo, who at 35 and 37 are both now...
Football Fan To Attend Every Single Match Live at the FIFA WORLD CUP 2022™
In a FIFA World Cup™ full of firsts, Crypto.com, an Official Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, has teamed up with the football media outlet COPA90 to undertake yet another world first: the challenge to have one person attend each and every FIFA World Cup™ game in Qatar, which has been logistically impossible at previous competitions.
The Mercedes O 302: Official Bus of the 1974 FIFA World Cup
The opening match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is less than a week away. While the anticipatory event is currently facing its own issues of discontent and disdain, there’s something else that’s fell short of expectations as of late: eye-catching team buses. Former FIFA buses,...
Nike Launches .Swoosh Web3 Platform, With Polygon NFTs Due in 2023
After CryptoKicks comes .Swoosh, a destination for virtual apparel and other NFT-based products, with the first drop due in January. Apparel giant Nike has launched a new Web3 platform called .Swoosh that will offer Polygon-based NFT products. The firm acquired Web3 studio RTFKT in 2021 and released digital Nike sneakers...
Cristiano Ronaldo Confused By The New Generation Of Young Footballers
Cristiano Ronaldo has hit out at some of the footballing world’s young talents in his new interview with Piers Morgan.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Binance Partner for CR7 NFT Drop
The initial delivery of the collaborative effort will be made available to customers on November 18. This first drop will include seven animated statues, each of which will fall into one of four different rarity categories. Ronaldo is one of the greatest players in football history. One of the world’s...
