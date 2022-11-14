ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas teacher 'no longer employed' after alleged 'inappropriate' conversation on race

By Kiara Alfonseca
ABC News
A teacher at a Pflugerville ISD middle school is "no longer employed" after cellphone video captured what administrators characterize as an "inappropriate" conversation between him and his students, the district told ABC News.

The district said it is “actively looking for a replacement” on Monday after being made aware of the conversation on Friday.

In the video that went viral on social media, a white Bohls Middle School teacher can be heard saying: "Deep down in my heart, I'm ethnocentric, which means I think my race is the superior one."

STOCK IMAGE/Getty Images - PHOTO: An empty classroom at a school in this undated stock photo.

An uproar among students in the room can be heard -- several of whom are students of color -- followed by the teacher asking them to "Let me finish."

He continued, "I think everybody thinks that, they’re just not honest about it."

Students then continued to press the teacher about whether he was racist, to which he responds, "I think everybody’s a racist at that level."

It remains unclear how the conversation began.

According to Superintendent Douglas Killian, students alerted administrators about the incident.

"We always do our best to ensure the safety of all students; we encourage them to be self-advocates and let an adult know when something is wrong, as they did in this situation," he said in a statement to ABC News.

He went on, "The advisory discussion was inappropriate, inaccurate, and unacceptable; and this type of interaction will not be tolerated in any PfISD schools … We apologize to our students and families at Bohls Middle School for the undue stress or concern this has caused."

The teacher has not yet been publicly identified by school officials.

LMFRN
3d ago

Some are arguing he has a right to voice his opinion. As a teacher NO HE DOES NOT. It was inappropriate, insensitive, and stupid of him. Because bottom line in any position of power that idea of superiority can be abused and used to hurt the people you are responsible for. This concept for all positions of power should be understood by the one holding it.

Keisha Hill
3d ago

Billy Graham said it best this world doesn't belong to whites it belong to God he created the human race ....

Rich Walter
3d ago

pretty.soon your not going to even want to talk to anyone for fear or worry's of stepping on there toes or them claiming a race thing . screw it I'm just talking to my dog from now on .

