Cristiano Ronaldo hits back at Wayne Rooney after former Manchester United teammate’s criticism

Cristiano Ronaldo has hit back at Wayne Rooney over recent criticism in an extraordinary outburst from the Manchester United superstar. The Portuguese, who will play for Portugal at the World Cup next week, admitted he felt “betrayed” by his club after a turbulent season under Erik ten Hag.The 38-year-old added he had “no respect” for the Dutch tactician but then took aim at former teammate Rooney, after being condemned for his decision to refuse to come on against Tottenham.Writing in The Sun newspaper, Piers Morgan revealed Ronaldo said: “I don’t know why he criticises me so badly…probably because he...
Ronaldo appears to be snubbed by Bruno Fernandes as Portugal meet ahead of World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to have been snubbed by fellow Manchester United player Bruno Fernandes as the Portuguese team met ahead of the World Cup.The star received a frosty reception as he met the midfielder in the dressing room, who seemed to give him the cold shoulder.It comes in the aftermath of a controversial interview with Piers Morgan, where the 37-year-old complained about Erik ten Hag and the club in general.Ronaldo will captain the national squad in the World Cup 2022 in Qatar as the footballer with the most caps and goals in the country’s history.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he feels ‘betrayed’ by Manchester UnitedErik ten Hag admits selection dilemma over who will replace suspended Bruno FernandesCristiano Ronaldo says Man United doubted daughter was sick during pre-season absence
‘I feel betrayed’: Cristiano Ronaldo hits out at Manchester United in explosive interview

Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels “betrayed” by Manchester United and has “no respect” for manager Erik ten Hag.In excerpts of a 90-minute interview with Piers Morgan published on Sunday night, following Manchester United’s last game for six weeks, Ronaldo claimed Ten Hag tried to force him to leave this summer and hit out at the club’s lack of progress since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson.Ronaldo was subject of speculation over whether he would be leaving Old Trafford during the most recent transfer window after missing United’s pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia because of personal reasons.After a poor...
‘Zero’ progress at Manchester United since Alex Ferguson left, Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan

Cristiano Ronaldo has claimed that Manchester United have not progressed since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club in 2013.The Portuguese forward played under the Scottish football manager for six years during his first spell at the Red Devils before leaving for Real Madrid in 2009.Speaking on Piers Morgan Uncensored, the football player said he’d seen “no evolution” since the Ferguson’s departure.“I don’t know what is going on, but since Sir Alex Ferguson left I saw no evolution in the club, the progress was zero,” Ronaldo said.“They stopped in time.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Piers Morgan to join Rupert Murdoch’s new TV channel TalkTVPiers Morgan claims next TV job is ‘bigger than Good Morning Britain’ITV ‘vigorously defended’ Piers Morgan in Ofcom probe over Meghan
Man Utd could sack Ronaldo after outburst but situation not clear-cut – experts

Cristiano Ronaldo could be sacked by Manchester United after criticising the club and manager Erik ten Hag in his interview with Piers Morgan, according to leading employment lawyers.In excerpts from the interview – which will only be released in full on Wednesday and Thursday – five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo said he did not respect Ten Hag and claimed a number of individuals at United were trying to force him out of the club.Released as club football went on hiatus for the World Cup, the interview appears carefully timed and could be the next step in Portugal star Ronaldo’s bid...
“It is almost over between Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United”, says Fabrizio Romano

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is surely on his way out of Old Trafford now after his explosive outburst in his interview with Piers Morgan. That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who has strongly claimed that it looks like it’s all over between the Portugal international and the Red Devils, with manager Erik ten Hag “furious” after the player’s strongly-worded quotes came out last night.
T﻿ransfer news: United could end Ronaldo's contract

Manchester United may end 37-year-old Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo's contract, but they will wait until they have seen his full interview with Piers Morgan before making a decision. (Telegraph - subscription, external) Ronaldo and his agent held talks with Bayern Munich last week. (Mail), external. The 37-year-old could go to...
