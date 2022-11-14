Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo hits back at Wayne Rooney after former Manchester United teammate’s criticism
Cristiano Ronaldo has hit back at Wayne Rooney over recent criticism in an extraordinary outburst from the Manchester United superstar. The Portuguese, who will play for Portugal at the World Cup next week, admitted he felt “betrayed” by his club after a turbulent season under Erik ten Hag.The 38-year-old added he had “no respect” for the Dutch tactician but then took aim at former teammate Rooney, after being condemned for his decision to refuse to come on against Tottenham.Writing in The Sun newspaper, Piers Morgan revealed Ronaldo said: “I don’t know why he criticises me so badly…probably because he...
Cristiano Ronaldo interview: Jamie Carragher hints that 3 ex-United legends will still defend CR7
Jamie Carragher has sent a jibe to a trio of former Man United players, saying that they will likely still defend Cristiano Ronaldo despite the Portugal star’s explosive interview comments. During a bombshell talk with Piers Morgan for TalkTV, Ronaldo explained how he felt that Man United had “betrayed”...
Cristiano Ronaldo claims Man Utd 'didn't believe' him about daughter's illness
Cristiano Ronaldo has accused Manchester United of 'not believing him' when he said his newborn daughter was ill.
Ronaldo appears to be snubbed by Bruno Fernandes as Portugal meet ahead of World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to have been snubbed by fellow Manchester United player Bruno Fernandes as the Portuguese team met ahead of the World Cup.The star received a frosty reception as he met the midfielder in the dressing room, who seemed to give him the cold shoulder.It comes in the aftermath of a controversial interview with Piers Morgan, where the 37-year-old complained about Erik ten Hag and the club in general.Ronaldo will captain the national squad in the World Cup 2022 in Qatar as the footballer with the most caps and goals in the country’s history.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he feels ‘betrayed’ by Manchester UnitedErik ten Hag admits selection dilemma over who will replace suspended Bruno FernandesCristiano Ronaldo says Man United doubted daughter was sick during pre-season absence
Manchester United Release Statement Regarding Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United have released a statement regarding the interview undertaken by Cristiano Ronaldo.
Report: Thomas Tuchel 'Never Considered' Cristiano Ronaldo
Linked throughout the summer, Cristiano Ronaldo was never considered by previous Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel.
LIVE Transfer Talk: PSG, Chelsea consider Cristiano Ronaldo amid Manchester United fury over interview
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: PSG, Chelsea consider Ronaldo...
Report: Jorge Mendes Expected To Offer Cristiano Ronaldo To Chelsea
Super agent Jorge Mendes is expected to offer his client Cristiano Ronaldo to Chelsea in the coming weeks.
Bayern Munich maintain stance on Cristiano Ronaldo transfer
Bayern Munich will not be making a move for wantaway Man Utd superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, 90min understands.
‘I feel betrayed’: Cristiano Ronaldo hits out at Manchester United in explosive interview
Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels “betrayed” by Manchester United and has “no respect” for manager Erik ten Hag.In excerpts of a 90-minute interview with Piers Morgan published on Sunday night, following Manchester United’s last game for six weeks, Ronaldo claimed Ten Hag tried to force him to leave this summer and hit out at the club’s lack of progress since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson.Ronaldo was subject of speculation over whether he would be leaving Old Trafford during the most recent transfer window after missing United’s pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia because of personal reasons.After a poor...
Cristiano Ronaldo Will Speak About Manchester United Owners The Glazers In Piers Morgan Interview Tonight
Piers Morgan is set to release Cristiano Ronaldo’s comments about Manchester United’s owners, The Glazers tonight.
‘Zero’ progress at Manchester United since Alex Ferguson left, Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan
Cristiano Ronaldo has claimed that Manchester United have not progressed since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club in 2013.The Portuguese forward played under the Scottish football manager for six years during his first spell at the Red Devils before leaving for Real Madrid in 2009.Speaking on Piers Morgan Uncensored, the football player said he’d seen “no evolution” since the Ferguson’s departure.“I don’t know what is going on, but since Sir Alex Ferguson left I saw no evolution in the club, the progress was zero,” Ronaldo said.“They stopped in time.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Piers Morgan to join Rupert Murdoch’s new TV channel TalkTVPiers Morgan claims next TV job is ‘bigger than Good Morning Britain’ITV ‘vigorously defended’ Piers Morgan in Ofcom probe over Meghan
Man Utd could sack Ronaldo after outburst but situation not clear-cut – experts
Cristiano Ronaldo could be sacked by Manchester United after criticising the club and manager Erik ten Hag in his interview with Piers Morgan, according to leading employment lawyers.In excerpts from the interview – which will only be released in full on Wednesday and Thursday – five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo said he did not respect Ten Hag and claimed a number of individuals at United were trying to force him out of the club.Released as club football went on hiatus for the World Cup, the interview appears carefully timed and could be the next step in Portugal star Ronaldo’s bid...
Cristiano Ronaldo Says Manchester United Executives Doubted Daughter’s Hospitalisation
Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that Manchester United bosses doubted his daughters hospitalisation ahead of pre season proceedings.
“It is almost over between Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United”, says Fabrizio Romano
Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is surely on his way out of Old Trafford now after his explosive outburst in his interview with Piers Morgan. That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who has strongly claimed that it looks like it’s all over between the Portugal international and the Red Devils, with manager Erik ten Hag “furious” after the player’s strongly-worded quotes came out last night.
Cristiano Ronaldo claims Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deserved more time at Man Utd
Cristiano Ronaldo speaks about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer being sacked by Man Utd.
Cristiano Ronaldo says Alex Ferguson advised against Manchester City move
In the first part of his interview, Cristiano Ronaldo has talked about his Manchester United return and claimed younger players ‘don’t care’
Danilo reveals Juventus has made him a better defender
Juventus star Danilo has admitted he became a better defender when he joined the club. The Brazilian has been at the Allianz Stadium since 2019, when he moved to the club in exchange for Joao Cancelo. The deal has favoured both clubs, with Cancelo also delivering some fine performances at...
Transfer news: United could end Ronaldo's contract
Manchester United may end 37-year-old Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo's contract, but they will wait until they have seen his full interview with Piers Morgan before making a decision. (Telegraph - subscription, external) Ronaldo and his agent held talks with Bayern Munich last week. (Mail), external. The 37-year-old could go to...
Juventus star comments on failed Man United move in the summer
Manchester United’s main priority over the summer, Erik ten Hag’s first transfer window in charge of the club, was to strengthen the midfield. Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong was Ten Hag’s principal target but the protracted pursuit did not end well for the Old Trafford club, with De Jong’s stance of wanting to stay at Barcelona remaining the same throughout.
