FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Watertown News
Two Proposed Life Science Buildings to Go Before Planning Board
The Planning Board will consider two life science buildings proposed to go on existing biotech sites in Watertown when it meets on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The first is at 490 Arsenal Way, where Columbia Massachusetts Arsenal Office Properties LLC seeks to build a 104,000 sq. ft. research and development lab/office building. The project is known as Linx II and is proposed to be four-stories and 68.5-feet tall, and would have a parking garage.
universalhub.com
32-unit apartment building approved for Jeffries Point despite last-minute opposition from, um, New Hampshire
The Zoning Board of Appeal today approved a developer's plans to replace a parking lot at 279 Maverick St. in East Boston with a five-story, 32-unit apartment building. MG2 Group's plans, approved by the BPDA in May, include five units to be rented to people making no more than 70% of the Boston area median income. Apartments will range from studios to 3-bedroom units.
belmontonian.com
Q&A: Residents Standing Firm Opposing Belmont Hill School’s Parking Proposal As Project Comes Before Planning Board [VIDEO]
Photo: Rutledge Road’s Tanya Austin whose family house abuts a proposed 150-vehicle parking lot on property owned by the Belmont Hill School. When Tanya Austin and her family were looking to decamp from Central Square two years ago, they wanted a location near the bustle and restaurants of Cambridge but with more living space and where she could set up shop to continue working from home due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Haverhill Homeowner Taxes Could Rise $300 Annually Unless Council Takes Other Action Tonight
Average home property taxes will rise by almost $300 annually—what the mayor calls “the largest increase in 30 years—unless city councilors decide Tuesday to shift more of the cost to businesses and agree to take money from the city’s surplus. Mayor James J. Fiorentini told the...
thelocalne.ws
Three big votes possible on school sites Thursday
IPSWICH — The school committee has the potential to make three big decisions on Thursday. But some think it is too soon to do so. As it turns its attention to how it will proceed with a new elementary school (or two), the committee has been talking about potential sites.
NECN
Empty Dorms at Salem State to Be Used for Temporary Housing
Vacant dorms at Salem State University's South Campus will be used to house dozens of homeless families and migrants who recently arrived in Massachusetts. The school closed the Bates Complex earlier this year as part of its long-term plans to sell South Campus and concentrate programming in the campus core.
Dorchester Reporter
Baker signs $3.76b bill that commits millions to Dorchester recipients: Harvard St. health center, field house get big boosts
Gov. Charlie Baker spoke to reporters at a recent event inside the Greater Boston Food Bank. Gov. Baker last week signed a $3.76 billion economic development package that includes millions for a new Harvard Street Neighborhood Health Center and the Dorchester Field House planned for Columbia Point. The outlays, funded...
Cape Cod bridge plan: Replace the 2 current spans with 4 new ones
BOURNE, Mass. — The math may soon be two times two when it comes to replacing the aging Sagamore and Bourne bridges, which connect Cape Cod with the mainland. MassDOT has revealed plans to build 4 new bridges over the Cape Cod Canal, as it still seeks billions of dollars in federal money for the massive undertaking.
Boston Globe
Where to grab the best sandwich in Greater Boston
The reader favorite spot is a "lunch time staple" in Downtown Boston. If you’re on the go, thinking about what to have for lunch on a busy workday day, you’ll likely want a hearty and satisfying sandwich. In the Greater Boston area, there are many cafes with menu items full of classic and original options.
valleypatriot.com
PAYING ATTENTION: Mayor Integrity Hires Councilor Jim McCarty’s Brother
When Neil Perry was elected Mayor of Methuen three years ago, he promised to put a stop to the nepotism and “good old boy network” in Methuen City Hall. Three years later he has shown he is no different than previous mayors, dolling out city jobs for political advantage.
Tufts to build 398-student residence hall near T station amid campus housing crisis
The university hasn’t built a new on-campus residence hall since 2006. Tufts University will begin construction on a new seven-floor residence hall on Boston Avenue next year, which will house 398 students in apartment-style units and contain ground-floor retail space, the university announced Monday. It is expected to open in the fall of 2025.
baystatebanner.com
NAACP Boston Branch Member Notice
On November 28, 2022 the NAACP Boston Branch will hold its biennial elections. Elections will be conducted electronically from 3:00-7:00 pm EST. To vote in the elections an individual must be a Boston branch member in good standing for 30 days prior to the election. Members must have an active mobile phone number with internet access or e-mail address on file to receive and cast the electronic ballot.
5 must-see East Boston apartments asking for less than the typical rent
From one-bedroom units to three and from modern to traditional. East Boston — home to Piers Park, Logan International Airport, and Belle Isle Marsh Reservation — should be on any prospective renter’s must-see list. The rental prices here are relatively lower than in some of Boston’s other...
More homeless in Kingston hotel, reversing Baker's work on permanent housing
KINGSTON - The number of homeless people being housed in a hotel in Kingston has grown in the last two weeks to roughly 200. It likely means that the governor-elect, Maura Healey, will have to deal with a problem that has long perplexed her predecessors: the practice of using hotels to house the homeless. In more than two weeks, two babies have been born and brought home to the Baymont hotel, five children have enrolled in Kingston schools, and there is no near term plan to place the residents elsewhere. "The challenge they're having is it's expensive, there's a...
Somerville declares (partial) victory over rats as Brookline readies for battle
Both cities are now using the Anticimex SMART boxes, which sense, trap, kill, and track the rats. Somerville has made significant ground in its war on the city’s rats. The City of Somerville declared its “SMART box” rat-trapping program a success Tuesday, saying that they’ve been able to trap and track the rats and study their behavior.
‘It’s ludicrous’: Amid Boston gun violence, frustration grows over cut community outreach program
BOSTON, Ma.--In the month of October, Boston had 22 shootings and 7 murders. As gun violence continues in the city, people are frustrated an outreach program committed to combatting it is shutting down. SOAR will stop services in January for some of the city’s most underserved communities like Mattapan, Roxbury,...
NECN
17 MBTA Employees Suspended Since 2019 for Not Paying Proper Attention: Report
Almost 20 employees of the MBTA were suspended for not paying proper attention on the job over a nearly-four year period, according to the Boston Herald. The Herald cites data it obtained from the MBTA, in response to a request it filed for “MBTA employees found sleeping during work hours,” from 2019 to 2022. In that data, the T said there were 17 employee suspensions during that time workers deemed to not be giving proper attention to the job. A spokesperson told the news agency that the data does not necessarily mean the employee was asleep, because there is not a category that is specifically for sleeping.
quincyquarry.com
Quincy Quarry News yet again spurs the City of Quincy to do what it should have already been doing? #mayorkoch #cityofquincy
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. Quincy Quarry News yet again spurs the City of Quincy to do what it should have already been doing?. – News about Quincy covered by Quincy Quarry News. Has Quincy Quarry News yet...
WCVB
Woman stabbed in Framingham; search for suspect continues
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Framingham police are searching for the person responsible for stabbing a woman in the Massachusetts city Wednesday afternoon. Framingham police Lt. Rachel Mickens confirmed the stabbing happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Phelps Road. Fire Chief Michael Dutcher said the victim, a 43-year-old woman, was transported...
Former Watertown detective hopes discrimination lawsuit sparks change
By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVWATERTOWN - Kathleen Donohue spent two decades working as a detective at the Watertown Police Department. She was the fourth female officer to join the force in 1998 and became the first female detective in 2002. After listening to sexist and derogatory comments at work for years, Donohue said she had no choice but to leave. "There was a time I was threatened to be spanked by a supervisor," she told WBZ-TV. "There was a time I was at Waltham District Court and the supervisor was talking about women's breasts and the differences between what...
Comments / 1