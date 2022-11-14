ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Watertown News

Two Proposed Life Science Buildings to Go Before Planning Board

The Planning Board will consider two life science buildings proposed to go on existing biotech sites in Watertown when it meets on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The first is at 490 Arsenal Way, where Columbia Massachusetts Arsenal Office Properties LLC seeks to build a 104,000 sq. ft. research and development lab/office building. The project is known as Linx II and is proposed to be four-stories and 68.5-feet tall, and would have a parking garage.
WATERTOWN, MA
universalhub.com

32-unit apartment building approved for Jeffries Point despite last-minute opposition from, um, New Hampshire

The Zoning Board of Appeal today approved a developer's plans to replace a parking lot at 279 Maverick St. in East Boston with a five-story, 32-unit apartment building. MG2 Group's plans, approved by the BPDA in May, include five units to be rented to people making no more than 70% of the Boston area median income. Apartments will range from studios to 3-bedroom units.
BOSTON, MA
belmontonian.com

Q&A: Residents Standing Firm Opposing Belmont Hill School’s Parking Proposal As Project Comes Before Planning Board [VIDEO]

Photo: Rutledge Road’s Tanya Austin whose family house abuts a proposed 150-vehicle parking lot on property owned by the Belmont Hill School. When Tanya Austin and her family were looking to decamp from Central Square two years ago, they wanted a location near the bustle and restaurants of Cambridge but with more living space and where she could set up shop to continue working from home due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
BELMONT, MA
thelocalne.ws

Three big votes possible on school sites Thursday

IPSWICH — The school committee has the potential to make three big decisions on Thursday. But some think it is too soon to do so. As it turns its attention to how it will proceed with a new elementary school (or two), the committee has been talking about potential sites.
IPSWICH, MA
NECN

Empty Dorms at Salem State to Be Used for Temporary Housing

Vacant dorms at Salem State University's South Campus will be used to house dozens of homeless families and migrants who recently arrived in Massachusetts. The school closed the Bates Complex earlier this year as part of its long-term plans to sell South Campus and concentrate programming in the campus core.
SALEM, MA
Boston Globe

Where to grab the best sandwich in Greater Boston

The reader favorite spot is a "lunch time staple" in Downtown Boston. If you’re on the go, thinking about what to have for lunch on a busy workday day, you’ll likely want a hearty and satisfying sandwich. In the Greater Boston area, there are many cafes with menu items full of classic and original options.
BOSTON, MA
valleypatriot.com

PAYING ATTENTION: Mayor Integrity Hires Councilor Jim McCarty’s Brother

When Neil Perry was elected Mayor of Methuen three years ago, he promised to put a stop to the nepotism and “good old boy network” in Methuen City Hall. Three years later he has shown he is no different than previous mayors, dolling out city jobs for political advantage.
baystatebanner.com

NAACP Boston Branch Member Notice

On November 28, 2022 the NAACP Boston Branch will hold its biennial elections. Elections will be conducted electronically from 3:00-7:00 pm EST. To vote in the elections an individual must be a Boston branch member in good standing for 30 days prior to the election. Members must have an active mobile phone number with internet access or e-mail address on file to receive and cast the electronic ballot.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

More homeless in Kingston hotel, reversing Baker's work on permanent housing

KINGSTON - The number of homeless people being housed in a hotel in Kingston has grown in the last two weeks to roughly 200. It likely means that the governor-elect, Maura Healey, will have to deal with a problem that has long perplexed her predecessors: the practice of using hotels to house the homeless. In more than two weeks, two babies have been born and brought home to the Baymont hotel, five children have enrolled in Kingston schools, and there is no near term plan to place the residents elsewhere. "The challenge they're having is it's expensive, there's a...
KINGSTON, MA
NECN

17 MBTA Employees Suspended Since 2019 for Not Paying Proper Attention: Report

Almost 20 employees of the MBTA were suspended for not paying proper attention on the job over a nearly-four year period, according to the Boston Herald. The Herald cites data it obtained from the MBTA, in response to a request it filed for “MBTA employees found sleeping during work hours,” from 2019 to 2022. In that data, the T said there were 17 employee suspensions during that time workers deemed to not be giving proper attention to the job. A spokesperson told the news agency that the data does not necessarily mean the employee was asleep, because there is not a category that is specifically for sleeping.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Woman stabbed in Framingham; search for suspect continues

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Framingham police are searching for the person responsible for stabbing a woman in the Massachusetts city Wednesday afternoon. Framingham police Lt. Rachel Mickens confirmed the stabbing happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Phelps Road. Fire Chief Michael Dutcher said the victim, a 43-year-old woman, was transported...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Former Watertown detective hopes discrimination lawsuit sparks change

By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVWATERTOWN - Kathleen Donohue spent two decades working as a detective at the Watertown Police Department. She was the fourth female officer to join the force in 1998 and became the first female detective in 2002. After listening to sexist and derogatory comments at work for years, Donohue said she had no choice but to leave. "There was a time I was threatened to be spanked by a supervisor," she told WBZ-TV. "There was a time I was at Waltham District Court and the supervisor was talking about women's breasts and the differences between what...
WATERTOWN, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy