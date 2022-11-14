ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Tom Brady Reportedly Not Happy With Gisele's New Man

Gisele Bundchen appears to have a new man and Tom Brady is reportedly questioning the timing of it. The supermodel, who divorced the legendary NFL quarterback earlier this fall, was spotted out with a notable jiu-jitsu instructor in Costa Rica. While reps for Gisele have denied that they are dating,...
Outsider.com

PHOTOS: Gisele Spotted in Costa Rica With New Man

Just weeks after announcing her divorce from Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen stepped out with a new man while in Costa Rica. According to PageSix, the man seen with Gisele has been identified as jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. The duo was seen grabbing a meal at Joji in Provincia de Puntarenas with Bündchen and Brady’s children, Benjamin and Vivian. Bündchen was spotted with the kids in Costa Rica early last week. She and her now ex-husband share a property in the Central American country.
NEW YORK STATE
thecomeback.com

NFL legend slams Herschel Walker’s ’embarrassing’ comments

With the December 6 runoff looming against incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock following America’s most intense Senatorial campaign, Republican nominee Herschel Walker’s reputation for saying very weird or confusing things about the environment continues to precede him. Walker, who survived the initial election to make it this far...
ATHENS, GA
extratv

Tom Brady’s Hail Mary to Save His Marriage Revealed

Tom Brady reportedly tried to “make things work” with Gisele Bündchen ahead of their divorce announcement on Friday. A source told People magazine of the split, "This was not Tom's idea. This was never Tom's idea." The insider claimed Tom "wanted to do whatever he needed to...
Page Six

Gisele Bündchen secretly buys $11.5 million Miami mansion opposite Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen secretly bought an $11.5 million Miami Beach mansion directly across the creek from Tom Brady’s pad, Page Six has exclusively learned. The supermodel splurged on a stunning five-bedroom, 6,600-square-foot home that has a nearly direct view of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback’s under-construction manse on Indian Creek Island. Proving their troubled marriage was already doomed, Bündchen first viewed the mansion on Aug. 16, days before Brady’s shocking 11-day break from the NFL — which was said to be a last-ditch attempt to save their relationship. She closed on the property on Oct. 6. “Gisele was actively looking at homes in Miami...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
The Spun

NFL World Feels Bad For Tom Brady After Gisele's Date

The NFL World is feeling bad for Tom Brady following news of Gisele Bundchen getting spotted out with a new man over the weekend. Over the weekend, the legendary supermodel was spotted out with a famous jiu-jitsu instructor. The instructor is reportedly based in Florida and has given Bundchen lessons before.
FLORIDA STATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
118K+
Post
1038M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy