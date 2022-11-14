Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
HOTBINS Opens in TampaModern GlobeTampa, FL
Florida Strawberry Fest Announces Massive Headliners, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Willie Nelson & MoreUncovering FloridaPlant City, FL
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
26 Upcoming Holiday Events to See in the State of Florida!Florida and BeyondFlorida State
Brunch on the Bay generates $537,000 for scholarships and the USF Sarasota-Manatee Nursing/STEM building.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Related
Gisele Bundchen Told Tom Brady She Might Be ‘Gone for Good’ Amid Drama: ‘She Is Doing It for Her Family’
He has a choice. Gisele Bündchen gave Tom Brady an ultimatum amid their marital struggles. “Gisele told Tom either he leaves football to spend time with the family or she is gone for good," an insider exclusively reveals in the newest issue of Us Weekly. The quarterback, 45, and the model, 42, married in February […]
Tom Brady Reportedly Not Happy With Gisele's New Man
Gisele Bundchen appears to have a new man and Tom Brady is reportedly questioning the timing of it. The supermodel, who divorced the legendary NFL quarterback earlier this fall, was spotted out with a notable jiu-jitsu instructor in Costa Rica. While reps for Gisele have denied that they are dating,...
Why Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds Still Aren’t Married After 10 Years of Dating
Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds have had a long relationship. However, despite being together for 10 years, some fans wonder why they are not married.
Tom Brady’s ex, Bridget Moynahan, shares a quote about relationships amid the athlete’s divorce
Tom Brady’s ex Bridget Moynahan knows how to call it quits from the athlete. Moynahan took to social media to share a quote from marriage therapist Vienna Pharaon while Brady is divorcing Gisele Bündchen. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to...
PHOTOS: Gisele Spotted in Costa Rica With New Man
Just weeks after announcing her divorce from Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen stepped out with a new man while in Costa Rica. According to PageSix, the man seen with Gisele has been identified as jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. The duo was seen grabbing a meal at Joji in Provincia de Puntarenas with Bündchen and Brady’s children, Benjamin and Vivian. Bündchen was spotted with the kids in Costa Rica early last week. She and her now ex-husband share a property in the Central American country.
ETOnline.com
Gisele Bündchen Is 'Devastated' Over Tom Brady Divorce and Working With Her Healer, Source Says
Gisele Bündchen's split from Tom Brady hasn't been easy. The same day that the one-time couple announced that they've finalized their divorce, a source tells ET that the 42-year-old model is "devastated to end things with Tom." The pair, who tied the knot in 2009, are parents to Vivian,...
Aaron Rodgers’ New Girlfriend’s Behavior Appears to Have Angered His Ex Shailene Woodley
Aaron Rodgers ex-fiancée Shailene Woodley did not mince words with her recent comments following something the quarterback's new girlfriend did.
thecomeback.com
NFL legend slams Herschel Walker’s ’embarrassing’ comments
With the December 6 runoff looming against incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock following America’s most intense Senatorial campaign, Republican nominee Herschel Walker’s reputation for saying very weird or confusing things about the environment continues to precede him. Walker, who survived the initial election to make it this far...
Tom Watson's wife announces termination of three-month marriage
Eight-time major champion golfer Tom Watson and his wife LeslieAnne Wade announced their three-month marriage will be terminated after an "unexpected illness."
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ Family Photos With Daughter Sterling
Sweet Sterling! Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews became parents in February 2021 and have been documenting their lives with their little one ever since. The couple started dating in high school and got engaged in August 2020. The proposal came on the heels of Mahomes’ Super Bowl LIV win, and he told 610 Radio at […]
Tom Brady’s Hail Mary to Save His Marriage Revealed
Tom Brady reportedly tried to “make things work” with Gisele Bündchen ahead of their divorce announcement on Friday. A source told People magazine of the split, "This was not Tom's idea. This was never Tom's idea." The insider claimed Tom "wanted to do whatever he needed to...
The Internet Thinks Gisele Bündchen Fired Shots at Tom Brady in Her Divorce Announcement
People can’t help but notice that Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady’s divorce statements have entirely different tones. And some think that Bündchen carefully worded hers to specifically throw shade at her ex. The Victoria Secret model filed for divorce on Oct. 28 following a slue of...
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man for the first time since her divorce from Tom Brady.
Beaming Gisele Bündchen Looks Carefree In Costa Rica After Finalizing Her Divorce With Tom Brady
Living her best life! Gisele Bündchen has entered a new chapter of her life — and it's very suiting for her. The supermodel was all smiles on Monday, November 7, in tropical Costa Rica mere days after she and Tom Brady, 45, finalized their divorce following their 13 years of marriage.
Gisele Bündchen secretly buys $11.5 million Miami mansion opposite Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen secretly bought an $11.5 million Miami Beach mansion directly across the creek from Tom Brady’s pad, Page Six has exclusively learned. The supermodel splurged on a stunning five-bedroom, 6,600-square-foot home that has a nearly direct view of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback’s under-construction manse on Indian Creek Island. Proving their troubled marriage was already doomed, Bündchen first viewed the mansion on Aug. 16, days before Brady’s shocking 11-day break from the NFL — which was said to be a last-ditch attempt to save their relationship. She closed on the property on Oct. 6. “Gisele was actively looking at homes in Miami...
NFL World Feels Bad For Tom Brady After Gisele's Date
The NFL World is feeling bad for Tom Brady following news of Gisele Bundchen getting spotted out with a new man over the weekend. Over the weekend, the legendary supermodel was spotted out with a famous jiu-jitsu instructor. The instructor is reportedly based in Florida and has given Bundchen lessons before.
Tom Brady says he tried to stop the disastrous trick play that left him flat on his face and Leonard Fournette throwing an interception
Tom Brady threw the ball well on Sunday against the Seahawks, but on a trick play where he jumped to receiver, things went south fast.
Who Is Joaquim Valente? Gisele Bundchen Seen With Jiu-Jitsu Instructor Following Tom Brady Divorce
Soaking up the sun. Gisele Bündchen was spotted on vacation in Costa Rica with her long-time martial arts instructor Joaquim Valente, in photos obtained by Page Six. The trip comes nearly two weeks after she...
CNBC
Derek and Hannah Jeter sign multiyear deal with Jeep to promote Grand Wagoneer SUV
New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter and his wife, Hannah Jeter, have agreed to a multiyear deal with Jeep to promote the company's Grand Wagoneer SUV. A 60-second commercial featuring the vehicle and couple was broadcast nationally Friday night during game one of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies.
Cardinals star JJ Watt promises $1,000 to unlucky fan who thought he'd won big on a $27 bet – only for a controversial referee call to rob him of the huge payday
JJ Watt has pledged to pay back a fan who could have won a lucrative amount of money, only for a controversial call to deny him in the Cardinals' 27-17 win against the Rams on Sunday. With Arizona up 10-3 at SoFi Stadium towards the end of the second quarter,...
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
118K+
Post
1038M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 6