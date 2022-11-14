ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

'The Crown' Depicts Royal School Photo Call Criticized by Meghan Markle

By Jack Royston
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago

Meghan Markle's broadside against royal school photo calls came months before The Crown depicted press coverage of Prince William starting at Eton.

The Duchess of Sussex told The Cut how if her son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor was at school in Britain she would not be able to do pick-up and drop-off without it becoming a royal photo call with 40 photographers.

She told the magazine: "Sorry, I have a problem with that. That doesn't make me obsessed with privacy. That makes me a strong and good parent protecting my child."

Three months later, Season Five of The Crown has dropped on Netflix and contains a scene in which Prince William is depicted beginning his career as a boarder at Eton College.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01wS1a_0jAN4zff00
Meghan Markle listens to headphones during a visit to Reprezent 107.3FM in Pop Brixton, in London, on January 9, 2018. Inset, a still image from The Crown depicts Princess Diana, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry at Eton College. Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images/Netflix/The Crown

Flash bulbs can be seen firing as he poses for pictures alongside Prince Harry, Prince William, father Charles, then prince but now king, and mother Princess Diana.

William—played in the show by Senan West, real life son of Dominic West, who plays Charles—is then seen being photographed signing the Eton College Entrance Book, just as he did in real life.

Not only is the scene in The Crown a very close depiction of what really happened but the tradition of the royal school photo call survives to this day, though it may not happen quite as often as Meghan suggested to The Cut.

Prince George, Charlotte and Louis' Modern School Photo Call

Modern royal children traditionally pose for a photo to mark their first day at school and Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were seen doing exactly that as recently as September.

It was a first day for all three after William and Kate Middleton relocated from Kensington Palace to Adelaide Cottage, in Windsor.

George and Charlotte previously attended Thomas' Battersea, in South London, and the trio now go to Lambrook School as day pupils.

William's children are unlikely to ever be depicted in The Crown due to creator Peter Morgan's rule that he does not cover events more recent than 20 years.

Kate Middleton will, however, feature in Season 6 after actress Meg Bellamy was cast to play the role.

Prince William at Eton College

William was sent to Eton College after Charles famously did not enjoy his time at Gordonstoun, in Scotland, the boarding school where Prince Philip had finally found structure and routine as a child after a nomadic and unsettled childhood.

Biography The King quotes a letter the Queen Mother sent to Queen Elizabeth II suggesting Eton would have been a better school for Charles: "I suppose he will be taking his entrance exam for Eton soon.

"I do hope he passes because it might be the ideal school for one of his character and temperament. All your friends' sons are at Eton," she continued, "and it is so important to be able to grow up with people you will be with later in life.

"And so nice and so important when boys are growing up that you and Philip can see him during school days and keep in touch with what is happening. He would be terribly cut off and lonely in the far north."

Comments / 18

Beverley Bartz
2d ago

She claims she wouldn't allow Archie to be photographed. That's because it would mean she wasn't the center of attention. With her it's got to be MEEEEEEEEEGAN or no one.

Reply(1)
38
Melanie Greeno
2d ago

omg....did she mention she wants privacy....keep your mouth shut and quit INTENTIONALLY doing things to get attention your narcissistic bipolar attention seeking psycho

Reply(1)
26
Moni B.
2d ago

She's LYING! As a media & attention-obsessed wanna-be celebrity, she'd manage to turn the photo call from focusing on her "child" to focusing on HER! After all, ANY attention is better than NO attention. 😏

Reply
17
Related
netflixjunkie.com

Did Meghan Markle Really Comment on Plane Crash and Her Future in the Royal Family?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry caused outrage among the royal loyalists and crown servants last year with their explosive claims in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. Meghan specifically targeted certain members of the British household and the media for their racism and cruelty. The Suits alum revealed that the Palace...
netflixjunkie.com

Is Loneliness the Reason Behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Planning for a Third Child?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have created their small world in their Montecito home in California. The royal couple have two children: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. Archie was born in the United Kingdom on May 06, 2019, and he will be celebrating his fourth birthday on the same day as King Charles III’s coronation ceremony next year.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Insider

Prince Harry fans respond to Megyn Kelly's comment that she wishes Meghan Markle would stop calling him 'my husband' by flooding Twitter with examples of their love

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have become the subject of Twitter praise after Megyn Kelly made a slew of disparaging remarks about the couple. Kelly, who was fired from NBC's "Today" in 2018 after defending blackface on air, discussed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Tuesday's episode of her podcast, "The Megyn Kelly Show." Kelly interviewed royal author Christopher Andersen about his upcoming book "The King: The Life of Charles III," which will be released on November 8.
OK! Magazine

King Charles Announces He's Replacing Prince Harry As Captain General Of The Royal Marines

Making a statement? On Friday, October 28, King Charles announced he would be replacing Prince Harry as the Captain General. “It is the greatest possible pleasure to assume the role of your Captain General,” the 73-year-old said in a statement. “I am exceptionally proud to follow in the footsteps of so many members of my family over the last three and a half centuries, all of whom held the role with a deep sense of admiration.
womansday.com

Prince Harry Says He Has "No Idea Why" People Call Him "Harry" Instead of His Real Name

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California Life Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California Life. In case you weren't already aware, Prince Harry's real name is not, in fact, Harry. It's Henry. Or more specifically, "Henry Charles Albert David," a truly endless string of first names, none of which are Harry. So...why do people call him that? He has no idea.
CALIFORNIA STATE
owlcation.com

Princess Charlotte of Wales: Born to Be Queen but Dead at 21

History and writing are my passions. Learn about Princess Charlotte of Wales (1796-1817) intriguing life here. George, Prince of Wales, the future King George IV and Caroline of Brunswick, the Princess of Wales, had one child during their acrimonious marriage. Princess Charlotte Augusta of Wales was born on the 7th January 1796, and she was named in honour of her grandmothers. She arrived nine months after a wedding ceremony that had featured a drunken groom, an apoplectic King George III and an unimpressed bride.
Daily Mail

'No royals' will move into Windsor Castle for the foreseeable future while King Charles 'will only use Buckingham Palace as an office during five-year £369m renovation'

Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace are set to stay empty for the foreseeable future with King Charles III opting to keep Clarence House as his permanent residence. The monarch will reportedly not live in Buckingham Palace for up to five years and will instead wait for the completion of the site's £370m renovation in 2027.
In Style

A Royal Expert Says "The Crown" Will Make Prince Harry and Prince William "Quite Uncomfortable"

The newest season of Netflix's runaway royal hit The Crown is set to hit the streamer on Nov. 9, and according to a royal expert, the issues covered this time around might hit close to home for the current royals. Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight that since season 5 covers Prince Charles and Princess Diana's divorce, Princes William and Harry are certain to have feelings about it all. Additionally, the season will also chronicle Diana's death, something that shook the entire world.
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
118K+
Post
1038M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy