The Hockey Writers
Kirby Dach Is Fulfilling His Potential with the Canadiens
Back in August, I wrote that Kirby Dach would benefit from getting a fresh start with the Montreal Canadiens following the trade with the Chicago Blackhawks that sent shockwaves through the Bell Centre on opening night of the 2022 NHL Draft. So far, he’s proving me right. He’s also making his general manager, Kent Hughes, look like a genius for pulling off a deal that was initially met with some skepticism, especially since he had to move fan favourite Alexander Romanov to get it done.
Yardbarker
Red Wings Have the Assets to Acquire Sharks’ Erik Karlsson
Last month (Oct. 27), NHL insider Pierre LeBrun reported that the San Jose Sharks are open to hearing offers for just about every player on their roster besides Tomas Hertl. That naturally has since made the Sharks one of the most-talked-about teams in the rumor mill, and general manager (GM) Mike Grier has now added more fuel to the fire. On Tuesday (Nov. 16), Grier confirmed to NHL.com’s Nicholas Cotsonika that he will be listening to any trade offers for star defenseman Erik Karlsson . In my opinion, Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman should take advantage of this and make a push to acquire him.
Should Penguins, Senators Explore a Trade?
The Pittsburgh Penguins still have nine NHL defensemen and enough money to keep only seven at the NHL level. Ty Smith and Mark Friedman are with the WBS Penguins, while P.O Joseph plies his craft in the big league after three years in the AHL. Following a summer of NHL trade speculation and at least one rejected deal, the Penguins trade chatter has died down despite a seven-game winless streak and no change in the surplus stock.
Yardbarker
The Hall Awaits Daniel Alfredsson No More
It will be a “Beautiful Day” Monday when Daniel Alfredsson finally gets his due as an honourary member of the Hockey Hall of Fame in his fifth year of eligibility. Alfredsson will be officially inducted in the HHOF along with fellow Swedes, Former Vancouver Canucks’ Daniel and Henrik Sedin; in addition to another ex-Canuck Roberto Luongo, Women’s Finnish hockey great, Riikka Sallinen and Herb Carnegie in the Builder’s category.
CBS Sports
Hockey Hall of Fame class of 2022: Vancouver Canucks legends Roberto Luongo, Sedin brothers headline group
The Hockey Hall of Fame has inducted its class of 2022, with a trio of former Vancouver Canucks taking center stage. Henrik Sedin, Daniel Sedin, Roberto Luongo, Daniel Alfredsson, Riikka Sallinen, and Herb Carnegie were all immortalized in the Hall of Fame over the weekend. In the 1999 NHL Draft,...
‘I Hated the Game Last Year,’ Real Jason Zucker Finally Arrives for Penguins
In just a few months, Jason Zucker will celebrate the third anniversary of the Pittsburgh Penguins finally acquiring him. The Penguins first traded for Zucker in the summer of 2019, but Phil Kessel vetoed the deal. On Feb. 10, 2020 former GM Jim Rutherford finally got his man, and Zucker’s Penguins odyssey began.
lastwordonsports.com
NHL Predictions: November 15 Including New Jersey Devils vs Montreal Canadiens
Welcome back to another day of NHL Predictions. Each day, Last Word on Hockey takes a look at the games that are happening and gives our predictions for each one, breaking down head-to-head and other factors that may play in. We also have a featured game of the day, which is considered must-watch TV. Today’s featured game for NHL Predictions is the New Jersey Devils and Montreal Canadiens.
Yardbarker
Roberto Luongo, Henrik and Daniel Sedin officially inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame
Last night, the Hockey Hall of Fame officially welcomed the three greatest players in Vancouver Canucks history to join their hallowed walls. Henrik Sedin, Daniel Sedin, and Roberto Luongo were inducted today as part of the Hall’s Class of 2022 for their incredible on-ice achievements. They were joined by longtime Senators captain Daniel Alfredsson, Finnish women’s national team captain Riikka Sallinen, and the late Herb Carnegie, who’s considered the greatest black hockey player to never play in the NHL.
markerzone.com
DEVAN DUBNYK ON FORMER 1ST OVERALL PICK AND TEAMMATE, 'THIS GUY WAS AN IDIOT'
Devan Dubnyk joined Frank Seravalli and Jason Gregor on Monday and had strong words for his former teammate, Nail Yakupov. Gregor asked the retired goalie about the worst teammate he ever had with regards to taking high shots in practice. Without hesitation, Dubnyk offered Yakupov's name. Dubnyk: Oh, Nail Yakupov....
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: The San Jose Sharks will listen to teams calling about Erik Karlsson
TSN : Chris Johnston said on Insider Trading that if a team approached the San Jose Sharks about Erik Karlsson, they would listen. “But if a team were to approach him on Erik Karlsson, who is having such a wonderful season for the (San Jose) Sharks, he (Grier) would at least be open to listen to that conversation.
Yardbarker
Calgary Flames Should Avoid Trading for Josh Anderson
The Calgary Flames are searching for a scoring winger. That won’t come as much of a surprise to fans of the team, as general manager (GM) Brad Treliving harped on it throughout training camp, and plenty of media have let it be known that he is continuing to survey the market in hopes of landing one. While there were no direct names linked in the early stages, that has now changed, as Josh Anderson of the Montreal Canadiens is believed to be of interest.
ESPN
Ducks beat Wings, snap 3-game skid on Strome's OT goal
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- — Ryan Strome scored on a pass from Trevor Zegras with 49 seconds left in overtime and the Anaheim Ducks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night. John Klingberg scored his first goal for his new...
Narcity
Calgary Flames Mascot Was Voted Worst In The NHL & Fans Don't Like Harvey
Hockey season might have just gotten underway but one crucial Calgary Flames team member is taking a lot of heat and that's the Flame's beloved mascot, Harvey the Hound. In a ranking of people's favourite NHL mascots, put together by NY Bet, the much loved Flames mascot Harvey the Hound came in dead last.
Nashville Predators surge past Minnesota Wild on Matt Duchene's goal, assist
Matt Duchene scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Nashville Predators to a 2-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night. Nino Niederreiter also scored and Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville. Ryan Johansen had two assists. Frederick Gaudreau scored and Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 23 shots for the Wild. ...
ESPN
Meier puts Sharks ahead to stay in 5-2 win over Vegas
LAS VEGAS -- — Timo Meier broke a tie on a power play with 2:47 remaining and the San Jose Sharks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 on Tuesday night. In winning their third straight to close out a four-game road trip, the Sharks handed Vegas its second consecutive home loss after it had won nine straight, including six on the road.
FOX Sports
Sharks host the Red Wings on 3-game win streak
Detroit Red Wings (7-5-3, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (5-9-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the Detroit Red Wings as winners of three straight games. San Jose has a 5-9-3 record overall and a 1-5-3 record on its home...
