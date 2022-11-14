ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hockey Writers

Kirby Dach Is Fulfilling His Potential with the Canadiens

Back in August, I wrote that Kirby Dach would benefit from getting a fresh start with the Montreal Canadiens following the trade with the Chicago Blackhawks that sent shockwaves through the Bell Centre on opening night of the 2022 NHL Draft. So far, he’s proving me right. He’s also making his general manager, Kent Hughes, look like a genius for pulling off a deal that was initially met with some skepticism, especially since he had to move fan favourite Alexander Romanov to get it done.
Yardbarker

Red Wings Have the Assets to Acquire Sharks’ Erik Karlsson

Last month (Oct. 27), NHL insider Pierre LeBrun reported that the San Jose Sharks are open to hearing offers for just about every player on their roster besides Tomas Hertl. That naturally has since made the Sharks one of the most-talked-about teams in the rumor mill, and general manager (GM) Mike Grier has now added more fuel to the fire. On Tuesday (Nov. 16), Grier confirmed to NHL.com’s Nicholas Cotsonika that he will be listening to any trade offers for star defenseman Erik Karlsson . In my opinion, Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman should take advantage of this and make a push to acquire him.
Pgh Hockey Now

Should Penguins, Senators Explore a Trade?

The Pittsburgh Penguins still have nine NHL defensemen and enough money to keep only seven at the NHL level. Ty Smith and Mark Friedman are with the WBS Penguins, while P.O Joseph plies his craft in the big league after three years in the AHL. Following a summer of NHL trade speculation and at least one rejected deal, the Penguins trade chatter has died down despite a seven-game winless streak and no change in the surplus stock.
Yardbarker

The Hall Awaits Daniel Alfredsson No More

It will be a “Beautiful Day” Monday when Daniel Alfredsson finally gets his due as an honourary member of the Hockey Hall of Fame in his fifth year of eligibility. Alfredsson will be officially inducted in the HHOF along with fellow Swedes, Former Vancouver Canucks’ Daniel and Henrik Sedin; in addition to another ex-Canuck Roberto Luongo, Women’s Finnish hockey great, Riikka Sallinen and Herb Carnegie in the Builder’s category.
lastwordonsports.com

NHL Predictions: November 15 Including New Jersey Devils vs Montreal Canadiens

Welcome back to another day of NHL Predictions. Each day, Last Word on Hockey takes a look at the games that are happening and gives our predictions for each one, breaking down head-to-head and other factors that may play in. We also have a featured game of the day, which is considered must-watch TV. Today’s featured game for NHL Predictions is the New Jersey Devils and Montreal Canadiens.
Yardbarker

Roberto Luongo, Henrik and Daniel Sedin officially inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame

Last night, the Hockey Hall of Fame officially welcomed the three greatest players in Vancouver Canucks history to join their hallowed walls. Henrik Sedin, Daniel Sedin, and Roberto Luongo were inducted today as part of the Hall’s Class of 2022 for their incredible on-ice achievements. They were joined by longtime Senators captain Daniel Alfredsson, Finnish women’s national team captain Riikka Sallinen, and the late Herb Carnegie, who’s considered the greatest black hockey player to never play in the NHL.
markerzone.com

DEVAN DUBNYK ON FORMER 1ST OVERALL PICK AND TEAMMATE, 'THIS GUY WAS AN IDIOT'

Devan Dubnyk joined Frank Seravalli and Jason Gregor on Monday and had strong words for his former teammate, Nail Yakupov. Gregor asked the retired goalie about the worst teammate he ever had with regards to taking high shots in practice. Without hesitation, Dubnyk offered Yakupov's name. Dubnyk: Oh, Nail Yakupov....
Yardbarker

Calgary Flames Should Avoid Trading for Josh Anderson

The Calgary Flames are searching for a scoring winger. That won’t come as much of a surprise to fans of the team, as general manager (GM) Brad Treliving harped on it throughout training camp, and plenty of media have let it be known that he is continuing to survey the market in hopes of landing one. While there were no direct names linked in the early stages, that has now changed, as Josh Anderson of the Montreal Canadiens is believed to be of interest.
ESPN

Ducks beat Wings, snap 3-game skid on Strome's OT goal

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- — Ryan Strome scored on a pass from Trevor Zegras with 49 seconds left in overtime and the Anaheim Ducks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night. John Klingberg scored his first goal for his new...
Narcity

Calgary Flames Mascot Was Voted Worst In The NHL & Fans Don't Like Harvey

Hockey season might have just gotten underway but one crucial Calgary Flames team member is taking a lot of heat and that's the Flame's beloved mascot, Harvey the Hound. In a ranking of people's favourite NHL mascots, put together by NY Bet, the much loved Flames mascot Harvey the Hound came in dead last.
ESPN

Meier puts Sharks ahead to stay in 5-2 win over Vegas

LAS VEGAS -- — Timo Meier broke a tie on a power play with 2:47 remaining and the San Jose Sharks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 on Tuesday night. In winning their third straight to close out a four-game road trip, the Sharks handed Vegas its second consecutive home loss after it had won nine straight, including six on the road.
FOX Sports

Sharks host the Red Wings on 3-game win streak

Detroit Red Wings (7-5-3, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (5-9-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the Detroit Red Wings as winners of three straight games. San Jose has a 5-9-3 record overall and a 1-5-3 record on its home...
