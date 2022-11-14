ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The Jewish Press

New York City Mayor Adams Announces Across-the-Board Cuts

New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday announced that plans to make across-the-board cuts to help the city ride out a possible recession. Adams cited increased pension contributions combined with expiring labor contracts, rising health care expenses and diminishing Wall Street returns as the main factors in “significant economic headwinds that pose real threats to [the city’s] fiscal stability.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wastetodaymagazine.com

NYC hires hundreds of sanitation workers for ‘Get Stuff Clean’ program

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has announced that several city agencies, including the Department of Sanitation (DSNY), the Department of Transportation (DOT) and the NYC Parks Department, will collaborate on a $14.5 million project called “Get Stuff Clean.”. The initiative, which aims to “beautify” New York City, began...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
howafrica.com

Black Cosplayer Tapped by New York Mayor Eric Adams As New Judge

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has appointed five new members to the city’s judiciary, including well-known cosplayer Dale Fong-Frederick. According to the New York Post, Fong-Fredrick, 51, is known among fellow fantasy Middle Ages enthusiasts as Sir Jibril al-Dakhil, the fictional “son of a Moorish baron and a mother born of Spanish royalty” who is rumored to “competently dance the pole in disguise,” according to the Society of Creative Anachronism (SCA) website.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brickunderground.com

What do NYC landlords look for in a credit check?

When you apply for a rental apartment, New York City landlords will typically pull your credit report, but what exactly are they looking for? What sort of red flags could get you disqualified for an apartment?. Most NYC landlords generally focus on one thing—your credit score. Their preference can vary...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
multihousingnews.com

Community Builders Opens New Jersey Supportive Housing

The affordable property represents the rehabilitation of a former YMCA building in Jersey City. The Community Builders has opened Bergenview Apartments, a 111-unit supportive housing development in Jersey City, N.J. The affordable project represents the rehabilitation and preservation of a historic former YMCA building, providing studio apartments for individuals who have previously experienced homelessness.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
matadornetwork.com

This NYC Airport Is the Fastest Way To Get To Major East Coast Cities

Imagine if flying out of New York City were this easy: You depart from downtown Manhattan — no schlep out to Queens or New Jersey — arrive at the airport 10 minutes before your flight takes off, and skip check-in lines and TSA. Well, with Tailwind Air’s seaplane flights, traveling from New York to other East Coast cities, as well as a handful of popular beach destinations, it’s possible.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Adams administration to expand eligibility to housing voucher program

The Adams administration announced significant reforms to New York City’s housing voucher program, ensuring that more New Yorkers are eligible to receive vouchers. Adams administration to expand eligibility to housing …. The Adams administration announced significant reforms to New York City’s housing voucher program, ensuring that more New Yorkers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
104.5 The Team

Celebrity Approved Burger Joint Named Best In New York State

On a quest to try the best burger in the Empire State? Try the one beloved by celebs that has been named the best in New York. If you follow my posts, you know food is one of my favorite things to write about. In fact, it is my favorite thing! Because, well I love the research of trying new things or discovering that great restaurant I just HAVE to try! And I am on an endless quest to track down the best burger joints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

Grand Central Holiday Fair Returns After Two Years

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) today announced the return of New York City’s longest-running indoor holiday fair to Grand Central Terminal following a two-year absence caused by the CoViD-19 pandemic. The Holiday Fair will run for six weeks in Vanderbilt Hall, beginning Monday, November 14, 2022. This year’s fair will feature 36 unique local vendors and small businesses with a focus on quality craftmanship and products made in New York and the United States. Vendors will sell a diverse mix of giftable items, including men’s and women’s clothing and accessories, original artwork, jewelry, holiday keepsakes and distinctive home décor, self-care products, and endless varieties of handcrafted goods.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

At Somos, a Jewish event brings people in

One of the most power-packed events every Somos Puerto Rico conference doesn’t take place in a hotel ballroom, or by the pool, but rather down a dark street a ten minute walk away, at the Chabad Jewish Center of Puerto Rico. There, former New York City Council Member David Greenfield, now the CEO of the Met Council, hosts a Friday night event that he’s made into an essential stop on the circuit. “I don’t think a single elected official missed it,” said one attendee – even if the interminable speeches kept the event going till nearly 11 p.m.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

