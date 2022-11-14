Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Who Throws a Molotov Cocktail Bottle Into NYPD Van During 2020 George Floyd Protest Was Sentenced For 6 YearsAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Multiple payments coming your way from the state governmentJ.R. HeimbignerNew York City, NY
Caught on Video - Moped Drive-By Shooting Leaves 1 Man Dead in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
The 7 Best Bagel Shops to Visit in CTOut and About Westchester NYConnecticut State
Protesters call for increase in New York minimum wage
The group "Raise New York" organized the protest at City Hall.
The Jewish Press
New York City Mayor Adams Announces Across-the-Board Cuts
New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday announced that plans to make across-the-board cuts to help the city ride out a possible recession. Adams cited increased pension contributions combined with expiring labor contracts, rising health care expenses and diminishing Wall Street returns as the main factors in “significant economic headwinds that pose real threats to [the city’s] fiscal stability.
wastetodaymagazine.com
NYC hires hundreds of sanitation workers for ‘Get Stuff Clean’ program
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has announced that several city agencies, including the Department of Sanitation (DSNY), the Department of Transportation (DOT) and the NYC Parks Department, will collaborate on a $14.5 million project called “Get Stuff Clean.”. The initiative, which aims to “beautify” New York City, began...
howafrica.com
Black Cosplayer Tapped by New York Mayor Eric Adams As New Judge
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has appointed five new members to the city’s judiciary, including well-known cosplayer Dale Fong-Frederick. According to the New York Post, Fong-Fredrick, 51, is known among fellow fantasy Middle Ages enthusiasts as Sir Jibril al-Dakhil, the fictional “son of a Moorish baron and a mother born of Spanish royalty” who is rumored to “competently dance the pole in disguise,” according to the Society of Creative Anachronism (SCA) website.
nychealthandhospitals.org
Two NYC Health + Hospital Facilities Receive “A” Safety Grades From Independent, National Hospital Safety Organization
NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens and North Central Bronx are two of 5 New York City hospitals that received an “A” for patient safety. Approximately 3,000 hospitals nationwide are graded. NYC Health + Hospital/Queens’ Therapy Pony (Joy) and Therapy Dog (Sophie) congratulate hospital employees for receiving. an “A”...
brickunderground.com
What do NYC landlords look for in a credit check?
When you apply for a rental apartment, New York City landlords will typically pull your credit report, but what exactly are they looking for? What sort of red flags could get you disqualified for an apartment?. Most NYC landlords generally focus on one thing—your credit score. Their preference can vary...
multihousingnews.com
Community Builders Opens New Jersey Supportive Housing
The affordable property represents the rehabilitation of a former YMCA building in Jersey City. The Community Builders has opened Bergenview Apartments, a 111-unit supportive housing development in Jersey City, N.J. The affordable project represents the rehabilitation and preservation of a historic former YMCA building, providing studio apartments for individuals who have previously experienced homelessness.
matadornetwork.com
This NYC Airport Is the Fastest Way To Get To Major East Coast Cities
Imagine if flying out of New York City were this easy: You depart from downtown Manhattan — no schlep out to Queens or New Jersey — arrive at the airport 10 minutes before your flight takes off, and skip check-in lines and TSA. Well, with Tailwind Air’s seaplane flights, traveling from New York to other East Coast cities, as well as a handful of popular beach destinations, it’s possible.
NBC New York
Sleep-Deprived Much? These NYC Neighborhoods Get the Most and Least Rest
“The city that never sleeps” is getting more rest than you may think, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. That’s just one surprising finding in CDC data of tri-state sleep habits analyzed by NBC New York that pinpointed the best and worst places for the recommended seven hours.
Mayor Adams unveils plan to find affordable housing for homeless in NYC
Mayor Eric Adams announced an ambitious, new menu of options for those without a roof designed to cut down on red tape, reduce requirements for vouchers and other programs, and even open up more neighborhoods for those in need.
pix11.com
Adams administration to expand eligibility to housing voucher program
The Adams administration announced significant reforms to New York City’s housing voucher program, ensuring that more New Yorkers are eligible to receive vouchers. Adams administration to expand eligibility to housing …. The Adams administration announced significant reforms to New York City’s housing voucher program, ensuring that more New Yorkers...
Celebrity Approved Burger Joint Named Best In New York State
On a quest to try the best burger in the Empire State? Try the one beloved by celebs that has been named the best in New York. If you follow my posts, you know food is one of my favorite things to write about. In fact, it is my favorite thing! Because, well I love the research of trying new things or discovering that great restaurant I just HAVE to try! And I am on an endless quest to track down the best burger joints.
bronx.com
Grand Central Holiday Fair Returns After Two Years
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) today announced the return of New York City’s longest-running indoor holiday fair to Grand Central Terminal following a two-year absence caused by the CoViD-19 pandemic. The Holiday Fair will run for six weeks in Vanderbilt Hall, beginning Monday, November 14, 2022. This year’s fair will feature 36 unique local vendors and small businesses with a focus on quality craftmanship and products made in New York and the United States. Vendors will sell a diverse mix of giftable items, including men’s and women’s clothing and accessories, original artwork, jewelry, holiday keepsakes and distinctive home décor, self-care products, and endless varieties of handcrafted goods.
This NYC plan could drastically reduce Staten Island homeowners’ property taxes
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Property taxes on Staten Island -- which many elected officials have said are “unfair” when compared to other boroughs -- could be slashed by 30% if city and state lawmakers adopt a proposal by the New York City Property Tax Commission. The commission’s final...
Which supermarkets are opening on Staten Island in 2023?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The face of food shopping is about to change on Staten Island, with a number of big-name supermarket brands bringing their goods to the borough next year. So, what’s in store for shoppers? Here’s a look at what companies are coming and where they’re setting up shop:
Eater
First Ramen Restaurant in the World to Garner a Michelin Star Will Open in Brooklyn
Tokyo’s Tsuta, the first ramen restaurant to receive a Michelin star, will open its first NYC location on Friday, November 18, at 22 Old Fulton Street, near Elizabeth Place. The restaurant is located next to %Arabica, another hit Japanese transplant that opened in the neighborhood two years earlier. The...
IRS hiring 700 new employees nationwide to help taxpayers at walk-in sites
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is seeking to hire more than 700 new employees to help taxpayers at Taxpayer Assistance Centers (TAC) across the country. “This is an important priority to provide more service at the IRS for the upcoming filing season,” said Ken Corbin,...
cityandstateny.com
At Somos, a Jewish event brings people in
One of the most power-packed events every Somos Puerto Rico conference doesn’t take place in a hotel ballroom, or by the pool, but rather down a dark street a ten minute walk away, at the Chabad Jewish Center of Puerto Rico. There, former New York City Council Member David Greenfield, now the CEO of the Met Council, hosts a Friday night event that he’s made into an essential stop on the circuit. “I don’t think a single elected official missed it,” said one attendee – even if the interminable speeches kept the event going till nearly 11 p.m.
Regulating Staten Island’s basement apartments will make them safer | Our opinion
New York City Comptroller Brad Lander sent shivers down the spines of a lot of Staten Island homeowners in August, the ones who rent basement apartments that aren’t quite legal, when he proposed a “Basement Resident Protection Law.”. It comes after 11 New York basement apartment dwellers died...
Mayor Eric Adams seeks to expand NYC rental subsidy program to address housing crisis
At a press conference Monday, Mayor Eric Adams announced plans to expand the city's rental subsidy program The mayor is proposing to relax income and working hour requirements for a housing voucher program saddled with red tape. [ more › ]
