Sporting News

Cristiano Ronaldo's 2023 destination options: Sporting Lisbon and Chelsea among likely next clubs for Manchester United's No.7

Cristiano Ronaldo faces an uncertain future at Manchester United following his controversial decision to criticise the club ahead of the 2022 World Cup. The Portuguese international has sent shockwaves through Old Trafford, following his TV interview with Piers Morgan, as the 37-year-old slammed the club's lack of ambition and openly claimed his lack of respect for head coach Erik ten Hag.
Citrus County Chronicle

AP source: Glazer to decide on Ronaldo's Man United future

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United co-owner Joel Glazer will make the final decision about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at the club after the forward's incendiary TV interview, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. Ronaldo's position at United is considered untenable after saying he...
Yardbarker

Steven Gerrard tips Liverpool transfer target to be a “superstar”

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has said that he expects Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham to be a superstar for the England national team. The Reds have been strongly linked with Bellingham in recent times, with Fabrizio Romano recently stating in his exclusive Daily Briefing with CaughtOffside that the youngster would be one of their top targets, though other top clubs will also surely be in for him.
FOX Sports

World Cup Team Guides, Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

The time for Belgium's so-called "Golden Generation" to deliver a first major title is nearly up and the pressure heaped upon the shoulders of star men like Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku and Youri Tielemans will be immense, especially coming up against 2018 runners-up Croatia who should never be underestimated, especially with legendary playmaker Luka Modrić still running the show from midfield.
The Guardian

Gary Lineker: ‘Southgate has earned the right to succeed or fail in Qatar’

“England can win it,” says Gary Lineker of this year’s World Cup. “We need luck, we need breaks, we need all our players to find their form but we’ve got a lot of exciting young players. I think we’ll be competitive and I think we’ll be competitive in every tournament we play now. In fact, I think we’re going to have fun with England for the next 10, 12 years.”
Yardbarker

Danilo reveals Juventus has made him a better defender

Juventus star Danilo has admitted he became a better defender when he joined the club. The Brazilian has been at the Allianz Stadium since 2019, when he moved to the club in exchange for Joao Cancelo. The deal has favoured both clubs, with Cancelo also delivering some fine performances at...
BBC

T﻿ransfer news: United could end Ronaldo's contract

Manchester United may end 37-year-old Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo's contract, but they will wait until they have seen his full interview with Piers Morgan before making a decision. (Telegraph - subscription, external) Ronaldo and his agent held talks with Bayern Munich last week. (Mail), external. The 37-year-old could go to...
Daily Mail

Brentford striker Ivan Toney faces a possible ban of up to SIX MONTHS after he was charged by the FA for breaking betting rules 232 TIMES in four years - but there is no suggestion he bet against his own team

Ivan Toney has been accused of 232 breaches of betting rules and faces a possible ban until the end of the season at least. The Brentford star, who was overlooked for England's World Cup squad after Sportsmail revealed he was being investigated by the FA, has been charged with misconduct.
NBC Sports

Who are the darkhorse squads in the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Croatia’s miraculous 2018 FIFA World Cup run is still embedded in many fans’ minds. After topping Group D with a perfect 3-0-0 win-draw-loss record that saw Argentina finish in second, Croatia’s run to the final was quite an eventful one. In the Round of 16, the Blazers...
Yardbarker

Report: Manchester City's Interest In Young Prospect Worries Juventus

Having joined Juventus in January of 2021, Nicolò Rovella is quickly becoming one of the most exciting prospects in Italian football. On loan at Monza for this season, constant game time has helped the youngster to flourish, drawing the attention of several European clubs. Rovella has only made three...

