Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
Cristiano Ronaldo's 2023 destination options: Sporting Lisbon and Chelsea among likely next clubs for Manchester United's No.7
Cristiano Ronaldo faces an uncertain future at Manchester United following his controversial decision to criticise the club ahead of the 2022 World Cup. The Portuguese international has sent shockwaves through Old Trafford, following his TV interview with Piers Morgan, as the 37-year-old slammed the club's lack of ambition and openly claimed his lack of respect for head coach Erik ten Hag.
Yardbarker
Everton hierarchy getting edgy over Lampard and could replace him with Premier League fan favourite
Frank Lampard is under pressure at Everton following a poor run of results and it is believed that the club have been internally discussing a change of manager. The Toffees are currently sat in 17th position, one point off the relegation zone, and have won just one of their last eight matches in all competitions.
Report: Jorge Mendes Expected To Offer Cristiano Ronaldo To Chelsea
Super agent Jorge Mendes is expected to offer his client Cristiano Ronaldo to Chelsea in the coming weeks.
SkySports
Live on Sky Sports: Arsenal vs Man Utd and Tottenham vs Arsenal selected for January TV coverage
Arsenal vs Manchester United and the North London derby between Tottenham and Arsenal are both among the January selections for live Sky Sports coverage. The Gunners head into the Christmas break top of their Premier League table, with both of their January fixtures live on Sky Sports potentially crucial for their title challenge.
Soccer-Brazil at the 2022 World Cup: who is in Tite's 26-man squad?
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Brazil are looking to win a record-extending sixth World Cup title at the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 in Qatar tournament in Qatar. Here's what you need to know about their squad:
sporf.com
Cristiano Ronaldo interview: Jamie Carragher hints that 3 ex-United legends will still defend CR7
Jamie Carragher has sent a jibe to a trio of former Man United players, saying that they will likely still defend Cristiano Ronaldo despite the Portugal star’s explosive interview comments. During a bombshell talk with Piers Morgan for TalkTV, Ronaldo explained how he felt that Man United had “betrayed”...
Yardbarker
Former Manchester City Defender Appointed River Plate Manager, Made Over Century Of Appearances
Argentinian side River Plate have announced the appointment of former Manchester City defender Martin Demichelis as their next manager. Having played at River Plate at the beginning of his career for six years and winning many titles, Demichelis has decided on a new challenge, moving away from his coaching position at Bayern Munich II.
SkySports
Wayne Rooney: Ex-Manchester United captain bemused by criticism from former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo
Wayne Rooney is bemused by the criticism levelled at him by former Manchester United team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo, Sky Sports News understands. In a bombshell interview with TalkTV, published by The Sun, Ronaldo took aim at former United colleague Rooney after he warned the Portuguese forward last week that he is becoming an "unwanted distraction" at Old Trafford.
Citrus County Chronicle
AP source: Glazer to decide on Ronaldo's Man United future
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United co-owner Joel Glazer will make the final decision about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at the club after the forward's incendiary TV interview, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. Ronaldo's position at United is considered untenable after saying he...
Cristiano Ronaldo says Alex Ferguson advised against Manchester City move
In the first part of his interview, Cristiano Ronaldo has talked about his Manchester United return and claimed younger players ‘don’t care’
Yardbarker
Steven Gerrard tips Liverpool transfer target to be a “superstar”
Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has said that he expects Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham to be a superstar for the England national team. The Reds have been strongly linked with Bellingham in recent times, with Fabrizio Romano recently stating in his exclusive Daily Briefing with CaughtOffside that the youngster would be one of their top targets, though other top clubs will also surely be in for him.
FOX Sports
World Cup Team Guides, Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia
The time for Belgium's so-called "Golden Generation" to deliver a first major title is nearly up and the pressure heaped upon the shoulders of star men like Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku and Youri Tielemans will be immense, especially coming up against 2018 runners-up Croatia who should never be underestimated, especially with legendary playmaker Luka Modrić still running the show from midfield.
John Barnes Urges Liverpool To Follow Arsenal's Model With Young Stars
Liverpool legend John Barnes on which current players could lead the squad into the future, and why the Reds should look towards Arsenal as an example.
Gary Lineker: ‘Southgate has earned the right to succeed or fail in Qatar’
“England can win it,” says Gary Lineker of this year’s World Cup. “We need luck, we need breaks, we need all our players to find their form but we’ve got a lot of exciting young players. I think we’ll be competitive and I think we’ll be competitive in every tournament we play now. In fact, I think we’re going to have fun with England for the next 10, 12 years.”
Yardbarker
Danilo reveals Juventus has made him a better defender
Juventus star Danilo has admitted he became a better defender when he joined the club. The Brazilian has been at the Allianz Stadium since 2019, when he moved to the club in exchange for Joao Cancelo. The deal has favoured both clubs, with Cancelo also delivering some fine performances at...
BBC
Transfer news: United could end Ronaldo's contract
Manchester United may end 37-year-old Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo's contract, but they will wait until they have seen his full interview with Piers Morgan before making a decision. (Telegraph - subscription, external) Ronaldo and his agent held talks with Bayern Munich last week. (Mail), external. The 37-year-old could go to...
Brentford striker Ivan Toney faces a possible ban of up to SIX MONTHS after he was charged by the FA for breaking betting rules 232 TIMES in four years - but there is no suggestion he bet against his own team
Ivan Toney has been accused of 232 breaches of betting rules and faces a possible ban until the end of the season at least. The Brentford star, who was overlooked for England's World Cup squad after Sportsmail revealed he was being investigated by the FA, has been charged with misconduct.
NBC Sports
Who are the darkhorse squads in the 2022 FIFA World Cup?
Croatia’s miraculous 2018 FIFA World Cup run is still embedded in many fans’ minds. After topping Group D with a perfect 3-0-0 win-draw-loss record that saw Argentina finish in second, Croatia’s run to the final was quite an eventful one. In the Round of 16, the Blazers...
Yardbarker
Report: Manchester City's Interest In Young Prospect Worries Juventus
Having joined Juventus in January of 2021, Nicolò Rovella is quickly becoming one of the most exciting prospects in Italian football. On loan at Monza for this season, constant game time has helped the youngster to flourish, drawing the attention of several European clubs. Rovella has only made three...
‘Just gifted’: Stoke City is a distant memory for Choupo-Moting at Bayern
It wasn’t the sort of goal you’d over-celebrate. The second in an eventual 2-0 win to put away prone opponents, with the best team in the division besting the worst (the former beating the latter for the ninth time in a row), and the goalscorer netting against his former club for good measure.
Comments / 0