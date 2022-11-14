Lil Baby Honored With His Own Official Day In Atlanta

Photo: Getty Images

Lil Baby has been honored with his very own day from the city that raised him.



On Sunday, Atlanta City Council awarded the Quality Control rapper with a proclamation that officially declared November 13 as Dominique "Lil Baby" Jones Day. The proclamation highlighted Baby's achievements in the music industry and his outstanding record of giving back to the community. Atlanta City Councilman Jason Dozier presented him with the honor, and Sen. Raphael Warnock was also there to congratulate him. Lil Baby received the honor alongside his mother at a charity event at Morehouse College where he also launched his new foundation, Four The People.

"November 13th Is Officially Dominique 'Lil Baby' Jones Day In Atlanta !! Thank You ……🙏🏽🙏🏽" Baby wrote in his Instagram caption.



Since he blew up in the rap scene, Lil Baby has found plenty of ways to make his hometown a better place. He previously promised to donate $1.5 million of the proceeds from his song "The Bigger Picture" to neighborhoods in need. He also created a scholarship fund worth $100,000 at his alma mater Booker T. Washington High School. Baby received the honor a couple of months after he won the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award at the 2022 Black Music Action Coalition Gala.



In addition to helping people find jobs in his hometown, Baby also revealed his plans to open a new barbershop. Over a week ago, Baby posted a video to his TikTok page in which he revealed that construction on the barbershop was already underway. He didn't announce any other details but he did show off a new cut he got from barber Vic Blends.



Check out the clip below. Congratulations to Lil Baby!