FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stuttgart Daily Leader
No. 9 Arkansas jabs Jackrabbits
FAYETTEVILLE – Ricky Council IV led Arkansas in scoring for the third straight game and Trevon Brazile recorded his second double-double of the season – and his career – to lead #9/10 Arkansas (3-0) to a 71-56 victory over South Dakota State (2-2) Wednesday night at Bud Walton Arena – a game that was the 500th men’s basketball game played in this the 30th year of the facility.
KARK
Zach Williams, Luke Jones still deciding on 2023 return
FAYETTEVILLE — Defensive end Zach Williams and offensive tackle Luke Jones are still deciding on a possible return to Arkansas in 2023. Williams is a senior while Jones is a redshirt senior. Both were prep standouts in Little Rock. Williams attended Joe T. Robinson while Jones played at Pulaski Academy. Williams has never redshirted while Jones did in his first semester at Notre Dame. Following that semester, Jones transferred to Arkansas. Due the NCAA allowing a COVID year both are eligible to play one more season with the Hogs.
Arkansas' 10 Highest-rated Hoops Signees
Eric Musselman and his staff at Arkansas made waves with an unprecedented haul of signees during the last recruiting cycle, and they have doubled down in the 2023 class with another pair of five-stars putting ink to paper in the past few days, both of whom are now among the program's top 10 highest-rated additions in the online rankings era.
hogville.net
Neighbors Completes Signing Class for Arkansas Women’s Basketball
FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas women’s basketball head coach Mike Neighbors has added two more signees for the class of 2023. Junior college guard Carly Keats and Spaniard Cristina Sánchez are the final two in the class to sign, as announced on Wednesday. The 2023 signing class includes five talented signees who will play starting the 2023-24 season.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas sees veteran wide receiver leave team, per reports
Arkansas will be down a receiver for the rest of the season. Senior Warren Thompson has left the team with 2 contests to go, according to KNWA. The 6-foot-3, 193-pound Thompson caught 12 receptions for 178 yards and 2 touchdowns this season. Thompson sat out the second half of Arkansas’ victory at BYU on Oct. 15 due an undisclosed reason by head coach Sam Pittman.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Sign Nation’s Top Recruiting Class
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – For the first time in program history, Arkansas has landed the nation’s top-rated recruiting class. The Razorbacks’ 2023 signing class is ranked No. 1 nationally by both Baseball America and Perfect Game. Previously, Arkansas’ highest-rated class was No. 2 by Perfect Game (2014) and No. 3 by Baseball America (2017 & 2020).
fayettevilleflyer.com
Trustees elect University of Arkansas’ first Black chancellor
Charles Robinson has become the first Black chancellor of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. The UA board of trustees unanimously voted for him to take on the role during its meeting Wednesday following a months-long debate. Robinson has served as interim chancellor since August 2021 when he took over for...
Newly elected mayor of a small Arkansas town makes history
GOSHEN, Ark — A number of communities across Arkansas will have new mayors come the new year. One of those is the city of Goshen. The mayor-elect has big plans and he’s making history. “I'm invested in the community,” said Russell Stroud. Russell Stroud is a third-generation...
thv11.com
Bodycam footage of Anthony Brown, Myles Slusher arrests
In bodycam footage, a Fayetteville officer forcibly moves Anthony Brown who reacts by pushing the officer away. Brown and Myles Slusher were arrested on Nov. 6.
Four arrested in Arkansas after stealing guns, vehicles from multiple cities
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas authorities have arrested four people in connection to a string of crimes that happened between Fort Smith and Little Rock during early November. According to the Logan County Sheriff's Office, four males were involved in the theft of Toyota Camry in Paris, Arkansas. This...
talkbusiness.net
Walton Family Foundation grant extends NWA Kiva Hub for three years
A grant from the Walton Family Foundation (WFF) in Bentonville will extend funding through 2025 for the Northwest Arkansas hub of microloan nonprofit Kiva. In a news release Tuesday (Nov. 15), Kiva Northwest Arkansas partner Startup Junkie Foundation of Fayetteville announced a three-year grant worth $470,000. WFF will continue to provide dollar-for-dollar matching loan funds for every new, Kiva-approved small business borrower in Washington and Benton counties.
Traffic delayed after accident at Midland Bridge in FS
Fort Smith police are working a Wednesday morning accident involving multiple vehicles near the Midland Bridge.
Fort Smith police arrest four teens in connection with shooting near Northside High School
Fort Smith police announced that they have detained two individuals in connection with a call of shots fired near Northside High School on November 16.
nwahomepage.com
UPDATE: Police looking for vehicle in alleged shots fired incident near Northside HS in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: Fort Smith police say they are now looking for a 2013-2018 series Chevrolet Traverse. FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: Fort Smith police are looking for a suspect vehicle seen leaving the scene. According to police, the vehicle is a dark-colored SUV,...
