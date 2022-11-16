Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 11/18 – Matthew Scott Setzekorn
Matthew Scott Setzekorn, 43, of Richview passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at SSM Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on April 27, 1979, the son of David and Peggy (Niederhofer) Setzekorn in Centralia. He married the love of his life and his best friend, Karla Schibbelhut on May 10, 2020, at the Washington County Courthouse and she survives him in Richview.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 11/17 – Larry ‘Muddy Boots’ Ray Myers, Sr
Larry ‘Muddy Boots’ Ray Myers, Sr., 84, of Centralia, passed away Friday, November 11, 2022, at Saint Louis University Hospital. He was born March 18, 1938, in Centralia, the son of Monty Morton Myers and Louise (Ingram) Myers. He married Ruth Ann Robinett on November 25, 1964, and she survives.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 11/17 – William ‘Bill’ Ben Byars
William “Bill” Ben Byars, 85, of Bluford, Illinois, passed away at 10:36 am November 13, 2022, at his residence. He was born February 1, 1937, in Wayne County, Illinois to the late Edgar and Mary (Ritchie) Byars. Bill married Judith A. (McKinney) Byars on September 26, 1986, at Mount Olive Church in Bluford, Illinois. They were blessed with thirty-two years of marriage before she preceded him in death on October 10, 2018.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 11/22 – Chris Michel
Chris Michel, 63, of Texico, Illinois, died peacefully at 7:30 pm on November 13, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. He was born March 28, 1959, in Buffalo, New York to the late Carlyle Leon and Catherine (Wilson) Michel. Chris married the love of his life, Pamela Sue (Alexander) Michel on September 12, 1981, in Mount Vernon, Illinois. The two were happily married for forty-one years. He always said that Pam was the love of his life since the fourth grade.
Effingham Radio
Beverly J. Koester, 79
Beverly J. Koester, 79, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022 at her home in Effingham. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Effingham with burial in Arborcrest Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm Tuesday at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham and for one hour prior to service, Wednesday at the church. Memorial donations may be given to the American Diabetes Association, the American Heart Association, or the charity of the donor’s choice.
southernillinoisnow.com
Replacement of windows in historic Salem Travel Building being completed this week
The owner of Salem Travel says the final phase of their window replacement project in their historic building at Main and Broadway in downtown Salem is being completed this week. windows!. Jeannell Charman says this is the final phase of an expensive but essential exterior building renovation. The 16 window...
northcountynews.org
Farm Family of the Year announced
FARM FAMILY OF THE YEAR–The McCormick Family of Ellis Grove was named the Farm Family of the Year by the Randolph County Association for Home and Community Education (HCE) during the annual meeting of the HCE. Pictured are: Paul, Shirley, Stacy, Jared and Jack McCormick. During a recent meeting...
KFVS12
Shooting threat arrest in Harrisburg
Heartland Heritage Highlights | Looking back at months of regional history. We're taking a look at all the places Heartland Heritage has gone in the last several months! Check it out. Missing Sikeston hunter found dead in Carter Co. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A missing Sikeston hunter was found...
WCSO: Wanted man found in Perry County, IL
MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) – The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office and the Mt. Carmel Police Department were notified on Tuesday that Anthony Tucker had been taken into custody in Perry County, Illinois, according to a post on the WCSO’s Facebook. Law enforcement officials say Tucker was wanted by several southern Illinois counties for a laundry […]
advantagenews.com
Movement to create a new state in southern Illinois gaining momentum
A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted to leave Illinois and form a new state. Three more counties, Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County, recently voted in favor of a nonbinding resolution allowing their county board to explore the possibility of leaving the state, bringing the total to 27. In all three counties, close to 75% of residents were in favor of the idea.
wrul.com
Burton And Scott Arrested On Outstanding Warrants
A call to the Carmi Police Department from a Carmi woman in regards to a male in her home breaking items, resulted in the arrest of both occupants of the home on separate warrants. Police responded to 713 Burrell Street Thursday November 10th. At around 11:20 p.m. Officer’s with the CPD arrested 46 year old Patti M Burton on a Edwards County warrant for deceptive practice. A complaint was filed against Burton in April of 2021. She paid $250 bond and $20 in fees and was released. She is scheduled to appear in court on December 2nd at 9:00 a.m.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Theft, burglary charges filed Monday in Madison County
EDWARDSVILLE – Multiple theft and burglary charges were filed Monday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Robert D. Baker III, 25, of Wood River, was charged Nov. 14 with offenses relating to motor vehicles, a Class 2 felony, and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, a Class 4 felony.
Highland, Illinois man wanted for stalking, burglary
Police in Highland, Illinois, are asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted on charges in Madison County.
wsiu.org
Agape Christian High School is building a new facility in Williamson County
Agape Christian High School in southern Illinois recently broke ground on a new school building. Phase one of the new facility, to be located on Crainville Landing Drive in Carterville, is expected to be finished in the Fall of 2023. The new location will be about four miles east of...
southernillinoisnow.com
Auditions being held Monday and Wednesday for Salem Theatre production of ‘Million Dollar Meatballs’
Auditions are scheduled for Monday and Wednesday evenings for the Salem Theatre production of ‘Million Dollar Meatballs’. Curtis Black will direct the play that is scheduled to be performed on January 27th, 28th, and 29th and February 3rd, 4th, and 5th. Auditions will be from six to eight...
kbsi23.com
Murphysboro man sentenced to 2 years for aggravated use of weapons
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Murphysboro man was sentenced to two years behind bars after pleading guilty to an aggravated unlawful use of weapons charge. Christopher Douglas, 20, was sentenced after pleading guilty in Jackson County to aggravated unlawful use of weapons, a Class 4 felony. He was...
First snowfall lands in Central Illinois, more to come
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Central Illinois saw the first snowfall of the winter season on Saturday. Viewers shared snowfall totals on Facebook throughout the viewing area. Roughly three inches of snow fell in Charleston and Greenup, and four inches in Oakland and Effingham. Other areas hit with snowfall include Vermilion, Shelby and Fayette Counties. Make […]
KFVS12
Man arrested in connection with active shooter investigation in Harrisburg, Ill.
HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - An investigation into the threat of an active shooter leads to the arrest of a 19-year-old Norris City, Illinois man. According to Harrisburg Police, their investigations into the threat of an active shooter began late Monday night, November 14. On Tuesday, officers arrested Hunter D. Gross...
Effingham Radio
Monday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 30 year old Dakota W. Keller of Altamont for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Dakota was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 32 year old Kyle J. Young of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA warrant...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, November 12th, 2022
Centralia Police have made two felony drug arrests. 30-year-old Cody Matson of West Noleman in Centralia was arrested by Centralia Police for possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a Marion County traffic warrant. Bond on the warrant is set at $10,000. 46-year-old...
