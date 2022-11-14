ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Instagram account making dating in the Bay Area a little easier

By Natalia Gurevich
SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – In the age of dating apps and working from home, it can be hard to feel connected to the city you live in.

One Instagram account is trying to change that.

Overheard San Francisco has become a staple amongst young people living in the Bay Area . The account posts user-submitted snarky, funny comments and exchanges that people overhear others talking about.

But a more recent feature has attracted even more attention – for its ability to bring people together.

Run by one woman, the account started taking user-submitted "Missed Connections" just a couple of years ago. Lovelorn San Franciscans who hit it off with a stranger at a coffee shop, at a festival, or a bar in the Mission but didn’t have a chance to get a phone number or Twitter handle.

Without any other avenues to find their lost love, they send the details they do have to Emily Bernstein, who runs the account. With her help and the help of more than 372,000 followers, people have found each other.

While not every connection is successful, the phenomenon has hit a chord with those who follow the account, myself included.

In this Bay Current episode, I speak with Emily Bernstein, the brains behind the operation, about what inspired her to start the Missed Connections , and where she thinks it might go.

