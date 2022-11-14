5 Weird Laws In San Antonio You Won't Believe Are Real

Photo: Getty Images

Laws are generally built on custom and and are enforced to ensure public safety. However, San Antonio has some totally strange laws that are completely enforceable.

Here is a list of the five weirdest laws in San Antonio :

It's illegal to urinate on the Alamo .

Okay, so this one seems totally reasonable. But, you have to wonder why this law was even created in the first place, right? This law was created after Ozzy Osbourne relieved himself on the historical site, infuriating many Texans. He's since been banned from the premises, and a law was passed to hinder anyone else from doing it in the future.

You may not flirt or respond to flirtation "with eyes or hands" in the city.

Sorry, puppy dog eyes won't work here. This is enforced for both men and women.

Climbing pecan trees or throwing stones to remove pecans is outlawed.

The city has a municipal code set in place to protect pecans.

Pet shops are not allowed to sell ostriches, panthers, or miniature Vietnamese pot-bellied pigs.

This law just seems extremely specific.

It is illegal to refuse a cop when he/she asks for help in making an arrest or putting out a fire.

According to the municipal code, citizens may be called to help stop riotous and disorderly conduct.