ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

5 Weird Laws In San Antonio You Won't Believe Are Real

By Ginny Reese
KAJA KJ 97
KAJA KJ 97
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UK6nv_0jAN0Zm300
Photo: Getty Images

Laws are generally built on custom and and are enforced to ensure public safety. However, San Antonio has some totally strange laws that are completely enforceable.

Here is a list of the five weirdest laws in San Antonio :

It's illegal to urinate on the Alamo .

Okay, so this one seems totally reasonable. But, you have to wonder why this law was even created in the first place, right? This law was created after Ozzy Osbourne relieved himself on the historical site, infuriating many Texans. He's since been banned from the premises, and a law was passed to hinder anyone else from doing it in the future.

You may not flirt or respond to flirtation "with eyes or hands" in the city.

Sorry, puppy dog eyes won't work here. This is enforced for both men and women.

Climbing pecan trees or throwing stones to remove pecans is outlawed.

The city has a municipal code set in place to protect pecans.

Pet shops are not allowed to sell ostriches, panthers, or miniature Vietnamese pot-bellied pigs.

This law just seems extremely specific.

It is illegal to refuse a cop when he/she asks for help in making an arrest or putting out a fire.

According to the municipal code, citizens may be called to help stop riotous and disorderly conduct.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
territorysupply.com

The 8 Best Camping Spots Near San Antonio, Texas

Bit by the camping bug? You definitely don’t have to travel far from San Antonio to do some. When you think of San Antonio, your first thought probably isn’t “camping” given that it is one of the state’s biggest cities. Look close enough though, and you may be surprised to see how many choice camping spots there are in and near the metropolitan area for when you’d much rather sleep under the stars. You’ll still be close to San Antonio’s many attractions, but sleeping in a tent or RV surrounded by fantastic scenery may give you a different perspective on what makes this little piece of Texas Hill Country so great.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Take Flight Hot Chicken in San Antonio

Craving a Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich but stuck here in San Antonio? No problem. Take Flight Hot Chicken has opened up a ghost kitchen here in town and they are ready to satisfy your craving. Take Flight Hot Chicken. 5826 Hawk Springs. San Antonio, Texas 78249. Facebook: @takeflightsatx. Instagram: @takeflightsatx.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
capitalanalyticsassociates.com

Spotlight On: Robert Puente, President & CEO, San Antonio Water System

November 2022 — Invest: spoke with Robert Puente, president and CEO of San Antonio Water System, about the impact of recent droughts and climate change, their plans to develop water resiliency and to maintain their strong record of conservation, and the importance of having community members advise their board. “We want to build water security for decades to come,” he said.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KAJA KJ 97

KAJA KJ 97

San Antonio, TX
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio #1 For New Country

 https://kj97.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy