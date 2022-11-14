Read full article on original website
A dominant decade: ‘The Game’s’ horseshoe historyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud not listening to ‘outside noise,’ to lead Buckeyes into rivalry meeting with MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: A look back at Ohio State’s uniform selection in ‘The Game’The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Opinion: Casey’s Callouts: Stroud’s Heisman fate will be decided against MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Investigative Attorney for Missing Person Dee Ann Warner Reveals Her Husband's Latest ActionsTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
MLive.com
Newcomers shine in blowout win, as Michigan basketball builds depth
NEW YORK -- Michigan pummeled Pittsburgh on Wednesday night, 90-61, easily Michigan’s best all-around performance of this young season. The Wolverines are 3-0 and will try to stay perfect and capture a trophy on Thursday night against the winner of the Arizona State-VCU game, which tipped on the Barclays Center floor before Michigan was done with its postgame press conference.
MLive.com
Balanced, efficient offense propels Michigan past Pitt, into Legends Classic title game
NEW YORK -- Michigan dominated the second half on Wednesday night. As a result, the Wolverines will play for a championship on Thursday night. Michigan blew out Pittsburgh 91-60 in the Legends Classic at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center and will play the winner of Arizona State and VCU for the title.
MLive.com
Illinois vs. #3 Michigan football predictions & odds: Saturday, 11/19
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Michigan Wolverines host the Illinois Fighting Illini this Saturday as they look to continue looking strong before their rivalry clash against Ohio...
MLive.com
#22 Michigan vs. Pittsburgh predictions NCAAB picks Wednesday, 11/16
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Michigan basketball grabbed their second straight victory to start the season last Friday night against Eastern Michigan and Emoni Bates. It was a...
cleveland.com
What happened the last 5 times OSU was trying to avenge a Michigan loss?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football finds itself in a spot it hasn’t been used to in quite a few years. The Buckeyes had an eight-game winning streak vs. the Wolverines snapped last season in Ann Arbor, 42-27. That loss took the Buckeyes out of the running for a Big Ten championship and a potential spot in the College Football Playoff.
MLive.com
Michigan State’s Xavier Henderson reflects on ‘long road’ before final home game
EAST LANSING – Michigan State had just blown a 25-point lead at home in a loss to Illinois for a fourth straight defeat. That was three years ago this month. Following the game, safety Xavier Henderson returned to the team hotel to pick up his car and sat inside while crying for five minutes.
MLive.com
Michigan State’s Bryce Baringer lands Senior Bowl invite
Add another Spartan to the list of players who will showcase their skills in the top college all-star game before the NFL draft. Michigan State sixth-year senior punter Bryce Baringer on Wednesday night was announced as an accepted invite to the Senior Bowl, which will be Feb. 4, 2023 in Mobile, Ala. He is the second Spartan who has accepted an invite to the game on Wednesday, following wide receiver Jayden Reed.
MLive.com
Michigan State set to face Kentucky, its second top-five opponent in five days
EAST LANSING – Tom Izzo has seen a Kentucky team that’s won the national title, one that made it to the national title game undefeated and ones that have featured some of college basketball’s best players in the last decade-plus. That’s what makes his assessment of the...
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan moves up in Week 2 AP Top 25 Basketball Poll
The 2022-23 NCAA College Basketball season has started and the Michigan Wolverines are already climbing in the rankings. The Wolverines are off to a 2-0 start after defeating Purdue-Fort Wayne 75-56 and EMU 88-83. MSU, on the other hand, is off to a 1-1 start after defeating Northern Arizona 73-55 and losing to No. 2 Gonzaga 64-63. The latest AP Top 25 Basketball Poll has been released and Michigan has moved up, while MSU is still on the outside looking in.
Urban Meyer Ranks His Top 4 College Football Teams
Michigan fans are about to reignite their animosity toward Urban Meyer. The FOX Big Noon Kickoff crew unveiled their updated College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday. All five panelists respectively placed Georgia and Ohio State in the top-two spots. However, Meyer snubbed the Wolverines to rank Tennessee third and TCU...
MLive.com
Overheard in the Michigan State locker room: A ‘program win’ vs. Kentucky
INDIANAPOLIS – There was plenty to be said about Michigan State’s Tuesday night win over No. 4 Kentucky. The Spartans topped the No. 4 Wildcats in double overtime after Malik Hall extended the game twice with dunks in the final seconds of regulation and overtime. Here’s a sampling...
MLive.com
Big Ten waiting on prosecutor’s decision before potential discipline for Michigan-MSU tunnel incidents
It has been more than two weeks since violent postgame incidents involving players occurred in the Michigan Stadium tunnel following an Oct. 29 rivalry win for the Wolverines against the Spartans. Eight Michigan State players have been suspended indefinitely for their roles and the University of Michigan Police Department on...
Michigan Football Assistant Is Reportedly Leaving For Head Coaching Job
Michigan is in the midst of an undefeated regular season and making a push for a second straight College Football Playoff berth. But a key member of the Wolverines' coaching staff will be leaving at season's end. Associate head coach Biff Poggi is expected to leave Jim Harbaugh's staff to ...
Latest Michigan Tunnelgate Rhetoric About MSU Is Hypocritical, Racist, Or Both
We knew when it happened that Michigan would milk Tunnelgate for every last drop of victimhood possible, but the latest is ridiculous even by their standards. John U. Bacon, who has built a career kissing asses at U-M and peddling propaganda to its fanbase like a drug dealer does substance to addicts, took to Twitter over the weekend to publish perhaps the most melodramatic nothingburger of a thread I've ever seen.
MLive.com
After injury, Illinois star Chase Brown ‘trending in right direction’ for Michigan
Like Michigan, Illinois has a star running back who wears No. 2. Illinois head coach Bret Bielema is hopeful he’ll be on the field at Michigan Stadium on Saturday. Chase Brown, who has the most rushing yards in the country -- Michigan’s Blake Corum is third -- left this past Saturday’s game with an apparently lower leg injury in the final minute.
MLive.com
Michigan State vs. #4 Kentucky basketball prediction for NCAAB on 11/15
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Michigan State Spartans and Kentucky Wildcats will face off at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in the Champions Classic this Tuesday night, and our experts...
MLive.com
Michigan State tops No. 4 Kentucky in double-overtime thriller
INDIANAPOLIS — Five days ago, Michigan State played 40 minutes against a top-five team but left in heartbreak. On Tuesday, the Spartans played 50 minutes against a top-five team, and this time came out with a statement win. Michigan State pulled away in the second overtime session as it...
MLive.com
Michigan State has ‘narrow focus’ while one win from becoming bowl eligible
EAST LANSING – The outlook for Michigan State is clear – win one more game and the season will be extended. The Spartans (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) need one victory in the final two weeks of the regular season to become bowl eligible and host Indiana (3-7, 1-6) on Saturday (noon, BTN) in East Lansing.
MLive.com
Jim Harbaugh offers thoughts, prayers to Virginia football program
ANN ARBOR -- While the entire college football community is mourning what happened on the University of Virginia campus on Sunday night, the tragedy hit close to home for one current Michigan football player. Olu Oluwatimi, a starting offensive lineman in his first season with Michigan, transferred from Virginia last...
WILX-TV
In My View: Could Cade McNamara come back to Michigan?
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Cade McNamara solved a problem for Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh early this football season - he got injured. Now he has undergone knee surgery and who knows what his future in the game will be. McNamara has two years of eligibility left but he is facing lengthy rehab after undergoing surgery this last week. He is Michigan’s current co captain.
