Ann Arbor, MI

MLive.com

Newcomers shine in blowout win, as Michigan basketball builds depth

NEW YORK -- Michigan pummeled Pittsburgh on Wednesday night, 90-61, easily Michigan’s best all-around performance of this young season. The Wolverines are 3-0 and will try to stay perfect and capture a trophy on Thursday night against the winner of the Arizona State-VCU game, which tipped on the Barclays Center floor before Michigan was done with its postgame press conference.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Illinois vs. #3 Michigan football predictions & odds: Saturday, 11/19

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Michigan Wolverines host the Illinois Fighting Illini this Saturday as they look to continue looking strong before their rivalry clash against Ohio...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
MLive.com

#22 Michigan vs. Pittsburgh predictions NCAAB picks Wednesday, 11/16

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Michigan basketball grabbed their second straight victory to start the season last Friday night against Eastern Michigan and Emoni Bates. It was a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
cleveland.com

What happened the last 5 times OSU was trying to avenge a Michigan loss?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football finds itself in a spot it hasn’t been used to in quite a few years. The Buckeyes had an eight-game winning streak vs. the Wolverines snapped last season in Ann Arbor, 42-27. That loss took the Buckeyes out of the running for a Big Ten championship and a potential spot in the College Football Playoff.
COLUMBUS, OH
MLive.com

Michigan State’s Bryce Baringer lands Senior Bowl invite

Add another Spartan to the list of players who will showcase their skills in the top college all-star game before the NFL draft. Michigan State sixth-year senior punter Bryce Baringer on Wednesday night was announced as an accepted invite to the Senior Bowl, which will be Feb. 4, 2023 in Mobile, Ala. He is the second Spartan who has accepted an invite to the game on Wednesday, following wide receiver Jayden Reed.
EAST LANSING, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan moves up in Week 2 AP Top 25 Basketball Poll

The 2022-23 NCAA College Basketball season has started and the Michigan Wolverines are already climbing in the rankings. The Wolverines are off to a 2-0 start after defeating Purdue-Fort Wayne 75-56 and EMU 88-83. MSU, on the other hand, is off to a 1-1 start after defeating Northern Arizona 73-55 and losing to No. 2 Gonzaga 64-63. The latest AP Top 25 Basketball Poll has been released and Michigan has moved up, while MSU is still on the outside looking in.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Urban Meyer Ranks His Top 4 College Football Teams

Michigan fans are about to reignite their animosity toward Urban Meyer. The FOX Big Noon Kickoff crew unveiled their updated College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday. All five panelists respectively placed Georgia and Ohio State in the top-two spots. However, Meyer snubbed the Wolverines to rank Tennessee third and TCU...
ANN ARBOR, MI
98.7 WFGR

Latest Michigan Tunnelgate Rhetoric About MSU Is Hypocritical, Racist, Or Both

We knew when it happened that Michigan would milk Tunnelgate for every last drop of victimhood possible, but the latest is ridiculous even by their standards. John U. Bacon, who has built a career kissing asses at U-M and peddling propaganda to its fanbase like a drug dealer does substance to addicts, took to Twitter over the weekend to publish perhaps the most melodramatic nothingburger of a thread I've ever seen.
MLive.com

Michigan State vs. #4 Kentucky basketball prediction for NCAAB on 11/15

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Michigan State Spartans and Kentucky Wildcats will face off at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in the Champions Classic this Tuesday night, and our experts...
LEXINGTON, KY
MLive.com

Michigan State tops No. 4 Kentucky in double-overtime thriller

INDIANAPOLIS — Five days ago, Michigan State played 40 minutes against a top-five team but left in heartbreak. On Tuesday, the Spartans played 50 minutes against a top-five team, and this time came out with a statement win. Michigan State pulled away in the second overtime session as it...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Jim Harbaugh offers thoughts, prayers to Virginia football program

ANN ARBOR -- While the entire college football community is mourning what happened on the University of Virginia campus on Sunday night, the tragedy hit close to home for one current Michigan football player. Olu Oluwatimi, a starting offensive lineman in his first season with Michigan, transferred from Virginia last...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WILX-TV

In My View: Could Cade McNamara come back to Michigan?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Cade McNamara solved a problem for Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh early this football season - he got injured. Now he has undergone knee surgery and who knows what his future in the game will be. McNamara has two years of eligibility left but he is facing lengthy rehab after undergoing surgery this last week. He is Michigan’s current co captain.
ANN ARBOR, MI

