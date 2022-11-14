ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Here's The Top Chinese Restaurant In Washington

By Zuri Anderson
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

You can find Chinese restaurants just about anywhere in the United States, from buffets and street food joints to modern establishments and fine-dining spots. If you're ever craving dumplings, chow mein, fried rice, and any other delicious Chinese dish, these eateries rarely disappoint.

For those who can't get enough of this tasty cuisine , LoveFood pinpointed the best Chinese restaurant in every state. The list includes all kinds of eateries, "from longstanding Chinatown mainstays serving roast duck and chop suey to popular dim sum spots."

According to writers, Washington state's top Chinese restaurant is Tai Tung Restaurant ! Here's why this historic eatery was picked:

"When a restaurant’s fans have included Bruce Lee, you pretty much know it’s going to be good. Tai Tung, Seattle’s oldest Chinese restaurant, was founded in 1935 and even has a Bruce Lee Booth, where the actor apparently liked to sit while eating beef with oyster sauce and garlic shrimp. Today people still love the food, including potstickers, flavorsome fried chicken wings and sweet and sour pork ribs."

You can find this restaurant at 665 South King St. in Seattle. They're available for dine-in and takeout.

Check out every state's best Chinese restaurant on LoveFood 's website.

baby d
2d ago

nothing comes close to Mary pang. it is too bad that her son burnt down their building. he should have patented their recipe as that was the original Chinese food. a sweet and sour sauce is not what it used to be. neither is there Chow mein,the pork fried rice is not pork fried rice.did I say pork fried rice?excuse me their rice 😂

Steve Collier
2d ago

The Canton Garden was a family favorite til it was torn down to make room for The Sheraton in Seattle. Now it's Tai Tung which epitomizes Cantonese style Chinese food, my favorite!

nm156
2d ago

Haven't eaten in China Town since I was a kid. I'm sure it's a good restaurant, but I don't really like authentic style Chinese food very much. Too fishy for me. I like the more Americanized flavors. And no not Panda Wok. My favorite is Red Lotus in Auburn.

