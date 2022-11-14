Read full article on original website
Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says
About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
dailyhodl.com
Whales Move 877,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Series of Massive Crypto Transactions Amid Extreme Market Volatility
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) investors are moving hundreds of billions of the dog-themed meme token amid the turmoil in the crypto market. Citing data from Ethereum (ETH) analytics platform Etherscan, Shiba Inu burn project ShibaPlay says crypto whales transferred a total of 877 billion SHIB tokens worth $7.8 million in a series of transactions.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 4,600%, According to Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood – Here’s Her Timeline
The founder and CEO of investment management firm ARK Invest, Cathie Wood, is doubling down on her fiercely bullish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Asked in a new Bloomberg interview whether ARK Invest is still “holding on to the $1 million forecast,” Wood answers in the affirmative. According to...
Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin says it's a mistake to dismiss everything FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried did despite 'fraud'
Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin cautioned critics of FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried to be more discerning. "Automatically downgrading every single thing SBF believed in is an error," he tweeted on Tuesday. He added: "Don't be the guy who would have tried to cancel vegetarianism in 1945." Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin cautioned critics...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales Are Rapidly Accumulating Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins, According to Analytics Firm Santiment
A leading analytics firm says that deep-pocketed crypto investors are rapidly loading up on two tokens issued on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Santiment says that crypto whales are gobbling up Kyber Network (KNC), a blockchain-based exchange that aims to aggregate liquidity and facilitate instant swaps between ERC-20 tokens, all without the involvement of any middlemen.
What happens to your funds if a crypto exchange collapses?
What happens to your funds in the event of a bankruptcy is ultimately up to your individual exchange. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images. It’s been a busy week for crypto, and investors who have their funds tied up in one of the best-known exchanges could have an uphill battle ahead. On Tuesday, Binance—the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange signed a letter of intent to acquire FTX, the second-largest crypto exchange.
Disgraced Crypto Mogul Puts $40 Million Bahamas Penthouse on Market
FTX founder and ousted CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has placed his Bahamas penthouse on the market, reported Semafor, a day after he told Reuters that he was in the island nation. The 12,000-square-foot, five-bedroom residence is reportedly asking for about $40 million—pennies compared to the billions that the alleged wunderkind lost during his company’s meltdown. On Friday, FTX filed for bankruptcy amid reports that its staff had lost somewhere between $1 to $2 billion in client funds, and that another $10 billion was quietly shipped to Bankman-Fried’s other crypto business, Alameda Research. Bankman-Fried is reportedly looking to liquidate his holdings, which include a 20 percent discount on his $472 million stake in the digital currency broker Robinhood. The former executive lived and worked at the penthouse—which included a private elevator, a spa, pool, and a view of the Atlantic Ocean—with friends, colleagues and romantic interests that were likened to a “gang of kids in the Bahamas,” according to Coindesk.
dailycoin.com
Dogecoin (DOGE) Founder Billy Markus Declares He Created Bitcoin (BTC)
Billy Markus, a.k.a Shibetoshi Nakamoto, had enough of questions about Shiba Inu (SHIB) and took to Twitter to clarify his stance on the popular memecoin. Contrary to what his name might imply, the developer that programmed Dogecoin (DOGE) in less than two hours back in 2013 has “nothing to do with Shiba Inu and never did.”
cryptoglobe.com
Goldman Sachs Starts Classifying $BTC, $ETH, $ADA, $SHIB and Other Cryptocurrencies
Goldman Sachs is set to start classifying the cryptocurrency industry in a bid to standardize the way the financial industry sees the nascent space, meaning the Wall Street giant will be classifying Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), Cardano ($ADA) and even meme-inspired assets like Shiba Inu ($SHIB). According to a report...
Crypto Crisis: Billionaire Mark Cuban Attacks the System
The abrupt implosion of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange has sent an earthquake shock to the industry and beyond. The financial woes of the company, which was valued at $32 billion in February, surprised many, as the firm and its CEO and founder Sam Bankman-Fried, had emerged as the saviors of many struggling crypto businesses in the summer.
dailyhodl.com
Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Details Potential Bitcoin Price Target, Says He’s Betting on Top Crypto Asset and Against Federal Reserve
Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki is questioning just how low Bitcoin may go as the fallout from the collapse of FTX continues. Kiyosaki says that he’s a long-term investor of BTC rather than a trader, and he’s not looking to flip the top crypto asset by market cap.
The head of the world’s largest crypto exchange says that most people shouldn’t invest right now
Changpeng Zhao, Binance CEO, advises first-time investors to avoid getting into crypto right now. Even the crypto industry’s leaders are cautioning investors against buying the dip. With cryptocurrency prices so low, it might seem like a good time for first-time buyers to invest, after industry figureheads like Microstrategy’s Michael...
decrypt.co
SBF's Alameda Moved $89 Million Worth of Crypto Into a New Wallet
The now-defunct and bankrupt trading desk moved $2.7 million worth of Serum, FTX, and Uniswap tokens into the wallet yesterday, on-chain data shows. In the past 24 hours, Alameda Research has moved $2.7 million worth of Serum, FTX, and Uniswap tokens into a wallet where the now-bankrupt trading desk has amassed $89 million worth of assets, according to on-chain data.
u.today
Warren Buffett’s Old Crypto Warning Rings True Now
After the cryptocurrency started crashing and burning due to the FTX-induced crisis, a video that shows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger trashing crypto went viral on social media. In a video clip that dates back to 2018, Buffett says that crypto attracts a lot of charlatans who take advantage of...
The historic crypto bubble: Bitcoin is now the fifth-biggest wipeout of all time, BofA says, with a shocking chart of the last 50 years in finance
The crypto industry is once again feeling the chill of winter. Bitcoin is experiencing one of the biggest crashes in history—that’s apparent. But Bank of America Research’s Flow Show research note has crunched data and put it in historic terms: It’s the fifth-worst collapse of an asset in financial history, nearly as great in scale as the Mississippi & South Sea Co. History buffs would know that episode better as the South Sea Bubble, and it was so long ago—the early 1700s—that the United States did not yet exist and the U.K. was involved in the War of the Spanish Succession.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Abruptly Moves Over $250,000,000 in ETH As Markets Teeter – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Heading
An Ethereum (ETH) whale is abruptly transferring more than $250 million worth of ETH to the crypto exchange Bitfinex. An unknown wallet sent 100,000 ETH worth more than $126.3 million to Bitfinex early Monday morning, according to the blockchain-tracking platform Whale Alert. Then, about 22 minutes later, the same wallet...
Elon Musk Names His Top 3 Cryptocurrencies
Elon Musk is a crypto evangelist. The billionaire is one of the most influential voices in the cryptocurrency market. An announcement or comment from him about a digital currency can radically change the evolution of this asset. For those who follow the crypto market closely, they know that the billionaire is the main backer of meme coin Dogecoin (DOGE). If he withdraws his support for the cryptocurrency, Dogecoin would collapse as quickly as its price has soared.
Should You Buy Ethereum While It's Still Below $1,500?
The second-largest cryptocurrency is available for roughly $1,300 today. Is that a good starting price?
Binance’s CZ says he never shorted FTX’s crypto token—and the decision to stop selling it was ‘very expensive’
In 2008, a group of Wall Street traders saw the housing crash coming and decided to bet against the housing market, striking it rich in a story dramatized in the 2015 biographical film The Big Short. A Twitter post featuring the faces behind this year’s failed crypto ventures—including SBF’s—for a...
Meet Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, who started out working at a gas station and just announced he's buying his biggest competitor in the crypto world
Changpeng Zhao is the founder and CEO of Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange. Zhao — who's often known as CZ — is one of the most prominent people in cryptocurrency, as well as the wealthiest person in the industry. With a net worth of $16.4 billion as...
