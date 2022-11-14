ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Markets Insider

Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says

About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Whales Are Rapidly Accumulating Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins, According to Analytics Firm Santiment

A leading analytics firm says that deep-pocketed crypto investors are rapidly loading up on two tokens issued on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Santiment says that crypto whales are gobbling up Kyber Network (KNC), a blockchain-based exchange that aims to aggregate liquidity and facilitate instant swaps between ERC-20 tokens, all without the involvement of any middlemen.
Fortune

What happens to your funds if a crypto exchange collapses?

What happens to your funds in the event of a bankruptcy is ultimately up to your individual exchange. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images. It’s been a busy week for crypto, and investors who have their funds tied up in one of the best-known exchanges could have an uphill battle ahead. On Tuesday, Binance—the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange signed a letter of intent to acquire FTX, the second-largest crypto exchange.
TheDailyBeast

Disgraced Crypto Mogul Puts $40 Million Bahamas Penthouse on Market

FTX founder and ousted CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has placed his Bahamas penthouse on the market, reported Semafor, a day after he told Reuters that he was in the island nation. The 12,000-square-foot, five-bedroom residence is reportedly asking for about $40 million—pennies compared to the billions that the alleged wunderkind lost during his company’s meltdown. On Friday, FTX filed for bankruptcy amid reports that its staff had lost somewhere between $1 to $2 billion in client funds, and that another $10 billion was quietly shipped to Bankman-Fried’s other crypto business, Alameda Research. Bankman-Fried is reportedly looking to liquidate his holdings, which include a 20 percent discount on his $472 million stake in the digital currency broker Robinhood. The former executive lived and worked at the penthouse—which included a private elevator, a spa, pool, and a view of the Atlantic Ocean—with friends, colleagues and romantic interests that were likened to a “gang of kids in the Bahamas,” according to Coindesk.
dailycoin.com

Dogecoin (DOGE) Founder Billy Markus Declares He Created Bitcoin (BTC)

Billy Markus, a.k.a Shibetoshi Nakamoto, had enough of questions about Shiba Inu (SHIB) and took to Twitter to clarify his stance on the popular memecoin. Contrary to what his name might imply, the developer that programmed Dogecoin (DOGE) in less than two hours back in 2013 has “nothing to do with Shiba Inu and never did.”
cryptoglobe.com

Goldman Sachs Starts Classifying $BTC, $ETH, $ADA, $SHIB and Other Cryptocurrencies

Goldman Sachs is set to start classifying the cryptocurrency industry in a bid to standardize the way the financial industry sees the nascent space, meaning the Wall Street giant will be classifying Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), Cardano ($ADA) and even meme-inspired assets like Shiba Inu ($SHIB). According to a report...
TheStreet

Crypto Crisis: Billionaire Mark Cuban Attacks the System

The abrupt implosion of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange has sent an earthquake shock to the industry and beyond. The financial woes of the company, which was valued at $32 billion in February, surprised many, as the firm and its CEO and founder Sam Bankman-Fried, had emerged as the saviors of many struggling crypto businesses in the summer.
decrypt.co

SBF's Alameda Moved $89 Million Worth of Crypto Into a New Wallet

The now-defunct and bankrupt trading desk moved $2.7 million worth of Serum, FTX, and Uniswap tokens into the wallet yesterday, on-chain data shows. In the past 24 hours, Alameda Research has moved $2.7 million worth of Serum, FTX, and Uniswap tokens into a wallet where the now-bankrupt trading desk has amassed $89 million worth of assets, according to on-chain data.
u.today

Warren Buffett’s Old Crypto Warning Rings True Now

After the cryptocurrency started crashing and burning due to the FTX-induced crisis, a video that shows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger trashing crypto went viral on social media. In a video clip that dates back to 2018, Buffett says that crypto attracts a lot of charlatans who take advantage of...
Fortune

The historic crypto bubble: Bitcoin is now the fifth-biggest wipeout of all time, BofA says, with a shocking chart of the last 50 years in finance

The crypto industry is once again feeling the chill of winter. Bitcoin is experiencing one of the biggest crashes in history—that’s apparent. But Bank of America Research’s Flow Show research note has crunched data and put it in historic terms: It’s the fifth-worst collapse of an asset in financial history, nearly as great in scale as the Mississippi & South Sea Co. History buffs would know that episode better as the South Sea Bubble, and it was so long ago—the early 1700s—that the United States did not yet exist and the U.K. was involved in the War of the Spanish Succession.
TheStreet

Elon Musk Names His Top 3 Cryptocurrencies

Elon Musk is a crypto evangelist. The billionaire is one of the most influential voices in the cryptocurrency market. An announcement or comment from him about a digital currency can radically change the evolution of this asset. For those who follow the crypto market closely, they know that the billionaire is the main backer of meme coin Dogecoin (DOGE). If he withdraws his support for the cryptocurrency, Dogecoin would collapse as quickly as its price has soared.

