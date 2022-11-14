The Cadillac Vikings are used to playing at Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek for the state semifinals and they'll be doing so again this Friday. The Vikings got by Grand Rapids West Catholic in Tuesday's Division 2 quarterfinal to advance to Friday's final four game. They'll meet up with Dearborn Divine Child at 6:30pm with the winner advancing to Saturday's state championship.

BATTLE CREEK, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO