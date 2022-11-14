ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
UpNorthLive.com

Three Michigan tribes unite to create construction company

MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- Three Michigan tribes are coming together to create a brand-new construction company to serve communities across the state. Groups from the Little Traverse Bay Band, the Pokagon Band and the Gun Lake Tribe of Grand Rapids have come together to form Aki Construction, LLC. Another story: Lawsuit...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Cadillac only one of four area teams to punch ticket to volleyball semifinals

The Cadillac Vikings are used to playing at Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek for the state semifinals and they'll be doing so again this Friday. The Vikings got by Grand Rapids West Catholic in Tuesday's Division 2 quarterfinal to advance to Friday's final four game. They'll meet up with Dearborn Divine Child at 6:30pm with the winner advancing to Saturday's state championship.
BATTLE CREEK, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy