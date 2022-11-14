Read full article on original website
Doozers Cookies celebrating ladies nights with sweet deals
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Pavlina Osta joins Tia Trudgeon to share news of the day on Upper Michigan Today. With firearm deer season now in full swing, Thomas Theatre Group is offering a free movie promotion to hunters that show proof of a recent kill for the first year.
Iron County food pantry teams with market for TV6 Canathon
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - A Crystal Falls food pantry teamed up with a food market to collect donations for those in need. The St. Vincent DePaul food pantry collected canned and monetary donations inside the Crystal Fresh Food Market in Crystal Falls Wednesday. The pantry has been operational for more than 25 years and staff said there is a large uptake in food distribution during the holidays.
Feeding America distributing food in multiple counties Wednesday
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - There will be two Feeding America mobile food pantry distribution events in Upper Peninsula counties today. Schoolcraft County will be having distribution at Central Park ball field off Tannery Road in Manistique. That will begin at 10 a.m. Marquette County will also host an event...
MSHS presents “Once Upon a Mattress”
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A play is coming to the Kaufman Auditorium this weekend. Marquette Senior High School will present “Once Upon a Mattress” this Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The story is a musical take on “The Princess and the Pea.”. Coralee Daugherty plays Princess Winnifred, the...
Hunters celebrate first day of rifle deer season
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - Sommers Sausage Shop in Crystal Falls is one of many processing centers in the U.P. One of the hunters who turned over his first-ever harvest is Oliver Hubbell. “Once I saw the deer, I was so excited I was shaking. It was so much fun,”...
Smarty’s Saloon to hold annual ‘Friends Helping Friends’ Thanksgiving Dinner
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Smarty’s Saloon is holding its third annual ‘Friends Helping Friends’ Thanksgiving Dinner this year. The event will take place at the Ishpeming Elks Lodge from 11:30 am until 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24. The dinner is free and open to the public....
Marquette County businesses to celebrate women on Ladies Night
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Downtown Marquette and Ishpeming are both getting ready for a night of specials, holiday premiers, shopping, and more during the towns’ annual Ladies Nights. In Marquette, 50 downtown businesses are participating in the holiday kickoff event, among them is Embrace Salon. “Ladies night is...
City of Negaunee gets first official logo
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - After months of planning, the city of Negaunee officially has a new logo. This logo is part of a new branding mechanism. The Negaunee City Manager said the branding scheme will have an overarching theme called ‘forge your adventure.’ The logo’s main goal is to help promote the city. Before this, there was no city logo. The main colors used were Teal Lake blue and a rust-brown orange color. The rusty color was applied to represent and honor the iron mines that have been in the area for years.
Upper Peninsula Arts & Culture Alliance hosts networking in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Arts and culture leaders from across Upper Michigan had a chance to meet each other at BODEGA in Marquette on Tuesday night as the Upper Peninsula Arts & Culture Alliance held its quarterly reception event. The event gave people involved in arts and culture the chance...
Phil Niemisto statue removed for winter repairs
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The statue, located on the 100 block of W. Washington St. in Downtown Marquette, is being removed for repairs. Phil Niemisto was a beloved Marquette resident who dedicated 35 years to keeping windows downtown sparkling. Niemisto was honored with the commemorative statue in October of 2017.
Yooper Designz hosts annual ‘Deer Day Make and Take!’ event
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - One Gladstone business is holding an event Tuesday for those looking for something to do while their loved ones are out hunting. Yooper Designz is hosting its annual ‘Deer Day Make and Take!’ event. It will have hot cider, snacks and a sign you can paint and stencil. The event is returning for the first time since COVID-19 began.
Ladies Night to take over downtown Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Ladies Night is coming to Marquette Thursday. In addition to the 65 downtown businesses that will participate in the event, there will also be a goods drive for the Women’s Center Harbor House. Folks can drop off non-perishables such as shampoo and canned goods at the Marquette Downtown Development Authority (DDA) office, Flower Works, or the Masonic Mall.
Operation Christmas Child sends shoeboxes of toys to kids overseas
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Bethel Baptist Church is the drop-off location for Operation Christmas Child boxes. Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse that delivers shoeboxes filled with toys, hygiene items and school supplies to children around the world. This year, the organization expects to collect over 11 million shoeboxes. To get involved, folks can pick up a shoebox, fill it with goods and return it to the church to be shipped overseas.
Escape Marquette to host ‘Buy-One-Get-One-Free’ Gift Card Sale
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Ladies Night is coming to Downtown Marquette Thursday. Every year, Escape Marquette hosts its “Buy-One-Get-One-Free” Gift Card Sale. This year, the gift cards will be available both in person and online. Escape Marquette will also be stamping passports and drawing prizes every hour on Ladies Night.
SAIL remembers late executive director Sarah Peurakoski
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary of Sarah Peurakoski’s death. Staff from the Superior Alliance of Independent Living, or SAIL, gathered at Clark Lambros Park in Marquette to honor their late executive director while watching the sunrise. Peurakoski, who died at 41, had been with SAIL...
Deer Day: Firearm deer season begins in Upper Michigan
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Hunters around the U.P. woke up in the early hours Tuesday morning in hopes of getting a buck. Scott Burns of Bark River brought the first buck of the day to the Marquette check station. It was an eight-pointer he shot in Marquette County. “I am...
Ladies Christmas shopping party to benefit Cancer Care of Marquette Co.
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Lynn Bartanen, a member of Ladies of Christ the King, and Sandy Tarvainen, patient care coordinator for Cancer Care of Marquette County, explained the Ladies’ Christmas shopping party has been an ongoing event for over 10 years. On Friday, November 18, Christ the King Lutheran...
Marquette Alternative High School’s ‘Rock the Socks’ campaign officially begins
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Alternative High School is beginning its annual “Rock the Socks” event. This charity event has been running strong for the past 10 years. Organizers said the main goal is to help donate socks to those in need. This event will be going on until December 9th.
Thomas Theatre Group offers free movie pass for successful deer hunters
QUINNESEC, Mich. (WLUC) - Thomas Theatre Group is offering a special promotion for deer hunters this season. Anyone who brings photo proof of a 2022 deer kill to any of the three locations across the U.P. will be given a free movie pass. A printout of the hunter and the deer will go on a board in the lobby.
NMU highlights education with Ed Con event
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Wednesday, NMU hosted its first-ever ED Con at Whitman Hall. There were more than 60 students that attended. Ed Con is a large event for high school students interested in education. This event was targeted at High School Career Technical Education students interested in pursuing...
