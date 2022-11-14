NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - After months of planning, the city of Negaunee officially has a new logo. This logo is part of a new branding mechanism. The Negaunee City Manager said the branding scheme will have an overarching theme called ‘forge your adventure.’ The logo’s main goal is to help promote the city. Before this, there was no city logo. The main colors used were Teal Lake blue and a rust-brown orange color. The rusty color was applied to represent and honor the iron mines that have been in the area for years.

NEGAUNEE, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO