Two Local Gems in Rimrock Mall you SHOULD Support in Billings

This week, I made my trek back to Rimrock Mall on the west end of Billings, to honor what I've said on Facebook to Rimrock Mall. What was that? I saw Tippy Cow Express had opened within the food court, which previously had pizza... Chinese... and pretzels. Also on my adventure, I wanted to make a point to stop at Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream, as that is one place I REALLY wanted to try on my last visit.
Which Montana Town Has the Best Main Street?

If you're going shopping, you want everything you could ever need to be in close proximity. The magic of a good downtown area is that you don't have to wander far. Montana has some stellar towns with unique Main Streets. Whether you want a Main Street that seems never-ending or one that's short, sweet, and picturesque, Montana has them all. But who has the best?
I Got the Best Winter Coat I’ve Ever Owned from a Billings Shop

When the first snow hit Billings this year, I realized that my winter coat had gotten much too small for me. I knew I needed something different, especially since the only other coats I owned were way too light for cold temperatures and snow. Lucky for me, I found a coat I knew I would love. And I found it right here in downtown Billings from a local clothing shop, instead of online.
Montana’s Christmas Train is Sold Out. Five Things to Do Instead

Montanas Christmas Train Sold Out. Boo hoo... the famous Charlie Russell Chew Choo Christmas train is already sold out. I've been hoping to take my kids on this allegedly magical experience near Lewistown for years, but I always forget to get tickets early. I'm such a bad planner. Maybe I should schedule a reminder now to secure our seats on the train the second they go on sale next year.
A Montana Couple is Heading to World Championship of Axe Throwing

I can remember the first time I threw an axe. I was at a house party and a friend handed me an axe. I was a little taken aback, thinking to myself, "What does this guy expect me to do with this? Cut more firewood?" Then he takes me over to the lane they had built specifically for throwing the axe. Granted, I didn't think it was the safest activity to do while at a party that was also holding a beer pong tournament and the occasional keg stand. But I gave it a shot anyways. My first throw was a dead-on bullseye, and I was immediately hooked.
My Top 5 Thanksgiving Dinner Must-Haves in Montana

Since moving away from Miles City in 2015, I made a strong attempt to visit for Thanksgiving. However, in recent years, I've opted to stay home here in Billings (and usually I visit my long-time friend... and former childhood babysitter... Timbr) for Thanksgiving dinner. (She is the BEST cook. No, you can't come. Leftovers are all mine.)
Bundle up! Artic blast in Billings

It’s going to be a cold one starting tomorrow and into Thursday!. An arctic blast is pushing southward through northern Montana and the NWS is issuing a winter weather advisory for Billings and surrounding areas because of extremely cold temperatures and wind. Wednesday night through Thursday morning predictions for...
Billings is growing: 1,000 acres annexed since 2018

BILLINGS, Mont. - City of Billings leaders say 120 acres have been annexed into the city so far in 2022. And, since 2018, 1,000 acres have been annexed. "Since 2018, a little over 1,000 acres have come into the city," Billings Planning Division Manager Monica Plecker said. "Of those, I do have them broken down into zone, or type of use. Five percent has been industrial lands. Twenty percent has been commercial land. Thirty-three percent is public. Back in 2018, the city annexed Phipps Park and Coulson Park. That's the explanation of why there's so much public land. That's really unusual. So, I think it's important to understand that number is an outlier and is atypical. The remaining percentages, which would be 40%, is all residential."
Billings Flying Service Appoints President

Billings Flying Service (BFS), a family-owned helicopter heavy-lift and aerial firefighting service and CH-47 Chinook MRO, is pleased to announce it has appointed Nick Nenadovic as president of the company. Nenadovic will work hand in hand with the Blain Family to develop a leadership team to drive strategic growth, build customer engagement and experience, and position the company for expanded success.
Look! Mix 97.1 Had Their EPIC 90’s and 2K Party, It Was Wild

This was the "Welcome Nikki to Billings" party the TSM team threw with me. First off, I want to thank everyone for coming out! You guys made me feel so good, and so special. I can't explain how grateful I am for this opportunity to be a part of this morning show with Michael Foth and the team. Thank you to the account executives for your hard work; special shoutout to Lacey Sullivan! Thank you to all the sponsors for this epic night of fun and laughter. Thank you to Black Widow Entertainment for their performances with live snakes!
