uga.edu
CDC funds Pathogen Genomics Center of Excellence
It's intended to strengthen public health response to infectious disease threats and support workforce development. The University of Georgia and the Georgia Tech Research Institute (GTRI) in partnership with the Georgia Department of Public Health, have received a five-year, $17 million cooperative agreement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to establish a Pathogen Genomics Center of Excellence.
uga.edu
Providing health services to Athens families
CCSD and UGA partner to launch the Clarke Middle Health Center. The Clarke Middle Health Center celebrated its grand opening on Thursday, Nov. 10, introducing the Athens-Clarke County community to the many free medical, mental health and legal services provided to students, staff and families. Through a collaboration between the Clarke County School District and the Augusta University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership’s Athens Free Clinic, the health center will see patients during the school week for more than 20 hours each week.
uga.edu
Don’t you hate missing out?
Especially when you don’t have to. This year’s Heritage Society Tailgate, on Saturday, November 5 prior to the UGA/Tennessee game, was a tremendous success. 131 spirited Bulldogs braved the drizzly weather to enjoy food, drink and fun with their fellow Heritage Society Members. Check out the photo gallery from this year’s festivities. How about that game? Truly a win for the ages! It’s great to be a Georgia Bulldog!
uga.edu
Rural Health Day brings attention to rural health care issues
More than 60 million Americans and 1.5 million Georgians live and work in rural communities and value being members of small communities, but access to health care and treatment is challenging in areas where doctors and hospitals can be far from home. Nov. 17 is National Rural Health Day, held...
uga.edu
New Director of Bands Introduced at Wind Ensemble Concert
The University of Georgia Wind Ensemble, under the baton of new Director of Bands Nicholas Enrico Williams, presents “Music From Around the World.”. The performance is Nov. 17 at 7:30 p.m. in Hodgson Hall at the Performing Arts Center. Visit www.music.uga.edu or call 706-542-4400 for tickets. The University of...
uga.edu
Winder Police Revamps Body Cameras, Focuses On Transparency
The Winder Police Department is embracing new technological advantages in a world of rapidly changing police tactics. In early August, the WPD issued new body-worn camera technology to its force, replacing the prior camera system that police chief Jim Fullington said was implemented in 2015 and is no longer being produced.
