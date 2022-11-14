Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Watch Paramore stop a fight at Toronto gig: “Detention for everyone”
Stopped a fight at their gig in Toronto this week (November 7), with Hayley Williams saying, “Detention for everyone”, regarding those involved. The band, who will release new album ‘This Is Why’ in February, are currently midway through an intimate comeback tour of North America and played the city’s History venue on Monday.
NME
Lizzo announces second leg of North American tour for 2023
Lizzo has shared details of a new run of 2023 North American tour dates in support of her latest album ‘Special‘. The freshly announced 17-date run will see the pop star visit locations that she didn’t visit on the initial leg, including St. Louis, Memphis, Montreal, Baltimore, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Phoenix and San Diego.
Lizzo Adds 2023 Dates To North American ‘Special’ Tour
Lizzo has announced more dates for the North American leg of her Special tour. On Monday (Nov. 14), the superstar unveiled the new stops on her official website. The North American extension will kick off on Apr. 21, 2023, at the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn. Special’s 2023 extension will continue for 16 more dates and end on June 2, 2023 at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert. More from VIBE.comLizzo Covers Stevie Wonder's "Someday At Christmas" For Amazon MusicLizzo Unveils Trailer For Upcoming HBO Max Documentary, 'Love, Lizzo'Anita Baker Announces First Full Tour Since 1995 Latto is also set to continue supporting the “2...
Pink announces 'Summer Carnival' tour for 2023
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Pink is going on tour in 2023. The 43-year-old singer will perform across North America on the Summer Carnival stadium tour. Pink will be joined by special guests Brandi Carlile, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo. The North American leg of the tour kicks off July 24...
System Of A Down, Korn, Deftones, Incubus and Evanescence are confirmed for Las Vegas’ Sick New World festival
Full line-up revealed for 2023’s blockbusting Sick New World festival, with Turnstile, Papa Roach, Spiritbox and the Sisters Of Mercy all appearing
NME
Morrissey cancels Los Angeles gig midway through: “Very sorry. We’ll see you next time”
Morrissey cancelled his Los Angeles gig after just half an hour this weekend due to “unforeseen circumstances” – see footage of his departure below. The singer was playing the Greek Theatre on Saturday night (November 12) as part of a US headline tour when he departed the stage after nine songs.
This Muse bass cover will inspire you to donate your instrument to the nearest fire
Charles Berthoud performs Hysteria's iconic bass line, vocal melodies and guitar parts with just two hands
Regina Spektor Reschedules Tour Dates After Recovering From COVID-19
Regina Spektor recently had to call off a number of 2022 tour dates after testing positive for COVID-19. The singer-songwriter has now rescheduled the shows for March 2023. Check out her new itinerary below. Also below, watch Spektor’s new video for the Home, before and after song “SugarMan.”
Shame Announce Tour and New Album, Share Video for New Song: Watch
Shame have announced their next album, Food for Worms. The follow-up to 2021’s Drunk Tank Pink is out February 24 via Dead Oceans. Today, the band has shared lead single “Fingers of Steel” and announced a string of 2023 tour dates. The new track arrives with a humorous music video directed by James Humby. Watch Shame make fake social media accounts to pump up their online legacy in the clip below, and scroll down for their complete tour schedule.
BLACKPINK’s In Our Arena: Concert Review of the ‘BORN PINK’ First Night in Newark, New Jersey
BLACKPINK is the K-pop group behind 'Pink Venom' and 'Shut Down.' Here's our recap and review of their 'BORN PINK' concert in Newark, New Jersey.
Comments / 0