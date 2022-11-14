Lizzo has announced more dates for the North American leg of her Special tour. On Monday (Nov. 14), the superstar unveiled the new stops on her official website. The North American extension will kick off on Apr. 21, 2023, at the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn. Special’s 2023 extension will continue for 16 more dates and end on June 2, 2023 at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert. More from VIBE.comLizzo Covers Stevie Wonder's "Someday At Christmas" For Amazon MusicLizzo Unveils Trailer For Upcoming HBO Max Documentary, 'Love, Lizzo'Anita Baker Announces First Full Tour Since 1995 Latto is also set to continue supporting the “2...

2 DAYS AGO