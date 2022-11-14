5 places you can find pickle pizza in Metro Detroit on National Pickle Day

(WWJ) -- Today is National Pickle Day, where we celebrate the fermented food that people either love to have — or love to hate!

With Detroit being a notorious pizza town ( some say the best in the country ), many restaurants have opted to get experimental with their pies, and one big trend has become the pickle pizza!

Dare to try it? Here are five places you can find pickle pizza in Metro Detroit:

1. The Thirst Parlor Saloon

What’s on the pickle pizza: "Homemade dill pickle sauce, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese and lots of pickles."

Where to find it: 5th St, Wyandotte, MI 48192

2. J’s Penalty Box

What’s on the pickle pizza: " Garlic butter, mozzarella, provolone, Polish dill slices, parmesan and fresh dill."

Where to find it: 22726 Woodward Ave, Ferndale MI 48220

3. Chubby Charlie's Pizza

What's on the pickle pizza: "Charlie's Creamy Garlic Sauce, cheese and lots of pickles."

Where to find it: 6672 Cooley Lake Rd, Waterford Twp, MI 48327

﻿ (Plus locations in Clarkston, Roseville and Shelby Township)

4. Johnny Z's Pizzeria

What's on the pickle pizza: "Pickles and mozzarella topped with fresh dill and a side of Sweet Garlic Sauce."

Where to find it: 28210 Harper, St Clair Shores, MI 48081

5. Slice of the 80s

What's on the pickle pizza: " White garlic pizza sauce, dill pickles and mozzarella cheese."

Where to find it: 34747 Warren Rd, Westland, MI 48185 & 8998 Middlebelt Rd, Livonia, MI 48150