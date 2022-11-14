Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: An Alleged Kidnapping In Chicago And How Crimes Like This Will Be Affected By The Safe-T ActJason MortonChicago, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Starbucks Red Cup Day is back! When to get your free red reusable cup at all Chicago locationsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Have you tried these secret menu items at Potbelly's?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
Dolly Parton Performs New Original Rock Song at Rock Hall Induction
Dolly Parton closed out the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony with a new original song titled "Rockin'" on Saturday night (Nov. 5). She came strolling out in a leather outfit, then gave an electric guitar strum worthy of Pete Townshend. "And you thought I couldn't rock!" she exclaimed.
Black Midi Release New Live Album and Drum Session With Mdou Moctar’s Souleymane Ibrahim
Black Midi have released a vinyl live album, Live Fire, along with a mini-documentary on a drum session that Morgan Simpson and Mdou Moctar’s Souleymane Ibrahim held earlier this year. The pair joined forces at Chicago’s Electrical Audio and drummed together to their respective bands’ songs “Sugar/Tzu” and “Chismiten.” Watch the 6-minute doc below and scroll down to hear a rendition of “Sugar/Tzu” from the live album.
Shinedown's Brent Smith: My Life in 10 Songs
Shinedown singer Brent Smith shares the stories behind his anthems, from leaving behind a troubled childhood to getting clean
See Ozzy Osbourne, Motorhead + More Perform at 2022 Metaverse Music Festival
Ozzfest in a variety of forms over the years, and now the initial Ozzfest venture into the virtual world is complete as well. Fan-captured video from the Ozzfest portion of the 2022 Metaverse Music Festival has been circulating on social media and you can check out performances from Ozzy Osbourne and Motorhead, while Megadeth and Skid Row participated by airing videos within the virtual performance landscape.
msn.com
Joanna Simon, Opera Singer and Sister of Carly Simon, Dies Day Before Death of Other Sister Lucy Simon
Singer/songwriter Carly Simon has sadly lost both her sisters this week: Broadway composer Lucy Simon, 82, died of breast cancer Thursday and retired opera singer Joanna Simon, 84, succumbed to thyroid cancer the day before. Both deaths were confirmed to Deadline on Friday by a source close to the Oscar-...
System Of A Down, Korn, Deftones, Incubus and Evanescence are confirmed for Las Vegas’ Sick New World festival
Full line-up revealed for 2023’s blockbusting Sick New World festival, with Turnstile, Papa Roach, Spiritbox and the Sisters Of Mercy all appearing
Watch Bruce Springsteen make Howard Stern cry live on air with a gorgeous piano version of Thunder Road
Bruce performs a different take on his classic anthem, causing Stern to well up for the "first time ever" on the show
Grammys 2023: Machine Gun Kelly nominated for Best Rock Album; Ghost, Muse, Turnstile nominated for Best Metal Performance
The 2023 Grammy Awards nominees have been announced - here's everything you need to know
The greatest Alice In Chains songs ever, picked by members of Slayer, Soulfly, Halestorm, Incubus, Napalm Death and more
The grunge icons’ best songs, chosen by 22 of today‘s biggest musicians
Hey Jude! Julian Lennon runs into Paul McCartney at the airport
No one has a family reunion quite like Julian Lennon. The singer and son of legendary Beatle John Lennon posted a picture of himself at the airport Saturday next to his famous father’s songwriting partner — the one and only Paul McCartney. “It’s Amazing who you run into...
Mimi Parker Dies: Drummer And Vocalist For Slowcore Band Low Was 55
Mimi Parker, best known as the drummer and vocalist for the slowcore band Low, died Saturday from ovarian cancer. She was 55 and her death was confirmed on the band’s official Twitter page. “Friends, it’s hard to put the universe into language and into a short message, but she passed away last night, surrounded by family and love, including yours,” read the post. “Keep her name close and sacred. Share this moment with someone who needs you. Love is indeed the most important thing.” Parker and husband Alan Sparhawk formed Low in 1993, supervising a rotating cast of musicians. Their debut...
Remembering the time Primus performed a slap-bass version of Metallica's Master Of Puppets in the 90s and sent everyone into a funk-metal frenzy
Primus frontman Les Claypool once slapped out Master Of Puppets on his bass at a 1994 show - and it ruled
The Other Time Ringo Starr Got Replaced on a Song Because He Struggled to Play the Drums
Ringo Starr was replaced during one solo recording session because he struggled to play the drums, and the famous producer at the studio called out his skills.
George Harrison Said Roy Orbison Was Like an Opera Singer and He Kind of Was
George Harrison thought his fellow Traveling Wilbury, Roy Orbison, sounded like an opera singer. The former Beatle wasn't the only one who loved Orbison's singing.
dancehallmag.com
Tyrone Downie, Pianist For Bob Marley & The Wailers, Dead At 66
Jamaican keyboardist/pianist Tyrone Downie who is fondly remembered for his work with Bob Marley and The Wailers, died last night in Jamaica on the way to the University Hospital of the West Indies. He was 66. “He had everything to do with Bob Marley and the Wailers. I remembered when...
NOFX’s Fat Mike Launches New ‘Genre Fluid’ Band Codefendants
NOFX bandleader "Fat" Mike Burkett has officially launched a new group called Codefendants. The outfit, which includes the hip-hop artist Ceschi Ramos and the vocalist Sam King of the punk band Get Dead, call themselves a "genre-fluid" musical collective. Combining rap, rock, new wave and other musical styles, Codefendants kicked...
Review: Larkin Poe Deliver Roaring, Impassioned Set on ‘Blood Harmony’
In case anyone forgot where Larkin Poe (sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell) derived their rugged, red clay rocking from, the opening track, “Deep Stays Down,” with its stripped-down slithering slide guitar and skeletal drums, reminds us of their earthy roots. The song could be plucked from any one...
soultracks.com
World Premiere: Alexis Evans is "Mister Right On Time"
(November 9, 2022) If there is one thing French people know about – other than food and fashion – it’s romance. So when Bordeaux native and retro soul singer Alexis Evans pens or sings a love song, he’s working in a comfortable space. Evans, however, doesn’t sing from the Edith Pilaf songbook. He’s more comfortable studying Otis Redding.
Devin, Damanek, Amanda Lehmann, Laibach and more in Prog's Tracks Of The Week
Check out this week's new prog music here and vote for your favourite. It couldn't be easier...
Comments / 0