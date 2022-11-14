ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pitchfork

Black Midi Release New Live Album and Drum Session With Mdou Moctar’s Souleymane Ibrahim

Black Midi have released a vinyl live album, Live Fire, along with a mini-documentary on a drum session that Morgan Simpson and Mdou Moctar’s Souleymane Ibrahim held earlier this year. The pair joined forces at Chicago’s Electrical Audio and drummed together to their respective bands’ songs “Sugar/Tzu” and “Chismiten.” Watch the 6-minute doc below and scroll down to hear a rendition of “Sugar/Tzu” from the live album.
Loudwire

See Ozzy Osbourne, Motorhead + More Perform at 2022 Metaverse Music Festival

Ozzfest in a variety of forms over the years, and now the initial Ozzfest venture into the virtual world is complete as well. Fan-captured video from the Ozzfest portion of the 2022 Metaverse Music Festival has been circulating on social media and you can check out performances from Ozzy Osbourne and Motorhead, while Megadeth and Skid Row participated by airing videos within the virtual performance landscape.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Page Six

Hey Jude! Julian Lennon runs into Paul McCartney at the airport

No one has a family reunion quite like Julian Lennon. The singer and son of legendary Beatle John Lennon posted a picture of himself at the airport Saturday next to his famous father’s songwriting partner — the one and only Paul McCartney. “It’s Amazing who you run into...
Deadline

Mimi Parker Dies: Drummer And Vocalist For Slowcore Band Low Was 55

Mimi Parker, best known as the drummer and vocalist for the slowcore band Low, died Saturday from ovarian cancer. She was 55 and her death was confirmed on the band’s official Twitter page. “Friends, it’s hard to put the universe into language and into a short message, but she passed away last night, surrounded by family and love, including yours,” read the post. “Keep her name close and sacred. Share this moment with someone who needs you. Love is indeed the most important thing.” Parker and husband Alan Sparhawk formed Low in 1993, supervising a rotating cast of musicians. Their debut...
dancehallmag.com

Tyrone Downie, Pianist For Bob Marley & The Wailers, Dead At 66

Jamaican keyboardist/pianist Tyrone Downie who is fondly remembered for his work with Bob Marley and The Wailers, died last night in Jamaica on the way to the University Hospital of the West Indies. He was 66. “He had everything to do with Bob Marley and the Wailers. I remembered when...
Loudwire

NOFX’s Fat Mike Launches New ‘Genre Fluid’ Band Codefendants

NOFX bandleader "Fat" Mike Burkett has officially launched a new group called Codefendants. The outfit, which includes the hip-hop artist Ceschi Ramos and the vocalist Sam King of the punk band Get Dead, call themselves a "genre-fluid" musical collective. Combining rap, rock, new wave and other musical styles, Codefendants kicked...
soultracks.com

World Premiere: Alexis Evans is "Mister Right On Time"

(November 9, 2022) If there is one thing French people know about – other than food and fashion – it’s romance. So when Bordeaux native and retro soul singer Alexis Evans pens or sings a love song, he’s working in a comfortable space. Evans, however, doesn’t sing from the Edith Pilaf songbook. He’s more comfortable studying Otis Redding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy