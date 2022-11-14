Read full article on original website
Wj Bob
2d ago
Easy money for him boring af for us… we want to see dudes stand in the pocket and bang it out..
Reply(6)
12
Rumel Tomiampos
1d ago
Khamzat doesn't deserve a title shot after missing weight, but could probably take Alex Pereira to the ground and smother him for 25 minutes and win. Adesanya, who doesn't have great grappling skills, was able to take Pereira down and hold him there... ironically, that takedown was Israel's first in the UFC.
Reply
3
Eric Ivey
2d ago
middle weight isn't 170 Alex probly fights at 210ish kazmat have to fight someone his own size, wrestle hump none the less
Reply
2
